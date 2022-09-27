ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

By Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 5 days ago

Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) warms up in front of quarterback Dak Prescott before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Florida Times-Union

Eagles overpower Jaguars defense with another big second quarter in 29-21 victory

The day began in spectacular fashion for the Jaguars' defense Sunday at Philadelphia, showing all the signs of following the script in the previous two victories. Safety Andre Cisco took an interception back for the team's first defensive touchdown in 24 games and their ninth turnover this season, matching all of last year. Linebacker Foyesade Oluokun...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything to know from Chargers' 34-24 win over Texans

The Chargers beat the Texans in nail-biting fashion, 34-24. To recap the game, here is everything to know. Justin Herbert still showed signs of nursing his rib injury as he escaped the pocket and resorted to checking the ball down when he had receivers open down the field at times. But Herbert still had some great throws to the intermediate parts of the field, largely due to the solid protection all day.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
atozsports.com

ESPN makes big prediction for Bears veteran against the Giants

ESPN thinks Chicago Bears defensive lineman Robert Quinn is going to have a big game against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. Courtney Cronin, who covers the Bears for ESPN, is calling her shot. She thinks Quinn is going to have two sacks against the Giants. From ESPN:. The...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Commanders vs. Cowboys Week 4 inactives

The Washington Commanders' offensive line will be down to their third-string center for Sunday's contest against the Dallas Cowboys. Veteran Nick Martin, signed on Sept. 20, is expected to start for the Commanders at center. Wes Schweitzer, who began the season at right guard but moved over to center following Chase Roullier's Week 2 injury, is ruled out due to a concussion. Schweitzer did not practice all week and was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#The New York Giants#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
New York Giants
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
650
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy