400 Billion of taxpayers money to pay off College tuition loans. How about paying off my elderly parents home mortgage? They worked and paid taxes for 75 years.
Biden’s approval rating is the lowest of any president in history. 75% of Democratic Voters do not want him to run again. Groceries and Necessities are 25% and we have the highest inflation in 40 years. The interest rates keep getting higher affecting construction and Real Estate Jobs. Gas prices reached the highest in history until Biden released our National Oil Reserves. Secretary of Energy stated that after midterms it will begin to go back up. DEA reported that Drug Cartel’s have sent more drugs into our country than anytime before Illegals have committed over 11,000 crimes this year. This is happening because of the Democrats open border policies. Biden and the Democratic Party realize they have nothing positive to run on during midterms. An FBI whistleblower stated they were instructed by Washington to put all their efforts into investigating Trump and MAGA to take the spotlight off their failures. They are paying off Students Tuition Loans with Billions of Taxpayers money.
The only qualification she has was parroting the former guy lies, that was qualification enough for the maga cult. lol
