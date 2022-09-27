The sports world is heartbroken by the passing of a legendary wrestler on Friday. Antonio Inoki, a popular wrestler and politician, died at the age of 79 on Saturday. "Inoki, who was battling a rare disease called amyloidosis, died earlier Saturday, according to the New Japan Pro-Wrestling Co., of which he was the founding president. Inoki was upbeat and in good spirits, even as he was fighting the disease," the New York Post reports.

