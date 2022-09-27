Read full article on original website
County Prepares as Ian Heads Into South Carolina
Schools, government offices and many businesses are closed as Columbus County nervously eyes Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to come ashore between Georgetown and Myrtle Beach, S.C. around 3 p.m. today as a Category One storm. As it moves over land, Ian will begin to degrade, but Columbus County will likely see heavy rains, high winds and potentially a few tornadoes before it moves on out Saturday.
Bernice (Stroud) Norris
Bernice Stroud Norris, age 90, of Tabor City, NC, died Monday, September 26, 2022. Born May 12, 1932 in Horry County, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Bertie “W.B.” Stroud and Rosanna Strickland Stroud and the widow of Royce Hartful Norris. She was a member...
Shelter Opens in Whiteville; Numbers for Power, Emergencies
• A hurricane shelter is opening at Edgewood Elementary School, 317 E Calhoun St.,. Whiteville. This shelter is pet friendly. • More than 1,000 Duke Energy customers are without power. If you are a Duke Progress customer and see a downed powerline, sparking transformer or you lose electricity, call 1.800.769.3766.
Patricia Martin Shelley
December 3, 1960 ~ September 28, 2022 (age 61) Patricia Martin Shelley, 61, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in her home. She was born December 3, 1960 in Marion, SC, a daughter of Rev. Jack Martin and Bonnie Faye (Rabon) Martin. Patricia was raised in Aynor, was a loving...
Challenger’s Recording at Center of CCSO Investigation
A recording released by the Jason Soles for sheriff campaign appears to show Sheriff Jody Greene cursing and threatening to fire black employees of the sheriff’s office. Greene questions the timing of the release, since early voting is due to start in October and the election is Nov. 8. The recording was given to a Wilmington television station this week.
$215,000 8.5% from $235k 4bd 2 ba 1,800 sq ft. Chadbourn NC
A well-maintained Brick Ranch Home with 4 bedroom(s) and 2 bath(s) within the outer city limits in the town of Chadbourn. Contains a spacious Living/Formal Dining room combo, a cozy den with a gas log fireplace, and a large Carolina Room with built-in shelves adjacent to the kitchen. Outside you can enjoy a patio area and a well maintained yard with shade trees. Property is less than a mile from Hwy 74/76 and an hour away from the NC/SC beaches and Wilmington.
