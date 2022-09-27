ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

1 Injured; Police Searching For Suspect In SE OKC Shooting

One person was injured, and police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened at around 5 a.m. near Southeast 15th Street and South High Avenue. One person was shot and transported...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

New details after deadly domestic dispute in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are releasing more information about a domestic dispute that led to a deadly shooting. Shortly before 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a domestic shooting call in the 8800 block of N.W. 115th St. When officers arrived on the scene,...
News On 6

1 Rescued, Taken To Hospital After SW Oklahoma City Crash

Authorities responded to a crash in southwest Oklahoma City Saturday night along I-44 and Southwest 119th. Authorities said a truck went off the on-ramp and into a ravine, heading southbound. Firefighters pulled one person from the vehicle and took them to an ambulance around 10 p.m. This is a developing...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
News On 6

1 Killed, 1 In Critical Condition In McClain County Crash

One person was killed and another is in critical condition following a crash Saturday morning in McClain County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 9:21 a.m. near West Main Street and Green Avenue in Purcell, Okla. The cause of the crash is under investigation,...
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Fatal crash leaves one woman dead in Purcell

PURCELL, Okla. — A fatal crash left 62-year-old woman dead in Purcell. It happened in a busy area of town near Green Avenue and Main Street, forcing the area to be closed for a few hours. KOCO 5 doesn’t know the cause of the crash but was told the...
PURCELL, OK
News On 6

58-Year-Old Killed, Hit By Vehicle In Caddo County

A 58-year-old was killed after a vehicle hit them Saturday evening in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said this happened at around 7:40 p.m. near 38105 County Street 2650. The driver of the vehicle, Leah Kaulaity, 37, was travelling southbound on County Street 2650 when the...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Off-Duty OCPD Officer Killed In Interstate Crash

A crash on I-44 near SW 44th Street killed an off-duty Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant. The crash happened just after midnight early Thursday morning. Investigators are still piecing together how it happened. Sgt. Meagan Burke was pronounced dead at the scene. "It appears another driver was southbound on I-44,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD: Missing Endangered 42-Year-Old Found Safe

**8:39 A.M. UPDATE** The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they found a missing 42-year-old woman. Christina Wetz was found safe, according to Oklahoma City police. An emergency alert has been issued for a missing endangered 42-year-old in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Christina Wetz was last seen in the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Killed; OSBI Investigates Shooting In Lincoln County

One person was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in Lincoln County, according to authorities. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Sac and Fox Nation Tribal Police responded to the scene at 335932 Oak Springs Dr. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said officers found a 35-year-old man...
Purcell Register

Assault and battery at city hall

A Purcell city employee was treated at Purcell Municipal Hospital for injuries he received in an altercation at city hall just before noon Thursday, September 29. Police arrested 35-year-old Johnny Shawn of Purcell. He was booked into the McClain County Jail for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault and battery causing great bodily injury.
PURCELL, OK

