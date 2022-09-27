A well-maintained Brick Ranch Home with 4 bedroom(s) and 2 bath(s) within the outer city limits in the town of Chadbourn. Contains a spacious Living/Formal Dining room combo, a cozy den with a gas log fireplace, and a large Carolina Room with built-in shelves adjacent to the kitchen. Outside you can enjoy a patio area and a well maintained yard with shade trees. Property is less than a mile from Hwy 74/76 and an hour away from the NC/SC beaches and Wilmington.

CHADBOURN, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO