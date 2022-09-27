Schools, government offices and many businesses are closed as Columbus County nervously eyes Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to come ashore between Georgetown and Myrtle Beach, S.C. around 3 p.m. today as a Category One storm. As it moves over land, Ian will begin to degrade, but Columbus County will likely see heavy rains, high winds and potentially a few tornadoes before it moves on out Saturday.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO