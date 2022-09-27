Read full article on original website
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
columbiametro.com
Getting Down to Business: Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery
How did your business begin and how has it changed?. In 1981, Richard Davis, M.D., founded Midlands Orthopaedics with a vision to build a private surgical practice on the expertise of physicians who all completed fellowship training in a sub-specialty of orthopedics following their residencies. While fellowship training is commonplace now, it was the exception then. Orthopaedic sub-specialties include total joint replacement, sports medicine, foot and ankle, spine, trauma, hand and upper extremity (elbow to shoulder), and pediatrics. All the practice’s orthopedic surgeons have completed a fellowship in one of these sub-specialties.
USC Gamecock
South Carolina State Fair to host ‘College Day’ for USC students
The 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair — a showcase of a variety of exhibitions from agriculture and baked goods to live music and rides — will host a day for USC students on Monday, Oct. 17 with discounted admission prices. On College Day, gates will open at...
WIS-TV
SC State Presidential inauguration postponed
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Presidential Inauguration has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian bringing severe weather to Orangeburg. President Alexander Conyers’ inauguration will take place on Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center. SC State’s...
thenewirmonews.com
Setting the bar
Yturria becomes first Hispanic officer to hold second-highest rank in the department’s 200-plus-year history. Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) Deputy Chief Maria Yturria became the highest-ranking Hispanic officer in the near-1,000-employee department when she was promoted from major to chief, earlier this month. As such, she is now the first Hispanic officer to hold the penultimate rank in the 235-year history of RCSD: Her official pinning having taken place on September 15, coincidentally the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Columbia Star
Columbia’s Candytuft Garden Club holds farewell luncheon
The Candytuft Garden Club was formed in 1957 by a group of friends from USC’s Kappa Delta Sorority to learn about yards and flowers. Candytuft Garden Club’s founding members were newly married young mothers with babies and toddlers who shared an interest in landscaping and flower arranging. They chose the name Candytuft Garden Club in honor of the delicate, white flower they felt communicated the gaiety of the group. The first meeting was held in February 1957 at the apartment of Jane Cureton Williams on Shirley Street.
experiencecolumbiasc.com
Top 15 Things to Do in Columbia SC
Around the city there is a plethora of things to see and do. We’ve rounded up the top 15 things that you definitely can’t miss on your next visit. Get ready to cross things off your bucket list. 1. Go to Soda City Market. The hot ticket around...
The Post and Courier
Columbia school district promotes staffer to long-vacant payroll position despite concerns
COLUMBIA — Richland County School District One board officials have raised concerns over the position of director of accounts payable and payroll, mirroring concerns about financial services and the district's hiring process that have fallen on deaf ears for too long, a board member said. Naomi Mitchell, the person...
Columbia Star
Military community encouraged to apply for free memorial deer hunts
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources and Cowden Plantation, near Fort Jackson, will play host to two free deer hunts for members of the military community in memory of U.S. Army Spc. Thomas Caughman. The hunts will be held at Cowden Plantation November 11 and December 2 and are open...
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
WLTX.com
Columbia native, WSU guard Myles Rice diagnosed with cancer, out indefinitely for season
PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU redshirt freshman guard Myles Rice announced that he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a form of cancer that will take him out of the 2022-2023 season indefinitely. Rice confirmed the news with WSU in a statement on the team's official Twitter page. In his...
USC Gamecock
South Carolina offensive line coach temporarily steps away from team
South Carolina announced Thursday night that offensive line coach Greg Adkins would be temporarily stepping away from the team moments before the Gamecocks kicked off against S.C. State. Adkins is stepping away due to "minor health issues" according to South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer. This marks the second...
manninglive.com
Manning remembers a town staple
Almost every morning driving in or out of the city of Manning on the side of 260, you are sure to see the smiling face of George Douglas Nelson, Jr, more affectionately known to the citizens of Manning as “The Shrimp Man.”. George started dating the love of his...
New development plans for Allen Benedict Court to be revealed at public meetings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Housing will be hosting two events open to the public to present conceptual plans for the redevelopment of Allen Benedict Court. The public design charrettes are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on October 3 and October 17 at the Cecil Tillis Center, 2111 Simpkins Lane, in Columbia.
The Post and Courier
Chemical-free burials are growing more popular: 'This is traditional, and it's the future'
SWANSEA — Jeff and Laurie Ickes are glad to stretch their legs after driving to the Columbia area from northern Georgia. They hike up hills, through woods and fields and past graves marked with natural stones and wood. The Ickes have traveled for hours, across state lines to visit...
WLTX.com
Thursday Night High School Football
COLUMBIA, S.C. — PREP FOOTBALL. King's Academy vs. Patrick Henry Academy, ccd. Orangeburg Prep vs. Bethesda Academy, Ga., ppd. to Oct 3rd. Robert E. Lee Academy vs. Williamsburg Academy, ccd.
Soda City Biz WIRE
The South Carolina Small Business Development Centers Hires Jeremy Johnson as Community Navigator Business Consultant
The South Carolina Small Business Development Centers (SC SBDC) Hires Jeremy Johnson as Community Navigator Business Consultant to Assist Marginalized Small Businesses. South Carolina SBDC Network Headquarters (Columbia, SC) – The South Carolina Small Business Development Centers (SC SBDC), the state’s premier provider of business assistance to small business owners and entrepreneurs, is pleased to announce the hiring of Community Navigator Business Consultant Jeremy Johnson. With over ten years in the banking industry combined with his first-hand experience as a small business owner, Johnson will join his fellow SC SBDC consultant David Dougherty in supporting the state's Community Navigator Pilot Program (CNPP) in its mission to equip and empower minority, rural and other underserved sectors of the entrepreneurial community.
abccolumbia.com
Curbside Collection schedules in Richland County altered due to Ian
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you live in Richland County your garbage collection service was suspended Friday, it will now take place on Monday. According to Richland County officials, Richland County Solid Waste suspended all curbside collection for Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian. County officials say trash routes scheduled...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer speaks on assistant coach stepping away from the team
Shane Beamer and South Carolina will be without offensive line coach Greg Adkins for a period of time after the coach said he’s dealing with a “minor medical issue.”. “He’s in great spirits,” Beamer said after the Gamecocks beat SC State. “I don’t think it’s going to be long-term.”
SC State shoots self in foot vs. South Carolina
South Carolina State showed flashes against the SEC’s South Carolina, but ultimately couldn’t get out of its own way with turnovers. The post SC State shoots self in foot vs. South Carolina appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WJCL
Officials: Ex inmate returns to SC prison, does doughnuts on lawn
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Video above: Tybee Island offers free sand to residents ahead of Ian's arrival. A former South Carolina prison inmate is behind bars after officials said he did. doughnuts in the grass outside of the Department of Corrections headquarters in Columbia. Department officials said Ryan P. Turner,...
