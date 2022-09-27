PHOTOS: Cirque du Soleil's Kurios — Cabinet of Curiosities to premiere in Atlanta on October 6

The Conyers Church of God began in September 1972, under a large tree on the corner of Scott and OKelly Streets in Conyers, Georgia. The Rev. Ed Brumlow and his wife Jo had their first service with their children on the empty lot, and after meeting for a couple of years in a mobile chapel at that location, the church built its first sanctuary. (The original building remains as a plant nursery.) As the church continued to grow, in 1984 the congregation relocated to their current location, 20 acres at 1825 Ga. Highway 138 NE, Conyers. The congregation later added a large gymnasium, which houses the Family Life Center.

