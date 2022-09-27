Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Start your week smart: Soccer stadium tragedy, Hurricane Ian, Brazil, Ukraine, Trump
More people are buying electric vehicles than ever before, with monthly sales nearly triple what they were four years ago. But finding a place to charge your EV when you're away from home can be a problem depending on where you live. So, before you head out on any long road trips, take a look at these maps first.
Brooke Shields Shares TikTok With Daughter Rowan That Went Horribly Wrong
Brooke Shields is showing her TikTok followers the hilarious moment one of her daughters attempted a popular trend, which didn't exactly go as planned. In the video, Shields, 57, was sitting in the car with her daughter, Rowan Henchy, 19, who was trying to replicate the viral trend where one person reaches into the backseat for a bag, which they use to lightly hit the other person in the head while pretending they didn't realize it. Usually, the person gets away with a few hits before the other one eventually figures out what's going on.
Stolen in 1917, this 1,000-year-old manuscript was just returned to its rightful owners
A 1,000-year-old manuscript looted during World War I has been returned to the Greek monastery from where it was stolen more than a century ago. The manuscript is one of the oldest handwritten gospels in the world, according to a news release from the Museum of the Bible, which acquired it in 2014.
