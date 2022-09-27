ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 8

Mountaineer
3d ago

NC governor Roy Cooper is a radical far left extremist that has emptied the prison, banned ICE, flooded NC with illegal aliens in secrecy and promoted the defunding of all law enforcement. Vote RED in November.

Reply
9
Dennis Lovingood
3d ago

I don't believe he has 34 percent that is bad and we have 2 more years of him. This country will not make it with him.

Reply
7
Related
bpr.org

There are 2.5 million unaffiliated voters in North Carolina. So why aren’t there more unaffiliated candidates?

Unaffiliated voters are the largest voting bloc in North Carolina, growing by 75% in the last 12 years to more than. Here in Western North Carolina, unaffiliated voters are the majority in the far western counties. They also had a big impact on the NC-11 primary election in May 2022. In the 11th congressional district on the Republican side, 40 percent of people who showed up were unaffiliated. That is the largest number in the state, BPR reported in June.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Government
elonnewsnetwork.com

Midterm election candidates in North Carolina, Alamance County

In order to vote in midterm elections, residents of Alamance County need to register to vote prior to Oct. 14 or register in person while early voting, according to the North Carolina Board of Elections. This year, there is also a new early voting location on Elon’s campus at South Gym.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
High Point University

HPU Poll: North Carolina Consumer Sentiment Continues to Decline

HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 28, 2022 – The Consumer Sentiment Index shows North Carolinians’ opinions about the economy and their personal finances remain low, according to the latest High Point University Poll. The newest index, based on the September 2022 HPU Poll data, is recorded at 60.5. That...
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Richard Burr
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Roy Cooper
Person
Joe Biden
FOX8 News

2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Congress#Election Local#North Carolinians#Opinion Polls#High Point University#Politics Governor#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Whitehouse#The U S Congress
Washington Examiner

Voter registration in North Carolina trends away from Democrats

(The Center Square) — North Carolina voter registrations have continued a trend toward unaffiliated, Republican and smaller parties over the last year, as Democrats have slowly bled members. Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections through last week shows total Democrat registrations in North Carolina at 2,492,221,...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
arizonasuntimes.com

Four Plead Guilty in North Carolina Ballot Fraud Cases

Four people in North Carolina have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in a rural part of the state. The fraud occurred in the 2016 and 2018 elections, and the convictions stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a congressional election having to be redone, according to the Associated Press.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
wfdd.org

Governor Cooper urges residents to be prepared as Hurricane Ian's remnants approach

North Carolina officials are readying for the remnants of Hurricane Ian and asking residents to keep a close watch on the weather. A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of the Triad including Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, and Randolph counties. It’s expected that the storm will impact much of the state on Friday, with gusty winds and rain forecasted. Guilford County schools will operate remotely and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools are closed Friday due to the weather.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Cities Rank Among ‘Best Places To Live In The U.S.’

Money magazine has just come out with their annual list of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. They looked at towns and cities with a population of at least 20,000, weighing them on criteria such as cost of living, economic opportunity, and diversity. The Southeast is well...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy