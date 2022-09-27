ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

The Person Living in Marilyn Monroe's House Is Closer to the Late Actress Than You Think

With all the documentaries and biopics that have come out recently surrounding her, including Blonde starring Ana De Armas, all eyes are once again on the late, great Marilyn Monroe. As one of the most recognizable bombshell actresses in Hollywood history, Marilyn is well-remembered for her rise to fame in films in the late 1940s and 1950s. She also became known for her public struggles with drug addiction, eventually leading to her death by overdose in August of 1962.
France 24

Water-filled condoms bring 'mermaid vibes' to Paris Fashion Week

The eye-opening hand accessories featured in the label's "Aquatic Wear" collection, which also included the use of ice as an accessory. Design team (and couple) Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh have often used recycled plastics in their collections but say they are seeking to go further with natural materials such as kelp and algae.
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk High "Purple/Black"

Since global popularity hit Nike’s Dunk silhouettes in 2020, highs and lows have been blasted on shelves in every colorway imaginable. However, the Swoosh sees no signs of hitting the breaks as it prepares to launch a slew of pairs to keep you locked and loaded for the fall season. Tan suede recently hit the basketball silhouette, while recognizable “Panda” tones returned with a worn-out makeover.
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Is Launching a Home Accessories Collection

From her shapewear brand SKIMS and beauty line SKKN, to her unexpected private equity firm and Beyond Meat partnership, there’s literally nothing that Kim Kardashian hasn’t dipped her toes in. This time around, the reality star is launching a collection of home accessories through her skincare label. Fans...
TheStreet

Disney Gives Beloved Character a Starring Movie Role

It’s heady times in the IP Wars. There’s nothing a film studio or television network loves more than a sure thing. But, of course, sure things don’t really exist, outside of a few too-big to fail franchises, such as Marvel, Star Wars and, somehow, the Fast and the Furious films.
Elite Daily

Halloween 2022 Nail Trends Include Black French Tips & Ghosts

With the return of pumpkin spice lattes — not to mention pumpkin spice highlights — and cozy knit sweaters, the time has come to say goodbye to summer’s bright nail trends and embrace the darker side of nail art. As everyone knows, the best way to celebrate the most ghoulish time of year is with the perfect Halloween manicure. During spooky season, orange and black reign supreme, along with whatever magical Halloween manicures the internet can dream up. With nail art more popular than ever, there are so many cute, creepy, and easy Halloween nail art ideas out there that it can be a bit overwhelming to choose just one. Thankfully, this list has you covered with the coolest Halloween 2022 nail trends. Now all you need to do is book your next salon trip or grab some press-ons, and get ready for your spookiest nails ever.
Hypebae

The adidas YEEZY 450 Is Arriving in a New "Stone Teal" Colorway

Adidas excites sneaker fans with the upcoming release of its new YEEZY 450 sneaker. Following its preceding iterations, the footwear brand and Ye’s collaborative design is set to receive a stone-colored update to give the silhouette a fresh edit. The latest drop is almost similar to previously-released color schemes...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jhené Aiko Shares A September Bump Dump Featuring Big Sean: Photos

Looks like Sean Don will be welcoming his first child any day now. It’s been a busy year in the baby-making department for several of our favourite recording artists, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle, as well as Big Sean and Jhené Aiko. The...
Tyla

Mum’s packed lunch for three-year-old seriously divides opinion

A mum has sparked serious debate online after sharing what she packs for her three-year-old toddler's lunch. Daisy Woods has gained quite a following from the parenting tips she posts to Instagram and TikTok, where she goes by the handle @muddlethroughmummy, but this particular video had some followers doubting her expertise. Take a look below:
wegotthiscovered.com

We finally got a proper look at Chris Pratt as Mario, sort of

As we count down the day to Nintendo’s reveal of Chris Pratt’s voice acting talent in the upcoming Super Mario Bros movie, we got an early treat in the form of a slightly different, albeit impressive take on the actor as the titular plumber, and it gives us an absurdly hilarious glimpse at how he could look in a live-action adaptation of the beloved franchise.
Engadget

Shark's self-emptying robot vacuum is half off for today only

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. One of Shark's...
Real Simple

How to (Correctly) Overline Your Lips to Make Them Look Fuller

In the quest for larger, fuller-looking lips, injectable lip fillers and topical plumping products aren’t your only two options. You can also use makeup to create the appearance of a more voluminous pout—a beauty optical illusion of sorts. More specifically, we’re talking about overlining your lips. Obviously, the effect is temporary and your lips won’t *actually* change size, but for a fast fix or special event, this option is quick and painless. Here, makeup artists explain exactly the right way to overline your lips, and share some other makeup-centric pout-plumping hacks.
The Independent

Hamleys announces top ten toys for Christmas

Hamleys toy shop has announced its top ten toys for Christmas ranging in price from £22 to £100.The announcement, made earlier than usual, comes as Britain faces a cost-of-living crisis expected to continue into the winter.Hamleys top toy, an XShot dart blaster, is priced at £35, while the most expensive item - the £100 Playdoh Ice Cream Truck - is second on the list.Other toys in the top 10 include a Disney Lightyear JetPack Buzz (£60) and a Roller Disco Peppa Pig (£37).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Video shows aftermath of police fatally shooting man armed with toy gun in LASingle woman 'stamps' men she likes with contact details on a night out‘Today is all about me’: Gino D’Acampo takes Holly and Phillip’s spot on This Morning
msn.com

Celebs you didn't know had children together

Slide 1 of 31: There are some celebrity couples whose children are constantly in the spotlight. They have no problem posting pictures of them to Instagram, or even walking them down the red carpet. Then there are other celebrity couples who, by contrast, do everything they can to keep their children completely out of the spotlight. The result is that sometimes we forget (or never knew to begin with) who shares children with whom.Check out this gallery for some celebs who you might not know share children.You may also like: British musicians who are almost deaf!
Footwear News

Cardi B’s New Colorful Reebok Sneaker Collection Delivers Vibrant Crystal Energy & Dynamic Glow

Reebok and Cardi B have teamed up once again to create a collection of sneakers and apparel that lives up to Cardi’s contagious energy. Entitled “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy,” the collab announced today is inspired by Cardi’s unmatched enthusiasm. This two-part capsule features a color palette reflecting some of the most vibrant crystals on Earth. Pieces in the line extrude the dynamic glow of the crystals and amplify its energizing effects through a variety of textures and materials. The first part of this collection, launching in mid-October will introduce two new footwear silhouettes called the Club C Cardi V2 that retails at...
