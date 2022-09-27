Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
Things To Know for Thursday, Sept. 29
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Gov. Tate Reeves has approved the deployment of the Mississippi National...
WLBT
Gov. Reeves approves sending National Guard to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves has approved the deployment of the Mississippi National Guard to aid in Hurricane Ian relief in Florida. “Florida has consistently been there for us in our time of need and I approved this deployment in order to assist in their emergency response efforts,” Reeves said. “All of Mississippi is praying for Florida amidst Hurricane Ian.”
WLBT
Miss. security officer charged with giving contraband to correctional facility
JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An officer in Mississippi has been arrested for supplying contraband to a correctional facility. Elmontra Rankin, 41, was a security officer with Magcor, an on-site company which provided work experience for sentenced adult offenders within Mississippi correctional facilities. On Wednesday, Rankin was arrested by the...
WLBT
LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Fueled by warm waters in the Gulf...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has released an Alabama inmate’s medical records after he signed a waiver allowing the department to do so. ADOC disclosed additional details about 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan’s medical history that have contributed to his physical condition after images circulating online prompted a public outcry on social media.
WLBT
On a scale of A-F, Mississippi releases pre-pandemic school, district grades
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Education has released the grade each school received during the 2021-2022 academic school year. The grades reflect how student achievement has improved after declining during the early part of the pandemic, MDE said. Approximately 81% of schools and 87% of districts will...
WLBT
Nation-wide Adderall shortage affecting local pharmacies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s a shortage of Adderall across the country. That’s the drug used to help treat ADHD, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. It’s impacting pharmacies big and small across our area, making it incredibly difficult for customers to get prescriptions filled. “We get phone...
Comments / 0