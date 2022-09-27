Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb creates police accountability team as to the consent decree for police reforms and is seeking an executive director to lead the team..The court-monitored consent decree is between Cleveland and the DOJ

CLEVELAND, Ohio – If Cuyahoga County Council moves forward with plans to buy land to build a new jail, the decision is likely to be undone by the next executive. Executive candidates Chris Ronayne and Lee Weingart issued letters this week calling for council to pause jail planning, suggesting there are better options than the proposed $750-million, 1,900-bed facility at a potentially toxic site. Both have also said they will not put a jail at 2700 Transport Road, even if council votes to buy it.

