Murray, Wisner natives named UNL homecoming royalty
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A pair of small-town Nebraskans claimed UNL homecoming honors at halftime of the Huskers' homecoming game against Indiana. Jacob Drake, of Murray, and Emily Hatterman, of Wisner, were named homecoming royalty. Drake is a political science major and the son of Curt and Debbie Drake. Hatterman, the daughter of David and Sara Hatterman, is studying agricultural and environmental sciences communication.
Northeast-Doane partnership provides transition for students to complete bachelor’s degrees
NORFOLK, Neb. — Students completing their associate's degrees at Northeast Community College now have the option to transition into a related bachelor’s degree through Doane University — at nearly the same cost. The partnership between Northeast and Doane allows for new transfers to receive either reduced tuition while attending Doane courses in Lincoln or online, or a grant to attend Doane’s residential campus in Crete.
Regents approve PBA alcohol sales, Memorial Stadium upgrades, multimedia rights deal
KEARNEY, NE — Changes are coming to the Nebraska Athletic Department and two of its premier venues. The Nebraska Board of Regents held its monthly meeting in Kearney on Friday morning and expressed unanimous support for three new items. Starting immediately, the Huskers will transition their multimedia rights to...
Undefeated BDS hands Johnson-Brock first loss of season
JOHNSON-Two 5-0 powerhouse teams in Class D2 met on Thursday night in Johnson, Nebraska. The Johnson-Brock Eagles played host to the BDS Eagles in a game that would continue to ignite the rivalry between the teams. Johnson-Brock would come out swinging on offense and defense, shutting down the BDS offense...
Huskers serve up sweep of Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team started off strong from the service line and never looked back in a 25-13, 25-7, 25-15 win at Rutgers in front of 1,226 fans at Jersey Mike's Arena on Friday night. Nebraska (11-1, 3-0 Big Ten) got three aces from Lexi...
Homecoming adds challenge, means more to Cornhusker Marching Band
LINCOLN - For the Cornhusker Marching Band, few events are more meaningful than homecoming. Band director Tony Falcone has been at the University for 24 years, and has directed the Cornhusker Marching Band for 21 years. He’s seen his fair share of homecomings, and says they’re always special, but they come with a different set of challenges than a normal game day.
Troy E. Walters, Sr., 91, of rural Tecumseh
Troy Eugene Walters met his Savior face to face Tuesday, September 27th, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Troy was born July 13th, 1931 in Nebraska City to Roy and Emma (McGinnis) Walters. Troy attended grade school in Neb City and in 1948 graduated from Nebraska City High School. During that time, he enjoyed playing fast pitch softball and was a pitcher and third baseman. In 1948 his team played in the World Series Youth Tournament Division in Saint Joseph, MO. While in high school, and after graduation, he worked for JC Penny. Troy had a passion for roller skating and that passion turned to love when he met the love of his life, Elizabeth Wadley, at a roller-skating rink. Troy dated Elizabeth and during that time became a Christian and was baptized by Rev. John Nelson at the First Baptist Church in Tecumseh. Rev. Nelson later married Troy and Elizabeth on February 2, 1951. In the early months of their marriage, Troy and Elizabeth lived in Nebraska City and then moved their trailer house to the Wadley family farm where he would later renovate a small house which is still the home place. In the summer of 1952 twin daughters were born and sons in 1959 and 1967.
LOURDES: Home Sweet Homecoming
NEBRASKA CITY - Lourdes Central Catholic High School conducted a homecoming parade on Central Avenue Friday afternoon. The parade with a sweet candy theme followed a pep rally. The parade started at the school and turned onto Central Avenue from 10th Street. An alumni and friends tailgate is planned at...
Joann Massengale, 81 of Nebr. City
Joann Massengale, age 81 of Nebraska City passed away on Friday; Sept. 30, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Nebraska City. Eva Joann (Mattice) Massengale was born on April 26, 1941 at Hamburg, IA; the daughter of Chester L. and Jessie M. (Webster) Mattice. She attended school in Hamburg and graduated from the Hamburg High School with the Class of 1959.
Angela "Angie" Renee (Oltman) Klasek
Angela “Angie” Renee (Oltman) Klasek, 63 years of age, of Lincoln passed away from pancreatic cancer peacefully with her family by her side on September 28, 2022 at The Monarch in Lincoln. She was born on January 19, 1959 in Beatrice to Eldon and Mary Lou (Schuster) Oltman. Angie grew up on a farm near Filley where she graduated from high school in 1977. She graduated from Doane College with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology in 1981 and a Masters in Administrative Arts in 1995. At Doane she met her husband, Mark Klasek. They were married on June 21, 1981 and moved to Lincoln where they spent 41 years.
Michel Lyn Meyer
Michel Lyn Meyer passed peacefully in his residence in Nebraska City, NE, on September 21, 2022. Michel is predeceased by his mother, Peg (Reynolds) Gleason, and father, Merle. He is survived by his son, Garett, and three granddaughters, Grace, Abigail, and Emma, and his brother, Kevin, and sisters, Mel York, Mindi Vargas, Penny Roberts, and Amy Mytnik.
Beatrice breaks ground on new elementary school
BEATRICE - The city of Beatrice will soon have another school in the southeast Nebraska town. On Friday morning, Beatrice Public Schools, as well as partners for the project, put shovels into the ground, breaking ground on the new elementary school in east Beatrice. Superintendent Jason Alexander expressed his pleasure and gratitude with the project moving forward.
Omaha families remember their lost babies during annual 5k event
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday, families in Omaha remembered their babies lost during pregnancy or infancy. The eighth annual HEALs to the Pavement 5k event happened today at Turner Park in Midtown Crossing. It was put on by The Collective for Hope, a non-profit in Omaha. HEALing Embrace is part...
Life-Net called for Cass County car accident
CASS COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a car accident in southeast Nebraska. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened south of Beaver Lake Wednesday evening. Sheriff William Brueggemann said 21-year-old Jasmine Burney of Omaha was southbound on 27th Avenue when...
1 critically injured in overnight Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man was injured in an Omaha shooting early Saturday morning. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 6339 N 36th Ave at 2:16 a.m. for a report of shots being fired. Officers said the call was upgrading to a shooting when they found a...
Mills County Sheriff identifies man found dead in Missouri River
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A body found earlier this year in the Missouri River has been identified. According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, the body of an unknown man was found in the Missouri River on April 23, 2022. The man’s remains were found north of a...
Palm appointed judge
PLATTSMOUTH – Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed S. Colin Palm of Plattsmouth as a judge in the Second Judicial District including Cass, Otoe and Sarpy counties. Palm, age 50, has served in the Cass County Attorney’s Office since August 2000. He has been county attorney since 2018 after...
Female inmate missing from correctional facility
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 36-year-old female inmate failed to return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) from her job Friday night. Officials said Tabitha Viktora is a 5' 3'', 170 lbs., white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
Vehicle drives through dining room of new Plattsmouth business
PLATTSMOUTH-A vehicle drove through two Plattsmouth businesses Saturday morning. Papa Reno Pizza located at 2202 8th Ave. in Plattsmouth had their soft opening earlier this week. According to their Facebook page they will be closed the remainder of the day as they assess the situation of a vehicle driving completely through their dining room.
Combine Fire in Richardson County Friday
HUMBOLDT-Multiple fire departments respond to combine fire in Richardson County Friday afternoon. Humboldt Volunteer Fire Department released the following statement Friday regarding the fire:. "Combine fire west of Miles Ranch this afternoon. Back in service 3 pm. Helena nurse truck helped with 3000 gal water. Dawson fire helped extinguish burning...
