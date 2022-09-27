Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Colts star Shaquille Leonard suffers concussion in return to action
Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard missed the first three games of the 2022 campaign after undergoing off-season back surgery.
Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett makes debut against Jets
PITTTSBURGH — It’s Kenny Pickett time for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rookie quarterback made his NFL debut in the second half against the New York Jets, coming in after starter Mitch Trubisky was hit late near the end of the first half. Pickett, taken 20th overall by the...
Clayton News Daily
Jones Shoots Down Idea of Rush Starting Over Dak Prescott
View the original article to see embedded media. Whispers of a quarterback competition in Dallas have grown in recent weeks following the steady play of Cowboys backup Cooper Rush with starter Dak Prescott still out with a thumb injury. Owner Jerry Jones fanned the flames of a possible controversy last week when he said he’d welcome a competition as it would mean the team was playing well under Rush’s leadership.
Clayton News Daily
Myles Garrett Out for Browns-Falcons Sunday After Car Crash
Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons after his involvement in a single-car crash earlier this week, the team announced. Cleveland signed tight end Miller Forristall to the active roster from the practice squad to replace him. Garrett and a female...
