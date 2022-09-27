Rebel Wilson is wishing a happy ten-year anniversary (plus one day) to making music with her mouth in the iconic Pitch Perfect series. The actress, who played Fat Amy in the trilogy that had audiences in a chokehold, was reminded of the big day by a pop culture-focused Twitter account that celebrated the anniversary a day early, on Sept. 27, by sharing the "Party in the USA" scene on Twitter.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO