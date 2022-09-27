Read full article on original website
Mountaineer
3d ago
NC governor Roy Cooper is a radical far left extremist that has emptied the prison, banned ICE, flooded NC with illegal aliens in secrecy and promoted the defunding of all law enforcement. Vote RED in November.
Reply
9
Dennis Lovingood
3d ago
I don't believe he has 34 percent that is bad and we have 2 more years of him. This country will not make it with him.
Reply
7
Related
Economy top issue for NC voters, but state dubbed ‘battleground’ for election when it comes to abortion
With six weeks to go until Election Day, Democrats tried to put the focus Tuesday on abortion access as the leader of a national group called the state “a central battleground.”
rhinotimes.com
High Point U Poll Finds Two-Thirds Of North Carolinians Say Country Is On The Wrong Track
This week, a new poll from High Point University found out something that’s not likely to surprise anyone. Namely, people aren’t happy with things and aren’t big fans of current political leadership. In the poll, 66 percent of North Carolinians said the country is on the wrong...
bpr.org
There are 2.5 million unaffiliated voters in North Carolina. So why aren’t there more unaffiliated candidates?
Unaffiliated voters are the largest voting bloc in North Carolina, growing by 75% in the last 12 years to more than. Here in Western North Carolina, unaffiliated voters are the majority in the far western counties. They also had a big impact on the NC-11 primary election in May 2022. In the 11th congressional district on the Republican side, 40 percent of people who showed up were unaffiliated. That is the largest number in the state, BPR reported in June.
thecentersquare.com
Duke First Amendment group files amicus brief against North Carolina's 'campaign lies' law
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s effort to overturn a 1931 law against campaign lies received support on Tuesday from the Duke First Amendment Clinic, which alleges the law "was animated by the bitterness" of Democrats in 1928. The clinic filed a brief with...
LAW・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fact check: Mailers use altered photo to claim NC Democrat supports defunding the police
State Rep. Ricky Hurtado says he doesn’t support defunding the police, and believes the use of “doctored” photos in political ads should be illegal.
Chase CEO says presence in North Carolina is going to get bigger – ‘we’re ambitious’
CARY – North Carolina’s recent wins in economic development across a broad swath of industries – from biotech to electric vehicles – comes as no surprise to JPMorgan Chase’s top executive Jamie Dimon. After all, his own company continues to expand its presence in the state. Plus, he’s very familiar with the Triangle area.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Midterm election candidates in North Carolina, Alamance County
In order to vote in midterm elections, residents of Alamance County need to register to vote prior to Oct. 14 or register in person while early voting, according to the North Carolina Board of Elections. This year, there is also a new early voting location on Elon’s campus at South Gym.
High Point University
HPU Poll: North Carolina Consumer Sentiment Continues to Decline
HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 28, 2022 – The Consumer Sentiment Index shows North Carolinians’ opinions about the economy and their personal finances remain low, according to the latest High Point University Poll. The newest index, based on the September 2022 HPU Poll data, is recorded at 60.5. That...
RELATED PEOPLE
2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
Plea agreements reached by 4 in NC Congress ballot probe
RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Four people pleaded guilty on Monday to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in rural North Carolina during the 2016 and 2018 elections. The convictions stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a do-over congressional election. Superior Court Judge...
Coronavirus updates for Sept. 29: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
More than 14,000 new coronavirus cases were reported.
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Carolina is putting millions towards new electric vehicle charging stations along interstate highways
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina has a lot of work to do to meet the growing need for accessible charging stations for electric vehicles, and an announcement today indicates the accelerator is being pushed down toward meeting those goals. Under the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, North Carolina is scheduled to receive $16 million this […]
NC Democrat nominee’s court case will be tried after November’s election
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Election Day will come and go before voters will hear more about the gun charges against one candidate. Sherrie Young, a Democratic nominee for the North Carolina General Assembly, was given a continuance until December and a trial date was set during a court hearing on Monday. Young, a resident of […]
Washington Examiner
Voter registration in North Carolina trends away from Democrats
(The Center Square) — North Carolina voter registrations have continued a trend toward unaffiliated, Republican and smaller parties over the last year, as Democrats have slowly bled members. Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections through last week shows total Democrat registrations in North Carolina at 2,492,221,...
NC faction of NAACP members accuses national organization of disenfranchisement
The accusations are the latest voiced publicly in a heated dispute gripping the North Carolina NAACP. One camp accuses former leaders of financial mismanagement and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
arizonasuntimes.com
Four Plead Guilty in North Carolina Ballot Fraud Cases
Four people in North Carolina have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in a rural part of the state. The fraud occurred in the 2016 and 2018 elections, and the convictions stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a congressional election having to be redone, according to the Associated Press.
wfdd.org
Governor Cooper urges residents to be prepared as Hurricane Ian's remnants approach
North Carolina officials are readying for the remnants of Hurricane Ian and asking residents to keep a close watch on the weather. A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of the Triad including Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, and Randolph counties. It’s expected that the storm will impact much of the state on Friday, with gusty winds and rain forecasted. Guilford County schools will operate remotely and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools are closed Friday due to the weather.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Cities Rank Among ‘Best Places To Live In The U.S.’
Money magazine has just come out with their annual list of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. They looked at towns and cities with a population of at least 20,000, weighing them on criteria such as cost of living, economic opportunity, and diversity. The Southeast is well...
NC getting $109M as part of nationwide electric vehicle charging network
The U.S. Department of Transportation is now giving the greenlight for all 50 states to start building a nationwide electric vehicle charging network.
Comments / 8