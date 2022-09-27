ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Syracuse judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law

A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places. The argument was made during a hearing Thursday before Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while a federal challenge to its constitutionality continues.
Regional Lawmakers call for Gov. Hochul to provide financial assistance for Steuben County Flooding Victims

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- It has now been thirteen months after Steuben County was impacted by flash flooding caused by Tropical Storm Fred. Today Regional lawmakers and local leaders called today on Governor Hochul to provide financial assistance to businesses and home owners to allow them to fully rebuild and recover from the flooding. A press […]
Ithaca may suspend application fees for prospective firefighters, police officers

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are considering waiving application fees for aspiring police officers and firefighters. The city is having trouble recruiting applicants. Right now, it costs $15 for Tompkins County residents to apply and $50 for everyone else. The fees are waived for City of Ithaca residents.
UPDATE: Missing Ithaca woman found, says police

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police Department says Marie Jackson has been located safely. ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for a missing person. 72-year-old Marie Jackson was last seen leaving her house after six o’clock last evening. It’s not known in which direction she went. Jackson has dementia, and police say her safety is at risk. Jackson is a Black woman, five-11 in height and weighing about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink hat. No other clothing description is available.
Students feel frustration with college Medical Amnesty Policy

Confusion about Ithaca College’s Medical Amnesty Policy (MAP) has caused some students to call for clarity. According to the college, the MAP allows students who suffer a medical emergency as a result of drugs or alcohol to not face drug or alcohol related sanctions; the student that calls for help is also protected under the policy. According to Students for Sensible Drug Policy, MAP at Ithaca College is similar to policies at other colleges and universities in the United States. The MAP was created in Fall 2010 and the policy is advertised through floor meetings between students and their Resident Assistant (RA), student orientation and magnets posted on doors of the residence hall rooms.
Sidewalk improvements may cost Ithaca homeowners, businesses

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Higher fees may mean better sidewalks in Ithaca. Officials are considering raising sidewalk improvement fees to offset construction prices. The fees have stayed the same since 2015. City Engineering Director Tim Logue says it’s time for change. The increases would affect businesses and homeowners....
Comptroller: Cortland ‘susceptible to fiscal stress’

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland is one of four cities labeled by the New York State Comptroller’s Office as being susceptible to fiscal stress. Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says Cortland’s fiscal score for the 2021 fiscal year is 49 point six. Fiscal scores are based on things like a municipality’s population, jobless rate, and year-end fund balance. DiNapoli says that overall, fewer local governments were in a state of fiscal stress than last year.
Ithacans impressed by new park, trails

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new place to jog and walk your dog in Ithaca. Saunders Park opened on September 6. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went there to see what people think of the trails. Matt on the Street is a weekly segment that airs Fridays on...
Ithaca Festival organizers seeking feedback

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Organizers of the Ithaca Festival are looking for feedback. They will address questions and concerns on Monday and discuss plans for next year. Organizers are also seeking new people to join the Festival Board of Directors. The open meeting begins at six o’clock Monday evening...
National Grid predicts big increase in heating bills

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — National Grid is predicting a big increase in heating costs this winter. According to LocalSYR.com, the energy company expects heating bills to increase by 39 percent over last winter. A National Grid spokesperson says a combination of supply and demand, the war in Ukraine, and the warmer than usual summer are all factors in the likely rise in heating bills over the next few months.
ITHACA, NY
Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
