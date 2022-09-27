Confusion about Ithaca College’s Medical Amnesty Policy (MAP) has caused some students to call for clarity. According to the college, the MAP allows students who suffer a medical emergency as a result of drugs or alcohol to not face drug or alcohol related sanctions; the student that calls for help is also protected under the policy. According to Students for Sensible Drug Policy, MAP at Ithaca College is similar to policies at other colleges and universities in the United States. The MAP was created in Fall 2010 and the policy is advertised through floor meetings between students and their Resident Assistant (RA), student orientation and magnets posted on doors of the residence hall rooms.

