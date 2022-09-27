PHOTOS: Cirque du Soleil's Kurios — Cabinet of Curiosities to premiere in Atlanta on October 6

Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway
HAMPTON — The fair's in town and with it comes funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such as...
Georgia judge strikes down part of Rivian electric truck plant deal
(The Center Square) — A Morgan County judge has struck down a key component of a deal to entice an electric vehicle manufacturer to build a plant in Georgia. Earlier this year, the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties announced a deal to give incentives totaling $1.5 billion to electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive. The company plans to build a $5 billion plant at Stanton Springs North along Interstate 20 in Morgan and Newton counties.
Reaching for a record: Butts County couple grows record level tall okra plants
JACKSON — Rodney and Patricia Sutter of Butts County have planted vegetable gardens for close to 25 years, but they’d never planted okra until this year. They started small and planted three seeds. All three plants thrived, produced lots of okra and the tallest plant now measures 14 feet, 10 and a half inches tall.
Parvo outbreak prompts closure of both Clayton County Animal Control facilities
JONESBORO — An outbreak of the parvovirus has closed both Clayton County Animal Control facilities through Oct. 6. Canine parvovirus is highly contagious and spreads through direct contact with an infected dog or by indirect with a contaminated object such as food or water bowls, collars and leashes or feces. The disease is deadly if not treated and young puppies are most susceptible to the virus.
