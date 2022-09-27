Read full article on original website
Syracuse judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law
A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places. The argument was made during a hearing Thursday before Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while a federal challenge to its constitutionality continues.
Syracuse federal judge remains skeptical of NY gun law as he considers whether to quash it
Syracuse, NY — A federal judge in Syracuse on Thursday expressed doubt about the constitutionality of several parts of New York’s recent gun law as he heard arguments over whether to block its enforcement. Why can’t religious congregations decide whether or not to allow guns into their houses...
Regional Lawmakers call for Gov. Hochul to provide financial assistance for Steuben County Flooding Victims
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- It has now been thirteen months after Steuben County was impacted by flash flooding caused by Tropical Storm Fred. Today Regional lawmakers and local leaders called today on Governor Hochul to provide financial assistance to businesses and home owners to allow them to fully rebuild and recover from the flooding. A press […]
Ithaca may suspend application fees for prospective firefighters, police officers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are considering waiving application fees for aspiring police officers and firefighters. The city is having trouble recruiting applicants. Right now, it costs $15 for Tompkins County residents to apply and $50 for everyone else. The fees are waived for City of Ithaca residents.
UPDATE: Missing Ithaca woman found, says police
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police Department says Marie Jackson has been located safely. ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for a missing person. 72-year-old Marie Jackson was last seen leaving her house after six o’clock last evening. It’s not known in which direction she went. Jackson has dementia, and police say her safety is at risk. Jackson is a Black woman, five-11 in height and weighing about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink hat. No other clothing description is available.
Students feel frustration with college Medical Amnesty Policy
Confusion about Ithaca College’s Medical Amnesty Policy (MAP) has caused some students to call for clarity. According to the college, the MAP allows students who suffer a medical emergency as a result of drugs or alcohol to not face drug or alcohol related sanctions; the student that calls for help is also protected under the policy. According to Students for Sensible Drug Policy, MAP at Ithaca College is similar to policies at other colleges and universities in the United States. The MAP was created in Fall 2010 and the policy is advertised through floor meetings between students and their Resident Assistant (RA), student orientation and magnets posted on doors of the residence hall rooms.
Sidewalk improvements may cost Ithaca homeowners, businesses
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Higher fees may mean better sidewalks in Ithaca. Officials are considering raising sidewalk improvement fees to offset construction prices. The fees have stayed the same since 2015. City Engineering Director Tim Logue says it’s time for change. The increases would affect businesses and homeowners....
Syracuse’s independent mayor makes endorsement in New York governor’s race
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, a political independent, said he didn’t hesitate when Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Sunday and asked for his endorsement. Hochul, a Democrat, made the request during a private breakfast at the Gem Diner in Syracuse.
NYAG changes gun buyback rules after man claims he made $21K trading 3D-printed guns at Utica event
The New York Attorney General’s Office has changed the guidelines for its gun buyback program after a man allegedly made $21,000 bringing 3D-printed guns to the Utica event in August. At the time of the Utica buyback, the OAG offered $25 for non-working or antique guns, and an extra...
Comptroller: Cortland ‘susceptible to fiscal stress’
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland is one of four cities labeled by the New York State Comptroller’s Office as being susceptible to fiscal stress. Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says Cortland’s fiscal score for the 2021 fiscal year is 49 point six. Fiscal scores are based on things like a municipality’s population, jobless rate, and year-end fund balance. DiNapoli says that overall, fewer local governments were in a state of fiscal stress than last year.
Ithacans impressed by new park, trails
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new place to jog and walk your dog in Ithaca. Saunders Park opened on September 6. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went there to see what people think of the trails. Matt on the Street is a weekly segment that airs Fridays on...
Ithaca Festival organizers seeking feedback
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Organizers of the Ithaca Festival are looking for feedback. They will address questions and concerns on Monday and discuss plans for next year. Organizers are also seeking new people to join the Festival Board of Directors. The open meeting begins at six o’clock Monday evening...
Missing Ithaca woman found safe
The Ithaca Police Department report that the woman that had been missing has been safely located.
County’s plan to build an aquarium on Onondaga Lake shore ignores a 1794 treaty
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse’s $85 million aquarium project is set to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor near the shore of Onondaga Lake, on Haudenosaunee ancestral lands. But a 1794 treaty means New York state took that land unjustly.
Recruitment remains a big challenge at Cortland County Sheriff’s Office
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is facing challenges. Mark Helms is sheriff. He says it’s been a rough few years. It’s meant a hard time recruiting new deputies. Despite the staffing shortage, Helms says road patrol deputies are still able to cover...
Broome County woman wanted for Grand Larceny
BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) - The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Laura Juraska on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
National Grid predicts big increase in heating bills
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — National Grid is predicting a big increase in heating costs this winter. According to LocalSYR.com, the energy company expects heating bills to increase by 39 percent over last winter. A National Grid spokesperson says a combination of supply and demand, the war in Ukraine, and the warmer than usual summer are all factors in the likely rise in heating bills over the next few months.
Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
NYSP release additional information on the two stabbed in Chenango County
The New York State Police have released additional information about the stabbing that they responded early this morning that multiple people to the hospital
