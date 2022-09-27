TX Lottery
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ These Texas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
All or Nothing Day
01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-11-12-17
(one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, seventeen)
All or Nothing Evening
01-02-03-04-05-06-11-12-14-15-21-24
(one, two, three, four, five, six, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Morning
01-04-07-08-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-18
(one, four, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen)
All or Nothing Night
01-02-04-05-10-12-13-14-15-17-19-24
(one, two, four, five, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four)
Cash 5
05-10-16-22-30
(five, ten, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Daily 4 Day
5-8-3-9, FIREBALL: 7
(five, eight, three, nine; FIREBALL: seven)
Daily 4 Evening
9-3-9-1, FIREBALL:
(nine, three, nine, one; FIREBALL: zero)
Daily 4 Morning
6-8-0-5, FIREBALL: 3
(six, eight, zero, five; FIREBALL: three)
Daily 4 Night
8-6-3-3, FIREBALL: 1
(eight, six, three, three; FIREBALL: one)
Mega Millions
08-14-24-43-51, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
(eight, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-three, fifty-one; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $355,000,000
Pick 3 Day
8-3-1, FIREBALL: 3
(eight, three, one; FIREBALL: three)
Pick 3 Evening
7-7-3, FIREBALL: 2
(seven, seven, three; FIREBALL: two)
Pick 3 Morning
5-9-3, FIREBALL: 1
(five, nine, three; FIREBALL: one)
Pick 3 Night
6-8-9, FIREBALL: 9
(six, eight, nine; FIREBALL: nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 300,000,000
