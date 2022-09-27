With the return of pumpkin spice lattes — not to mention pumpkin spice highlights — and cozy knit sweaters, the time has come to say goodbye to summer’s bright nail trends and embrace the darker side of nail art. As everyone knows, the best way to celebrate the most ghoulish time of year is with the perfect Halloween manicure. During spooky season, orange and black reign supreme, along with whatever magical Halloween manicures the internet can dream up. With nail art more popular than ever, there are so many cute, creepy, and easy Halloween nail art ideas out there that it can be a bit overwhelming to choose just one. Thankfully, this list has you covered with the coolest Halloween 2022 nail trends. Now all you need to do is book your next salon trip or grab some press-ons, and get ready for your spookiest nails ever.

