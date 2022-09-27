ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

PHOTOS: Cirque du Soleil's Kurios — Cabinet of Curiosities to premiere in Atlanta on October 6

By Noemi Griffin noemi.griffin@scompapers.com
Clayton News Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON — The fair's in town and with it comes funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such as...
HAMPTON, GA
Clayton News Daily

Georgia judge strikes down part of Rivian electric truck plant deal

(The Center Square) — A Morgan County judge has struck down a key component of a deal to entice an electric vehicle manufacturer to build a plant in Georgia. Earlier this year, the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties announced a deal to give incentives totaling $1.5 billion to electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive. The company plans to build a $5 billion plant at Stanton Springs North along Interstate 20 in Morgan and Newton counties.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Parvo outbreak prompts closure of both Clayton County Animal Control facilities

JONESBORO — An outbreak of the parvovirus has closed both Clayton County Animal Control facilities through Oct. 6. Canine parvovirus is highly contagious and spreads through direct contact with an infected dog or by indirect with a contaminated object such as food or water bowls, collars and leashes or feces. The disease is deadly if not treated and young puppies are most susceptible to the virus.
JONESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy