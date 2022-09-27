Read full article on original website
County Prepares as Ian Heads Into South Carolina
Schools, government offices and many businesses are closed as Columbus County nervously eyes Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to come ashore between Georgetown and Myrtle Beach, S.C. around 3 p.m. today as a Category One storm. As it moves over land, Ian will begin to degrade, but Columbus County will likely see heavy rains, high winds and potentially a few tornadoes before it moves on out Saturday.
The Good News for Sept. 29
Most plans for this weekend may be a washout due to Tropic Storm Ian, but the rest of the week is looking ripe for the taking. Be sure to get out there and enjoy some fall weather in Columbus. • The Bolton Pine Tree Festival scheduled for Oct. 1 has...
Shelter Opens in Whiteville; Numbers for Power, Emergencies
• A hurricane shelter is opening at Edgewood Elementary School, 317 E Calhoun St.,. Whiteville. This shelter is pet friendly. • More than 1,000 Duke Energy customers are without power. If you are a Duke Progress customer and see a downed powerline, sparking transformer or you lose electricity, call 1.800.769.3766.
Ian’s Remnants Drop Trees, Wreck Boats
Hurricane — now Tropical Storm — Ian is causing headaches across Columbus. Power is out in many communities as 40-plus mile an hour winds have smashed trees onto electric lines. Much of downtown Whiteville is without power, and one line is down on the roof of the Family Dollar on Madison Street.
Museum Ramps Up for Fall
Temperatures have cooled down, and the NC Museum of Natural Sciences (NCMNS) in Whiteville is taking advantage of all the things fall. This month’s schedule includes movies, bats, and pumpkins, as well as the facility’s regular ongoing programs. Movies on Madison will return to feature the iconic Steven...
Whiteville Defeats East Columbus 52-0
Due to Hurricane Ian, who was making its way towards Columbus County, the Whiteville – East Columbus matchup was moved to Thursday night to avoid the storm. Then a second change happened as a precautionary measure, and the game was moved from 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It was...
Trees Destroy Two Whiteville Homes
Whiteville Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder rescued a child Friday evening after a storm damage tree demolished the home, trapping five people inside. Lowder said the entry to the home on Lee Street was blocked by pecan tree that was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s winds today. “The family was...
Challenger’s Recording at Center of CCSO Investigation
A recording released by the Jason Soles for sheriff campaign appears to show Sheriff Jody Greene cursing and threatening to fire black employees of the sheriff’s office. Greene questions the timing of the release, since early voting is due to start in October and the election is Nov. 8. The recording was given to a Wilmington television station this week.
