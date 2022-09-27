ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tabor City, NC

Comments / 0

Related
columbuscountynews.com

County Prepares as Ian Heads Into South Carolina

Schools, government offices and many businesses are closed as Columbus County nervously eyes Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to come ashore between Georgetown and Myrtle Beach, S.C. around 3 p.m. today as a Category One storm. As it moves over land, Ian will begin to degrade, but Columbus County will likely see heavy rains, high winds and potentially a few tornadoes before it moves on out Saturday.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

NC sheriff investigated after comments surface condemning Black staff

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff was recorded calling Black employees derogatory names and saying they should be fired, a television station reported. Several Black officers in leadership positions were later demoted or fired. Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene issued a statement arguing that the recording of the February 2019 phone call obtained […]
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Bernice (Stroud) Norris

Bernice Stroud Norris, age 90, of Tabor City, NC, died Monday, September 26, 2022. Born May 12, 1932 in Horry County, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Bertie “W.B.” Stroud and Rosanna Strickland Stroud and the widow of Royce Hartful Norris. She was a member...
TABOR CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tabor City, NC
Obituaries
City
Tabor City, NC
City
Columbus, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT

Local governments respond to Hurricane Ian, state of emergency declared in Pender and Columbus counties

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local information...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Shelter Opens in Whiteville; Numbers for Power, Emergencies

• A hurricane shelter is opening at Edgewood Elementary School, 317 E Calhoun St.,. Whiteville. This shelter is pet friendly. • More than 1,000 Duke Energy customers are without power. If you are a Duke Progress customer and see a downed powerline, sparking transformer or you lose electricity, call 1.800.769.3766.
WHITEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Mallorie deserves justice’: Best friend reacts to apparent overdose death in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a young woman after an apparent overdose death in Wilmington last week. The body of 23-year-old Mallorie McCollum was found in the vehicle of 27-year-old Zakreigh Baker when he rear-ended a car stopped at the intersection of North Kerr Avenue and Martin Luther King Junior Parkway on Tuesday, September 20. Her death is being investigated as an overdose.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Richmond Observer

Tropical Storm Ian prompts court, class closures

ROCKINGHAM — With Richmond County under a tropical storm warning, local officials are taking precautions and issuing closing announcements. Court sessions in Richmond, Scotland and Anson counties are canceled on Friday, Sept. 30, however the courthouses in each of the three counties will still be open for business, according to Superior Court Manager Chad Haywood.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Ian pushes toward Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — While Hurricane Ian continues its march north along the East Coast, Bladen County residents and National Weather Service forecasters are preparing for the storm’s arrival here. On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a series of watches and warnings related to Ian’s eventual arrival in...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
myhorrynews.com

Hurricane Ian: Live updates for the Myrtle Beach area Thursday

Ian has strengthened back into a Category 1 hurricane Thursday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to bring hurricane-force winds to the South Carolina coast early Friday, the NHC reports. As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Ian was 310 miles southeast of Myrtle Beach, traveling 10...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy