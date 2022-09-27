Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb creates police accountability team as to the consent decree for police reforms and is seeking an executive director to lead the team..The court-monitored consent decree is between Cleveland and the DOJ

Read full article on original website
Related
Cuyahoga County executive candidates ask council to stop jail planning, lay out concerns, alternatives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If Cuyahoga County Council moves forward with plans to buy land to build a new jail, the decision is likely to be undone by the next executive. Executive candidates Chris Ronayne and Lee Weingart issued letters this week calling for council to pause jail planning, suggesting there are better options than the proposed $750-million, 1,900-bed facility at a potentially toxic site. Both have also said they will not put a jail at 2700 Transport Road, even if council votes to buy it.
Cleveland police commander faces discipline for hiding his work with private security companies, failing to pay taxes
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police Commander Michael Butler faces a slew of accusations involving his work for private security companies, including that he hid from city officials his work for the businesses during a time he led the city’s efforts at staffing both officers and security firms for major events, according to an internal disciplinary letter released Wednesday.
Another Cop in Cleveland is Under Investigation
While police officers are supposed to hold the citizens of cities they serve to a certain standard, those citizens hold the ones enforcing laws to an even greater one. Another Cleveland cop is under internal investigation and may be punished as a result. Third District (4501 Chester Ave, Cleveland) Commander...
cleveland19.com
2 former East Cleveland cops face judge for allegedly accepting bribes, falsifying reports
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two former East Cleveland police officers accused of bribery and tampering with records were arraigned by a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge on Wednesday morning. Von Harris, 52, and 28-year-old Demarkco Johnson both pleaded not guilty after they were recently indicted on charges...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cuyahoga County raising social worker pay to $26 per hour - among highest in state - to help address DCFS issues
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County social workers will now be one of the highest paid in the state, making good on one of Executive Armond Budish’s promises to increase wages to help fix problems at the Division of Children and Family Services office. The county will now be...
Deborah M. Turner for Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge in the Jan. 14 term: endorsement editorial
Two experienced lawyers, one already a Common Pleas judge, are seeking a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judgeship for a six-year term beginning Jan. 14: Denise Joan Salerno, an assistant county prosecutor and South Euclid Republican, and Common Pleas Judge Deborah M. Turner, a Solon Democrat. (The race will be listed as nonpartisan on the Nov. 8 ballot but candidates must contest in partisan primaries under Ohio law.)
After years of ‘chaos,’ South Euclid seeks municipal court merger
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- City Council is searching for a “dance partner” for its municipal court. During a Committee-of-the-Whole meeting Tuesday (Sept. 27), council heard from State Rep. Kent Smith, D-8, who shared the steps that must be taken if South Euclid Municipal Court (SEMC) is to merge with another court.
Ex-Independence financial adviser pleads guilty to role in fake charity scheme that provided tax shelter for wealthy clients
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A former top official at an Independence wealth-management company pleaded guilty Monday to his role in a scheme that provided a tax shelter for wealthy clients. Cullen Fischel, the former chief financial officer of Associated Concepts Agency, entered the plea in federal court in Cleveland to conspiring...
RELATED PEOPLE
thelandcle.org
Cleveland has spent millions on police cameras. Why are the locations a secret?
This article was published in partnership with The Marshall Project – Cleveland, a nonprofit news team focused on the Greater Cleveland area’s criminal justice system. Sign up for their newsletter. Cleveland has spent at least $7 million to dot the city with about 1,500 surveillance cameras since 2007....
Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Daniel Gaul faces misconduct accusations at Columbus hearing
COLUMBUS, Ohio –The fate of longtime Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Daniel Gaul is being considered by a three-commissioner panel after an eight-hour hearing Tuesday about the Democratic jurist’s courtroom conduct. Gaul, who is white, allegedly referred to Black men who appeared in his courtroom as “brother;” called...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights man hasn’t received mail in months, demands answers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Leland Thomas has missed bill deadlines, his credit cards have been canceled and he has had other financial woes. All of this because he’s not getting his mail. “All my billing came back, all my letters… they get sent back to the sender, so I...
NOPEC defends its decision to drop 550,000 customers, explains rate hikes in filing to state regulators
CLEVELAND, Ohio — NOPEC said purging 550,000 electricity customers won’t drive up prices for Ohioans, and doesn’t break any rules, in a filing to state regulators this week. The Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, the default electricity supplier for most of Greater Cleveland, is defending its right...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CPP customers alleging over-charges are worried their lawsuit won't go to a jury
CPP customers involved in the lawsuit claim they were unfairly charged by way of an environmental charge allegedly buried within the energy adjustment charge listed on their bills.
Wondolowski’s port authority appointment called into question again for violating rules
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When labor leader Dave Wondolowski was forced to give up his seat on Cuyahoga’s elections board to avoid a conflict with serving on the port authority, it seems one of his other public offices may have been overlooked. Wondolowski has also served on Ohio’s Public...
cleveland19.com
Jury deliberation underway in trial for two Cleveland men who say they were convicted of crime they didn’t commit
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kenny Phillips and Michael Sutton are on pins and needles. The Cleveland men are hoping a jury finds them not guilty after 16 years. “We’re asking you to end this after 16 years and return not guilty verdicts,” said Justin Herdman, Michael Sutton’s attorney.
cleveland19.com
Family of Cleveland mom brutally murdered demands answers on police response time
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a woman murdered on Cleveland’s West Side held a news conference Tuesday afternoon, asking for answers on the police response time. On Sept. 6, Carly Capek, 38, was stabbed and beaten inside her home on W. 78th Street. The mother of four...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Solar panel company goes out of business, now facing lawsuits for poor workmanship
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Carolina-based solar energy company, with a far reaching presence in the state of Ohio, is out of business after the state received more than 100 customer complaints about issues ranging from shoddy and substandard work to high pressure sales tactics. The Ohio Attorney General...
City leaders to vote on tech to reduce gun violence in Cleveland neighborhoods
In less than 24 hours, Cleveland City leaders will vote on a proposal that would expand shot-spotting technology in neighborhoods where gun violence is an issue.
Cleveland should cancel its ShotSpotter contract, not expand it: LaTonya Goldsby
CLEVELAND -- Gun violence is devastating Cleveland neighborhoods, leaving elected officials scrambling for answers. This desire to save lives and end community violence has, unfortunately, led to desperate attempts to find a solution. The city recently unveiled plans to spend $2,758,500 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money on expanding its partnership with ShotSpotter, a company whose business model is reliant on this desperation. ShotSpotter claims that it’s hyper-accurate, reduces gun violence, and increases police efficiency, but research and data suggest the opposite.
Cleveland ordered to refund city income taxes to doctor working remotely out of state during pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Buckeye Institute, which challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living, has won a case involving the city of Cleveland. A Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judge on Monday ordered Cleveland to refund tax withholdings...
Comments / 3