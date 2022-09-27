Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian
More than 2.5 million Floridians were left without power Thursday.
How Hurricane Ian compares to the strongest hurricanes that hit Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, per the NHC, bringing with it "catastrophic" winds and storm surge. The big picture: Ian is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida panhandle in 2018.
TODAY.com
Hurricane Ian leaves entire Florida neighborhoods under water
Ian, now a tropical storm, made landfall in Florida as a powerful category 4 hurricane on Wednesday. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY on the destruction and flooding left behind.Sept. 29, 2022.
Hurricane Ian almost at Category 5 as it nears Florida packing 155mph winds
Hurricane Ian is just shy of becoming a Category 5 storm as it charges toward Florida’s west coast, packing winds of 155 mph. The storm intensified into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday and is now rapidly approaching the top end of that category, according to the US National Hurricane Center. It is expected to make landfall later on Wednesday. Life-threatening storm surges of up to 16 feet, catastrophic winds and flash flooding are expected in the Florida peninsula. Tornadoes are also possible across central and south of the state, according to the National Hurricane Center. The...
freightwaves.com
Eastward turn shifts Hurricane Ian’s Florida threat
Updates continue to roll in for Hurricane Ian on Tuesday as the center of the storm moved off Cuba and into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. The outer rain bands of Ian, classified as a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, are already impacting the Florida Keys, with surge already coming onshore in Key West and the western Keys now being included in a storm surge watch.
Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage
Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
Chicago-Area Residents Rush Home as Hurricane Ian Bears Down on Florida
As Hurricane Ian pounds Cuba and continues on a collision course with Florida, travelers are describing their experiences as they flew northward and away from the storm. As of 2 p.m. Central on Tuesday, the hurricane is currently moving northward at 10 miles per hour, sitting 255 miles from Sarasota, Florida. The storm, which made landfall in Cuba on Tuesday, is packing sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.
Ian becomes hurricane again as it takes aim at South Carolina
Ian became a hurricane again before its forecasted landfall in South Carolina Friday, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Ian made landfall on Florida's West Coast as a powerful Category 4 hurricane before weakening into a tropical storm as it made its way across the state Wednesday night. ...
France 24
Hurricane Ian hits Florida as catastrophic Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph). It was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, at about 9 mph (14 kph), but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds.
What to expect from Hurricane Ian in 5 locations in Florida
Here's a list of key locations in Florida that will be impacted by Hurricane Ian -- and what CNN meteorologists expect to see as the storm moves through.
Hurricane Ian Leaves 1 Million People in Florida Without Power
An hour after Hurricane Ian made landfall, 1,031,722 customers in Florida were left without power.
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds than when it crossed Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S., according to the National Hurricane Center. Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines and left many areas on Charleston’s downtown peninsula under water. A popular pier in the beach community of Pawleys Island collapsed and floated away. In Myrtle Beach, waves pushed against the boardwalk tourist area. Ian left a broad swath of destruction in Florida, flooding areas on both of its coasts, tearing homes from their slabs, demolishing beachfront businesses and leaving more than 2 million people without power. At least nine people were confirmed dead in the U.S. — a number that was expected to increase as officials confirm more deaths and search for people.
Florida Hit With Tornadoes Hours Before Hurricane Ian Set to Make Landfall
The Miami National Weather Service confirmed to Newsweek that as many as eight tornadoes touched down in Florida on Tuesday.
Hurricane Ian to impact much of Florida before moving north through the weekend
Hurricane Ian is bringing the potential for life-threatening storm surge, flooding rain, sustained winds and tornadoes as it moves toward Florida on Wednesday.
morningbrew.com
Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida’s southwest coast yesterday afternoon, making landfall with nearly the strength of a Category 5 storm. It’s now tied for fifth place on the list of strongest hurricanes ever to hit the US. How strong was it?. Winds of 150 miles per hour lashed...
