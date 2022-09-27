ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Notes

Fare-Free Connector to Metrorail Transfers Start Tomorrow — “To continue to improve transit service in Fairfax County, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors recently approved service and fare changes on Fairfax Connector that will go into effect on October 1, 2022. Members of the public provided input on these proposed service changes in the Spring of 2022″ [Fairfax Connector]
Vienna Courts duplexes split planning commission but ultimately advance

The Vienna Planning Commission made clear Wednesday (Sept. 28) that in concept, it’s in favor of redeveloping the Vienna Courts offices as duplex housing, but the lack of open space remains a sticking point. After getting unanimous support for its proposed rezoning, developer BFR Construction Company merely eked out...
Live Fairfax: It’s fall y’all — best pumpkin patches around

Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. It’s that time of the year to pull out your favorite pair of boots and adventure outdoors to make those fall memories. In...
With flooding possible, Hurricane Ian washes out some local events

Fairfax County faces a marginal risk of flash flooding from Hurricane Ian (via NOAA) (Updated at 5:10 p.m.) An October weekend once filled with fall events is starting to clear out, as Fairfax County braces for Hurricane Ian. The storm that devastated Florida after making landfall on Wednesday (Sept. 28)...
