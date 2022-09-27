Caprylhydroxamic acid is an amino acid (organic compounds that are essential building blocks of life) derived from coconut oil. It is plant-based and non-toxic. Caprylhydroxamic Acid (CHA) is an amino acid derived from coconut oil for its neutral pH and capabilities as a “fungistatic” agent. Also because it is an organic acid, CHA can only exert its fungistatic effect when the PH≤ 7. Its fungistatic principle is: CHA has high-efficient selective chelating action to Fe2 + and Fe3 + , through controlling iron ion and inhibiting the growth of molds. Iron is the key for microorganism growth, and the microorganism can capture Fe3 + from the environment and convert it into Fe2 +. CHA can prevent mold from obtaining iron by chelating Fe3 + , thereby preventing mold from growing.

