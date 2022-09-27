Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Morning’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Morning” game were:
6-8-0-5, FIREBALL: 3
(six, eight, zero, five; FIREBALL: three)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Morning” game were:
6-8-0-5, FIREBALL: 3
(six, eight, zero, five; FIREBALL: three)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0