ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb creates police accountability team as to the consent decree for police reforms and is seeking an executive director to lead the team..The court-monitored consent decree is between Cleveland and the DOJ

By Our Writers
clevelandurbannews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County executive candidates ask council to stop jail planning, lay out concerns, alternatives

CLEVELAND, Ohio – If Cuyahoga County Council moves forward with plans to buy land to build a new jail, the decision is likely to be undone by the next executive. Executive candidates Chris Ronayne and Lee Weingart issued letters this week calling for council to pause jail planning, suggesting there are better options than the proposed $750-million, 1,900-bed facility at a potentially toxic site. Both have also said they will not put a jail at 2700 Transport Road, even if council votes to buy it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police commander faces discipline for hiding his work with private security companies, failing to pay taxes

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police Commander Michael Butler faces a slew of accusations involving his work for private security companies, including that he hid from city officials his work for the businesses during a time he led the city’s efforts at staffing both officers and security firms for major events, according to an internal disciplinary letter released Wednesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

Another Cop in Cleveland is Under Investigation

While police officers are supposed to hold the citizens of cities they serve to a certain standard, those citizens hold the ones enforcing laws to an even greater one. Another Cleveland cop is under internal investigation and may be punished as a result. Third District (4501 Chester Ave, Cleveland) Commander...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

Deborah M. Turner for Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge in the Jan. 14 term: endorsement editorial

Two experienced lawyers, one already a Common Pleas judge, are seeking a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judgeship for a six-year term beginning Jan. 14: Denise Joan Salerno, an assistant county prosecutor and South Euclid Republican, and Common Pleas Judge Deborah M. Turner, a Solon Democrat. (The race will be listed as nonpartisan on the Nov. 8 ballot but candidates must contest in partisan primaries under Ohio law.)
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Ex-Independence financial adviser pleads guilty to role in fake charity scheme that provided tax shelter for wealthy clients

CLEVELAND, Ohio— A former top official at an Independence wealth-management company pleaded guilty Monday to his role in a scheme that provided a tax shelter for wealthy clients. Cullen Fischel, the former chief financial officer of Associated Concepts Agency, entered the plea in federal court in Cleveland to conspiring...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Police Accountability#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Cleveland.com

Cleveland should cancel its ShotSpotter contract, not expand it: LaTonya Goldsby

CLEVELAND -- Gun violence is devastating Cleveland neighborhoods, leaving elected officials scrambling for answers. This desire to save lives and end community violence has, unfortunately, led to desperate attempts to find a solution. The city recently unveiled plans to spend $2,758,500 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money on expanding its partnership with ShotSpotter, a company whose business model is reliant on this desperation. ShotSpotter claims that it’s hyper-accurate, reduces gun violence, and increases police efficiency, but research and data suggest the opposite.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy