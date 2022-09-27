Prince and Princess of Wales visit Wales for first time with new titles

William and Catherine traveled to Wales on Tuesday for the first time as the Prince and Princess of Wales. King Charles III bestowed the titles on his firstborn and daughter-in-law following the death of Queen Elizabeth earlier this month.

The Prince and Princess visited Wales on Sept. 27 to meet different communities across the nation and to learn about the work of charitable organizations. Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ’ parents “have a deep affection for Wales, having made their first family home in Anglesey, and have thoroughly enjoyed previous visits and the warmth and kindness shown by the Welsh people,” per Kensington Palace.

William and Catherine are said to be “ looking forward to spending more time in Wales over the coming months and years, taking the time to strengthen their relationship with communities in all parts of Wales.”

Scroll to see pictures from the couple’s visit to Wales...

The Prince and Princess began their visit in Anglesey.

The heir to the British throne greeted a baby while in Holyhead.

Four-year-old Theo Crompton could not contain his excitement as the Princess of Wales approached him during the royal couple’s visit to the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station.

Theo presented the Princess with flowers. William joked to his private secretary, “He’s got a smarter tie than you, J-C!”

Theo waited four hours to see the couple. After the royal encounter, Theo’s mother said: “I’m overwhelmed. He has been holding flowers stood here for a while. We just thought it would be a once in a lifetime opportunity to come down.”

The royal mom of three looked radiant in a red LK Bennett coat.

William spoke with school children as he and Catherine arrived for their visit to St. Thomas Church in Swansea.