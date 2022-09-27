Read full article on original website
County Prepares as Ian Heads Into South Carolina
Schools, government offices and many businesses are closed as Columbus County nervously eyes Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to come ashore between Georgetown and Myrtle Beach, S.C. around 3 p.m. today as a Category One storm. As it moves over land, Ian will begin to degrade, but Columbus County will likely see heavy rains, high winds and potentially a few tornadoes before it moves on out Saturday.
NC sheriff investigated after comments surface condemning Black staff
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff was recorded calling Black employees derogatory names and saying they should be fired, a television station reported. Several Black officers in leadership positions were later demoted or fired. Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene issued a statement arguing that the recording of the February 2019 phone call obtained […]
Bernice (Stroud) Norris
Bernice Stroud Norris, age 90, of Tabor City, NC, died Monday, September 26, 2022. Born May 12, 1932 in Horry County, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Bertie “W.B.” Stroud and Rosanna Strickland Stroud and the widow of Royce Hartful Norris. She was a member...
Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Georgetown, SC continues path to North Carolina | LIVE COVERAGE
Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 1 storm near Georgetown, South Carolina.
As Hurricane Ian approaches, Robeson Co. man still holds out hope for state relief years after Florence
ROWLAND, N.C. — As Hurricane Ian’s remnants are expected to reach North Carolina by the weekend, some residents are still struggling from the impacts of the last hurricane to hit the state. Four years after Hurricane Florence, one Robeson County man says he still hasn’t received aid from...
Mystery lingers: It’s been 20 years since 4-year-old Kynande Bennett of Conway disappeared
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s been 20 years since 4-year-old Kynande Bennett of Conway disappeared. The girl’s parents claimed she went missing from a Whiteville, North Carolina, Kmart on Sept. 29, 2002. When investigators got to the scene, they noticed several things felt wrong with the situation. There was no car seat for the 4-year-old, and […]
Video: A phone call between former captain Jason Soles and Columbus Co. Sheriff Jody Greene
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency due to severe weather risks. Though Hurricane is causing severe damage in communities in Florida, that level of damage is far less likely in southeastern North Carolina. Voters can hear from candidates running for Columbus County and Whiteville City School Boards. Updated: 7 hours...
‘I’m Sick Of These Black Bastards’: NC Sheriff’s Abhorrently Racist Rant Recorded, Exposed By Cop
Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene was recorded saying, "I’m sick of these black bastards,” along with many other racist statements. The post ‘I’m Sick Of These Black Bastards’: NC Sheriff’s Abhorrently Racist Rant Recorded, Exposed By Cop appeared first on NewsOne.
Homecoming services upcoming
On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Roseboro, N.C. Men’s Ministry will be hosting Family
Local governments respond to Hurricane Ian, state of emergency declared in Pender and Columbus counties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local information...
Flooding closes some roads, power outages continue as Hurricane Ian impacts the Cape Fear Region
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though not as strong as it was when it hit the west coast of Florida, Ian may still cause more damage as it moves back inland at the South Carolina coast. 2:50 p.m. Town of Holden Beach Mayor Alan Holden has issued a statement asking residents...
Shelter Opens in Whiteville; Numbers for Power, Emergencies
• A hurricane shelter is opening at Edgewood Elementary School, 317 E Calhoun St.,. Whiteville. This shelter is pet friendly. • More than 1,000 Duke Energy customers are without power. If you are a Duke Progress customer and see a downed powerline, sparking transformer or you lose electricity, call 1.800.769.3766.
‘Mallorie deserves justice’: Best friend reacts to apparent overdose death in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a young woman after an apparent overdose death in Wilmington last week. The body of 23-year-old Mallorie McCollum was found in the vehicle of 27-year-old Zakreigh Baker when he rear-ended a car stopped at the intersection of North Kerr Avenue and Martin Luther King Junior Parkway on Tuesday, September 20. Her death is being investigated as an overdose.
Tropical Storm Ian prompts court, class closures
ROCKINGHAM — With Richmond County under a tropical storm warning, local officials are taking precautions and issuing closing announcements. Court sessions in Richmond, Scotland and Anson counties are canceled on Friday, Sept. 30, however the courthouses in each of the three counties will still be open for business, according to Superior Court Manager Chad Haywood.
Ian pushes toward Bladen County
ELIZABETHTOWN — While Hurricane Ian continues its march north along the East Coast, Bladen County residents and National Weather Service forecasters are preparing for the storm’s arrival here. On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a series of watches and warnings related to Ian’s eventual arrival in...
Hurricane Ian: Live updates for the Myrtle Beach area Thursday
Ian has strengthened back into a Category 1 hurricane Thursday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to bring hurricane-force winds to the South Carolina coast early Friday, the NHC reports. As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Ian was 310 miles southeast of Myrtle Beach, traveling 10...
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The threat of severe weather from Tropical Storm Ian has led to the postponement or cancellation of events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. This list will be updated as more information comes in:. HORRY COUNTY. Horry County Schools announced Wednesday that all district...
Murder trial for man accused of stabbing Wilmington woman to death in 2019 underway
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The murder trial for Andrew Boynton, the man accused of stabbing Kimberly Bland to death in 2019, began Monday in New Hanover County. Investigators found Bland dead in the apartment she shared with Boynton along Randall Parkway. Officers had originally checked her apartment after receiving a missing person’s report.
Grand Strand, Pee Dee areas issue states of emergency ahead of Ian’s impacts
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple governments within the Grand Strand are declaring states of emergency ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. Horry County announced Wednesday that its state of emergency is set to go into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday. It will remain in effect for 60 days unless ended sooner.
