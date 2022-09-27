Read full article on original website
12 Best Restaurants in Red Wing, MN
Red Wing Minnesota prides itself on being unique and charming. It’s a small lakeside town that is an artist’s dream. The people who live here work hard, but they play hard as well. Many people come here for boating and fishing but also for breweries and eateries. If...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
Darby's bar in Minneapolis' North Loop to close after 11 years
Darby's Pub and Grill in Minneapolis has announced it will be closing in October. A social media post by owner Marcus Dorn says the North Loop spot at 315 N. Fifth Ave. will close on Oct. 22. "It has been an amazing yet difficult almost 11-year run, and I thank...
Crisp & Green owner launches new chain, with 12 Twin Cities locations planned
The Minnesota company behind the restaurants Crisp & Green and Stalk & Spade is launching yet another franchise restaurant chain. Steele Brands announced Paco & Lime will be opening in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis in December, next to the existing Stalk & Spade in the Duffey building at 528 N. Washington Ave.
Check Out This Nauseating Find At Popular Minneapolis Uptown Restaurant!
Walking along storefronts can be fun. You get to look inside at the store/restaurant, you can judge maybe how busy it is, or isn't, and sometimes there is something on display in the window that might make you stop in, or as in the case of this video, it has the opposite affect. A Minneapolis woman recently shared a video of a RAT inside an Uptown restaurant, walking in and through food that appears to be covered for use later! ISH!
Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge hits the market for $6M
Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge's iconic riverside property in Northeast Minneapolis is on the market for $6 million. "Psycho Suzi's will stay open and keep creating magical mayhem until a sale occurs...and hopefully beyond," owner Leslie Bock, who said she is retiring, wrote in an email to Bring Me The News.
Apartments, brewery proposed for site of former Minneapolis lumberyard
A concept plan for the redevelopment of the former Youngblood Lumber Company site in Northeast Minneapolis. Courtesy of Solhem Companies / city of Minneapolis. A seven-story apartment building and a new brewery and taproom are proposed to transform the former Youngblood Lumber Company property in northeast Minneapolis. Solhem Companies is...
Beloved Minnesota Music Festival Cancelled Forever
The festival was launched in 1998.
Viral video of rodent dining in Minneapolis restaurant puts work of health inspectors in focus
MINNEAPOLIS – Health inspectors are busy this time of year as colder weather prompts mice to move inside restaurants and stores.Video of a mouse poking around the food at Stella's Fish Café in Minneapolis went viral over the weekend, management shut down its operation and got an emergency pest management visit.Inspectors found signs of mice, droppings and a dead mouse in a trap. A follow-up inspection was conducted Sunday and Monday early afternoon, and the restaurant is now back open.Cindy Weckwerth with the Minneapolis Department of Health says its 23 inspectors are working hard this time of year."We may respond...
Owámni: Falling Water Festival, October 8 at Water Works / Mill Ruins Park
Owámni is what the Dakota called the area at St. Anthony Falls. It means “whirling or falling water” in the Dakota language, making it an appropriate name for this festival along the Mississippi River. This free, family-friendly event, is co-presented by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and the St. Anthony Falls Heritage Board to celebrate indigenous Minnesota culture with music, art, food, and more!
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)
(FOX 9) - Fantastic food, bold brews, and local art can be found at events in Minnesota this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Rails and Ales: Light Rail Brewery Crawl. Day Block Brewing Company, Minneapolis. Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. This self-guided...
3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
Police: 1 shot in Minneapolis' North Loop
MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Wednesday evening in Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood.It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 700 block of North Washington Avenue.Police did not give the condition of the victim, and say the investigation is ongoing
Stella's Fish Cafe closes temporarily to investigate viral rodent video
Well-known Uptown restaurant Stella's Fish Cafe & Prestige Oyster Bar closed temporarily at the weekend after a viral video allegedly showed a rodent on its premises. The restaurant announced the early closure on Saturday so it could investigate the video, which was shared to social media by RaLasia Wright and appeared to show a rodent burrowing into a saran wrapped-platter of rice in the window of the West Lake Street restaurant.
Twin Cities Summer Jam is over due to new Shakopee amphitheater
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Twin Cities Summer Jam is calling it quits. "We have determined that Summer Jam will not be moving forward into 2023," organizers of the multi-day festival said in a social media post, adding "We are sad to see this event go away." Festival organizers said...
This Is Minnesota's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
11 of the Most Unique Wedding Venues in Minneapolis–St. Paul
Searching for a one-of-a-kind venue for your Twin Cities wedding? We’ve gathered some of the most eclectic and unconventional spaces that Minneapolis and St. Paul has to offer. From a reimagined Flour Mill with industrial-chic accents to a 5-story atrium with a glass ceiling, here's a list of some fabulous locations that provide an out-of-the-ordinary setting for your celebration.
Tips for getting your lawn and garden ready for winter
MINNEAPOLIS -- With the threat for frost in the forecast for much of the Twin Cities metro and beyond, experts suggest now is the time to make sure your gardens and lawns are ready.Many already know one of the main tips -- making sure to bring in house plants and covers others outside -- but fall is a good time make sure your yard is ready for next year. Matt Holen at Sunnyside Gardens in Minneapolis said now is the time to over-seed. He said putting some grass seed down now will help your lawn stay strong throughout the winter and look...
Two Minneapolis food trucks say the city is threatening to shut them down
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A food fight is underway in Minneapolis as two popular food trucks fight to stay open. On Saturday morning, Animales Barbeque and Boomin' Barbecue took to social media, claiming the city of Minneapolis is trying to shut them down because their current set-ups violate city code- namely their outdoor smokers.
The Best Airport in the U.S. is Here in Minnesota
You don't have to go very far to find the airport that was just rated the best in the country-- because it's right here in Minnesota!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being near the top of many national lists and surveys that have to do with our quality of life, right? Our schools and universities are top-notch, Mayo Clinic-- the best hospital in the world (for seven years running now)-- is right in our backyard, and here in Rochester, our crime rate is still fairly low.
