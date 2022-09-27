Read full article on original website
Seattle Dispute Disrupts US West Coast Port Labor Talks
A work assignment dispute in Seattle is interrupting labor talks covering 29 U.S. West Coast ports and 22,000 employees that handle almost 40% of U.S. imports, the union representing dockworkers said on Tuesday. International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) and the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) employer group have been negotiating...
AMP President Slams Jones Act Waiver
On September 22, President Joe Biden received a briefing from FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Region 2 Administrator David Warrington on the impact Hurricane Fiona had on Puerto Rico. (Photo: K.C. Wilsey / FEMA) The president of a U.S. maritime trade group has slammed a decision by the Biden administration...
Foreign Tanker Delivers US Fuel to Puerto Rico Following Jones Act Waiver
A ship carrying a cargo of diesel fuel initially barred from hurricane-hit Puerto Rico anchored at the island's Guayanilla port on Friday to unload under a Biden administration waiver, the Refinitiv Eikon vessel tracking service showed. The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker GH Parks, which loaded in Texas this month, was stopped...
