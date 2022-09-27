TX Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ These Texas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

All or Nothing Day

01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-11-12-17

(one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, seventeen)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-04-05-06-11-12-14-15-21-24

(one, two, three, four, five, six, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-04-07-08-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-18

(one, four, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen)

All or Nothing Night

01-02-04-05-10-12-13-14-15-17-19-24

(one, two, four, five, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four)

Cash 5

05-10-16-22-30

(five, ten, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Daily 4 Day

5-8-3-9, FIREBALL: 7

(five, eight, three, nine; FIREBALL: seven)

Daily 4 Evening

9-3-9-1, FIREBALL:

(nine, three, nine, one; FIREBALL: zero)

Daily 4 Morning

6-8-0-5, FIREBALL: 3

(six, eight, zero, five; FIREBALL: three)

Daily 4 Night

8-6-3-3, FIREBALL: 1

(eight, six, three, three; FIREBALL: one)

Mega Millions

08-14-24-43-51, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3

(eight, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-three, fifty-one; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $355,000,000

Pick 3 Day

8-3-1, FIREBALL: 3

(eight, three, one; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Evening

7-7-3, FIREBALL: 2

(seven, seven, three; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Morning

5-9-3, FIREBALL: 1

(five, nine, three; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Night

6-8-9, FIREBALL: 9

(six, eight, nine; FIREBALL: nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 300,000,000

