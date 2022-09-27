Read full article on original website
Rebel Wilson Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of 'Pitch Perfect' With Behind-the-Scenes Clip
Rebel Wilson is wishing a happy ten-year anniversary (plus one day) to making music with her mouth in the iconic Pitch Perfect series. The actress, who played Fat Amy in the trilogy that had audiences in a chokehold, was reminded of the big day by a pop culture-focused Twitter account that celebrated the anniversary a day early, on Sept. 27, by sharing the "Party in the USA" scene on Twitter.
Dolly Parton Shares Sentimental Memory of First ‘Hannah Montana’ Appearance
Dolly Parton shared a sweet statement about her role as Aunt Dolly on the Disney Channel original Hannah Montana. The singer shared an adorable photo of her with Miley Cyrus from her first appearance on the show–which occurred in Season 1, episode 16, titled "Good Golly, Miss Dolly," according to IMDB.
Estranged Sisters Reunite To Run a Detective Agency in Hallmark's 'Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths'
There's been no word from Hallmark Media on the fate of their long-standing mystery franchises like Mystery 101, Ruby Herring Mysteries, and Martha Vineyard Mysteries, but they are keen to introduce viewers to several new franchises. In recent months, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has put more emphasis on the "Movies"...
