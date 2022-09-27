ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

columbiametro.com

Getting Down to Business: Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery

How did your business begin and how has it changed?. In 1981, Richard Davis, M.D., founded Midlands Orthopaedics with a vision to build a private surgical practice on the expertise of physicians who all completed fellowship training in a sub-specialty of orthopedics following their residencies. While fellowship training is commonplace now, it was the exception then. Orthopaedic sub-specialties include total joint replacement, sports medicine, foot and ankle, spine, trauma, hand and upper extremity (elbow to shoulder), and pediatrics. All the practice’s orthopedic surgeons have completed a fellowship in one of these sub-specialties.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

SC State Presidential inauguration postponed

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Presidential Inauguration has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian bringing severe weather to Orangeburg. President Alexander Conyers’ inauguration will take place on Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center. SC State’s...
ORANGEBURG, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Setting the bar

Yturria becomes first Hispanic officer to hold second-highest rank in the department’s 200-plus-year history. Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) Deputy Chief Maria Yturria became the highest-ranking Hispanic officer in the near-1,000-employee department when she was promoted from major to chief, earlier this month. As such, she is now the first Hispanic officer to hold the penultimate rank in the 235-year history of RCSD: Her official pinning having taken place on September 15, coincidentally the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Columbia Star

Columbia’s Candytuft Garden Club holds farewell luncheon

The Candytuft Garden Club was formed in 1957 by a group of friends from USC’s Kappa Delta Sorority to learn about yards and flowers. Candytuft Garden Club’s founding members were newly married young mothers with babies and toddlers who shared an interest in landscaping and flower arranging. They chose the name Candytuft Garden Club in honor of the delicate, white flower they felt communicated the gaiety of the group. The first meeting was held in February 1957 at the apartment of Jane Cureton Williams on Shirley Street.
COLUMBIA, SC
experiencecolumbiasc.com

Top 15 Things to Do in Columbia SC

Around the city there is a plethora of things to see and do. We’ve rounded up the top 15 things that you definitely can’t miss on your next visit. Get ready to cross things off your bucket list. 1. Go to Soda City Market. The hot ticket around...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Military community encouraged to apply for free memorial deer hunts

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources and Cowden Plantation, near Fort Jackson, will play host to two free deer hunts for members of the military community in memory of U.S. Army Spc. Thomas Caughman. The hunts will be held at Cowden Plantation November 11 and December 2 and are open...
LEXINGTON, SC
USC Gamecock

South Carolina offensive line coach temporarily steps away from team

South Carolina announced Thursday night that offensive line coach Greg Adkins would be temporarily stepping away from the team moments before the Gamecocks kicked off against S.C. State. Adkins is stepping away due to "minor health issues" according to South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer. This marks the second...
COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

Manning remembers a town staple

Almost every morning driving in or out of the city of Manning on the side of 260, you are sure to see the smiling face of George Douglas Nelson, Jr, more affectionately known to the citizens of Manning as “The Shrimp Man.”. George started dating the love of his...
MANNING, SC
WLTX.com

Thursday Night High School Football

COLUMBIA, S.C. — PREP FOOTBALL. King's Academy vs. Patrick Henry Academy, ccd. Orangeburg Prep vs. Bethesda Academy, Ga., ppd. to Oct 3rd. Robert E. Lee Academy vs. Williamsburg Academy, ccd.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

The South Carolina Small Business Development Centers Hires Jeremy Johnson as Community Navigator Business Consultant

The South Carolina Small Business Development Centers (SC SBDC) Hires Jeremy Johnson as Community Navigator Business Consultant to Assist Marginalized Small Businesses. South Carolina SBDC Network Headquarters (Columbia, SC) – The South Carolina Small Business Development Centers (SC SBDC), the state’s premier provider of business assistance to small business owners and entrepreneurs, is pleased to announce the hiring of Community Navigator Business Consultant Jeremy Johnson. With over ten years in the banking industry combined with his first-hand experience as a small business owner, Johnson will join his fellow SC SBDC consultant David Dougherty in supporting the state's Community Navigator Pilot Program (CNPP) in its mission to equip and empower minority, rural and other underserved sectors of the entrepreneurial community.
COLUMBIA, SC
NewsBreak
Society
abccolumbia.com

Curbside Collection schedules in Richland County altered due to Ian

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you live in Richland County your garbage collection service was suspended Friday, it will now take place on Monday. According to Richland County officials, Richland County Solid Waste suspended all curbside collection for Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian. County officials say trash routes scheduled...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer speaks on assistant coach stepping away from the team

Shane Beamer and South Carolina will be without offensive line coach Greg Adkins for a period of time after the coach said he’s dealing with a “minor medical issue.”. “He’s in great spirits,” Beamer said after the Gamecocks beat SC State. “I don’t think it’s going to be long-term.”
COLUMBIA, SC
WJCL

Officials: Ex inmate returns to SC prison, does doughnuts on lawn

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Video above: Tybee Island offers free sand to residents ahead of Ian's arrival. A former South Carolina prison inmate is behind bars after officials said he did. doughnuts in the grass outside of the Department of Corrections headquarters in Columbia. Department officials said Ryan P. Turner,...
COLUMBIA, SC

