Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine declares full control of Lyman; European leaders refuse to recognise annexed territories
Key city in east of country ‘fully cleared’ of Russian forces, says Zelenskiy; European leaders call annexation ‘blatant’ violation of international law
The end of scarcity: A silent threat to US well-being
In the last 40-50 years, awareness of scarcity and opportunity cost seems to have faded from national policymaking. Currently, it borders on irrelevant.
These loans no longer qualify for Biden’s student loan forgiveness program
(The Hill) – President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan was abruptly updated on Thursday to exclude borrowers with privately held federal student loans, according to Education Department guidance. As of Thursday, borrowers with federal student loans not held by the Education Department are no longer eligible to obtain one-time debt relief by consolidating those loans […]
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 5% but some Europe nations surge
COVID-19 cases and fatalities continue to drop, including fatalities at the lowest since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, but cases are spiking in European nations, including Germany, Austria, Italy, France.
McMaster says he was never ‘uncomfortable’ about Trump handling classified information
Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster on Sunday said he “did not see any problems” while serving in former President Trump’s administration with how officials handled classified documents. “There were systems in place. I don’t know what happened to those systems, but I was never uncomfortable with it while I was there,” McMaster told “Face…
‘We want no more hatred’: leftwing ex-president Lula on verge of comeback in Brazil
Brazil’s leftwing former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva appeared on the verge of a startling political comeback on Sunday as more than 156 million Brazilians took part in the country’s most important election in decades. As the veteran ex-president cast his vote in Brazil’s industrial heartlands...
Top Iran official warns against protests amid serious unrest
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s parliamentary speaker warned Sunday that protests over the death of a young woman in police custody could destabilize the country and urged security forces to deal harshly with those he claimed endanger public order, as countrywide unrest entered its third week. Scattered anti-government protests appeared to break out in Tehran and running clashes with security forces in other towns, social media reports showed on Sunday, even as the government has moved to block, partly or entirely, internet connectivity in Iran. Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf told lawmakers that unlike the current protests, which he said aim to topple the government, previous demonstrations by teachers and retirees over pay were aimed at reforms, according to the legislative body’s website. “The important point of the (past) protests was that they were reform-seeking and not aimed at overthrowing” the system, said Qalibaf. “I ask all who have any (reasons to) protest not to allow their protest to turn into destabilizing and toppling” of institutions.
