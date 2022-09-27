ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Prince and Princess of Wales visit Wales for first time with new titles

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W90uH_0iCClmGY00

William and Catherine traveled to Wales on Tuesday for the first time as the Prince and Princess of Wales. King Charles III bestowed the titles on his firstborn and daughter-in-law following the death of Queen Elizabeth earlier this month.

RELATED:

The Prince and Princess of Wales are heading to the US: Details

The Prince and Princess visited Wales on Sept. 27 to meet different communities across the nation and to learn about the work of charitable organizations. Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ’ parents “have a deep affection for Wales, having made their first family home in Anglesey, and have thoroughly enjoyed previous visits and the warmth and kindness shown by the Welsh people,” per Kensington Palace.

William and Catherine are said to be “ looking forward to spending more time in Wales over the coming months and years, taking the time to strengthen their relationship with communities in all parts of Wales.”

Scroll to see pictures from the couple’s visit to Wales...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B6wQT_0iCClmGY00

The Prince and Princess began their visit in Anglesey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u8S1B_0iCClmGY00

The heir to the British throne greeted a baby while in Holyhead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EtQmh_0iCClmGY00

Four-year-old Theo Crompton could not contain his excitement as the Princess of Wales approached him during the royal couple’s visit to the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ovO8e_0iCClmGY00

Theo presented the Princess with flowers. William joked to his private secretary, “He’s got a smarter tie than you, J-C!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7Zwb_0iCClmGY00

Theo waited four hours to see the couple. After the royal encounter, Theo’s mother said: “I’m overwhelmed. He has been holding flowers stood here for a while. We just thought it would be a once in a lifetime opportunity to come down.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KyOve_0iCClmGY00

The royal mom of three looked radiant in a red LK Bennett coat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7U6u_0iCClmGY00

William spoke with school children as he and Catherine arrived for their visit to St. Thomas Church in Swansea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gb1FO_0iCClmGY00

King Charles III bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son and daughter-in-law Catherine on Sept. 9. “Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty,” the monarch said in a speech.

King Charles added, “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Queen Consort Camilla Caught on Camera Getting Frustrated With Princess Charlotte During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place on Monday. Of course, the royal children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, had to be on their best behavior for the event. But, at one point during the service, it appeared as though their step-grandmother, Queen Consort Camilla, got frustrated by Charlotte and George's actions, per Marie Claire.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince
wmagazine.com

Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy

The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Uk#Welsh#Rnli
Page Six

Why Charles and Camilla keep separate homes — and their own bedrooms

You would think a palace would have plenty of rooms for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla to find private space. But it’s not enough for the new monarch and his wife, who have kept separate homes since they married in 2005. On Wednesday, it was announced that the king, 73, would be taking a day of private reflection amid the national mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died Sept. 9 — at his nine-bedroom country manor, Highgrove, more than 100 miles from London. Camilla, however, was not to accompany him. Instead, the 75-year-old went to Ray Mill House — the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt

Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
Us Weekly

Princess Kate Says Son Prince Louis, 4, Is Struggling to Understand Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: He Has ‘Lots of Questions’

A tough conversation. Princess Kate opened up about how her youngest son, Prince Louis, is coping with Queen Elizabeth II‘s death. The Princess of Wales, 40, spoke with Governor-General David Hurley of Australia during King Charles III‘s reception for dignitaries and world leaders at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, September 18, explaining that Louis, 4, hasn’t fully wrapped his head around the royal family’s loss.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back' from Balmoral and 'wanted to pass there because she could actually leave her crown at the gates' and just be a 'mother, grandmother and great-grandmother', claims royal expert

The Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back and wanted to pass at Balmoral because she could actually leave her crown at the gates and be a different role', a royal expert has claimed. Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl appeared on the BBC today ahead of the service...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry

Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Camilla Seemed Unimpressed With Princess Charlotte During the Queen's Funeral

Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, behaved beautifully during the Queen's funeral, even though it was a difficult event in more ways than one. But the fact remains that they are young children, and that they can't be expected to never get into a few antics, as indeed they seemed to at one point during the ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy