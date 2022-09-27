Read full article on original website
News On 6
1 Injured; Police Searching For Suspect In SE OKC Shooting
One person was injured, and police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened at around 5 a.m. near Southeast 15th Street and South High Avenue. One person was shot and transported...
News On 6
Serial Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested, Bodycam Video Released By Police
Oklahoma City police released a new video on Saturday of a dangerous armed robbery suspect as he refused to surrender. The U.S. Marshals along with officers tracked 57-year-old Roy Hudson to a home in southwest Oklahoma City last week. Police said Hudson was accused of multiple armed robberies across the...
blackchronicle.com
New details after deadly domestic dispute in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are releasing more information about a domestic dispute that led to a deadly shooting. Shortly before 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a domestic shooting call in the 8800 block of N.W. 115th St. When officers arrived on the scene,...
Oklahoma City man re-arrested, charged for four murders in 2013
An Oklahoma City man was arrested Thursday and charged with the murders of four people dating back almost a decade.
News On 6
1 Rescued, Taken To Hospital After SW Oklahoma City Crash
Authorities responded to a crash in southwest Oklahoma City Saturday night along I-44 and Southwest 119th. Authorities said a truck went off the on-ramp and into a ravine, heading southbound. Firefighters pulled one person from the vehicle and took them to an ambulance around 10 p.m. This is a developing...
Two arrested in trailer theft
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
Oklahoma City Middle Schooler Faces Assault Charges After Attack Caught On Camera
An Oklahoma City middle school student hit over the head by another student on Tuesday was caught on camera. The suspect's parent was allegedly standing by watching the violent attack that is now under investigation by Oklahoma City police. Oklahoma City Public School district officials confirmed on Friday the attack...
Police Searching For Suspect In Connection To Deadly Shooting At SE OKC Homeless Camp
Oklahoma City police are working to identify and track down a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting. Officers found a body on Tuesday inside a tent on the southeast side of the city. Investigators have not released the victim’s name, pending next-of-kin notification. “It was just, ‘Boom!’” an...
News On 6
1 Killed, 1 In Critical Condition In McClain County Crash
One person was killed and another is in critical condition following a crash Saturday morning in McClain County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 9:21 a.m. near West Main Street and Green Avenue in Purcell, Okla. The cause of the crash is under investigation,...
KOCO
Fatal crash leaves one woman dead in Purcell
PURCELL, Okla. — A fatal crash left 62-year-old woman dead in Purcell. It happened in a busy area of town near Green Avenue and Main Street, forcing the area to be closed for a few hours. KOCO 5 doesn’t know the cause of the crash but was told the...
KTUL
Oklahoma City police identify officer killed in off duty accident as Sgt. Meagan Burke
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police identified the officer killed in an off-duty accident on Thursday morning as Sgt. Meagan Burke. Police said Burke was driving north on I-44 near SW 44th St., when a southbound vehicle swerved left, was propelled over the center guardrail, and struck her vehicle head-on.
News On 6
58-Year-Old Killed, Hit By Vehicle In Caddo County
A 58-year-old was killed after a vehicle hit them Saturday evening in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said this happened at around 7:40 p.m. near 38105 County Street 2650. The driver of the vehicle, Leah Kaulaity, 37, was travelling southbound on County Street 2650 when the...
News On 6
Off-Duty OCPD Officer Killed In Interstate Crash
A crash on I-44 near SW 44th Street killed an off-duty Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant. The crash happened just after midnight early Thursday morning. Investigators are still piecing together how it happened. Sgt. Meagan Burke was pronounced dead at the scene. "It appears another driver was southbound on I-44,...
News On 6
OCPD: Missing Endangered 42-Year-Old Found Safe
**8:39 A.M. UPDATE** The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they found a missing 42-year-old woman. Christina Wetz was found safe, according to Oklahoma City police. An emergency alert has been issued for a missing endangered 42-year-old in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Christina Wetz was last seen in the...
KOCO
Yukon Walmart evacuated after unidentified backpack left inside store, police say
YUKON, Okla. — Authorities evacuated a Walmart in Yukon because of a report of an unidentified backpack left inside the store. Yukon Police Department officials said the Walmart at 1200 Garth Brooks Boulevard was evacuated. Police said they are maintaining a heightened security posture. They will maintain increased security...
1 Killed; OSBI Investigates Shooting In Lincoln County
One person was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in Lincoln County, according to authorities. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Sac and Fox Nation Tribal Police responded to the scene at 335932 Oak Springs Dr. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said officers found a 35-year-old man...
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
Another death in a homeless camp is latest homicide for OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department is counting the death of a person in a homeless camp as Oklahoma City's latest homicide. The post Another death in a homeless camp is latest homicide for OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Purcell Register
Assault and battery at city hall
A Purcell city employee was treated at Purcell Municipal Hospital for injuries he received in an altercation at city hall just before noon Thursday, September 29. Police arrested 35-year-old Johnny Shawn of Purcell. He was booked into the McClain County Jail for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault and battery causing great bodily injury.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi-truck
Officials say a motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a semi-truck on a busy Oklahoma interstate.
