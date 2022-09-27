Read full article on original website
Report: Wyoming has among the country's lowest electricity prices
(The Center Square) – Wyoming continues to have some of the lowest electricity prices in the country, according to a new report. Wyoming's 8.27 cents per kilowatt hour average ranks No. 4, the Energy Affordability Report from the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) said. Only Louisiana, Iowa, and Oklahoma had lower average rates.
Georgia judge strikes down part of Rivian electric truck plant deal
(The Center Square) — A Morgan County judge has struck down a key component of a deal to entice an electric vehicle manufacturer to build a plant in Georgia. Earlier this year, the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties announced a deal to give incentives totaling $1.5 billion to electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive. The company plans to build a $5 billion plant at Stanton Springs North along Interstate 20 in Morgan and Newton counties.
Companies donate more than $10 million in one day to help Floridians
(The Center Square) – Companies nationwide donated more than $10 million in one day to help Floridians in the aftermath of destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. Ian, which is believed to be the costliest storm in U.S. history, has devastated communities throughout much of southwest and central Florida. “We...
Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Mike Collier stops in East Texas
Democrat Mike Collier made stops in East Texas on Wednesday, including in Tyler and in Longview. Collier shared his views on education, the power grid, property taxes and border security Wednesday with a crowd of about 35 people during a campaign stop at Heritage Plaza in Longview, and also at The Foundry coffee shop in downtown Tyler.
Illinois quick hits: Spoof call warning; millions for EV chargers; two cities among 'best places'
Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts to warn people of scammers impersonating state police representatives. Officials said the scammers are using a technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number, and make the caller ID look like a government agency like the Illinois State Police. ISP reminded people that they will never call to solicit money from the public.
Louisiana voters will decide on 11 ballot initiatives this November
(The Center Square) — The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana this week unveiled a guide to help voters understand 11 proposed constitutional amendments they will be asked to decide in November and December. The PAR Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments breaks down eight ballot questions for the...
Attempt to veto universal school choice in Arizona officially fails
(The Center Square) – State officials have verified that a group trying to stop the nation’s most expansive school choice program was short by tens of thousands of signatures when they claimed otherwise. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announced Friday that Save Our Schools Arizona’s petition effort...
A letter to a Nebraska billionaire sparked a West Virginia economic windfall
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, state Sen. Glenn Jeffries was inspired to write a longshot "come to West Virginia" letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. "It started out with - since pick-axes...
New York governor accelerates elimination of emission-producing vehicles in 2035
(The Center Square) – A goal for New York to stop selling new gas-powered vehicles in a little more than a decade took another step toward reality with an announcement Gov. Kathy Hochul made Thursday. Hochul spoke in White Plains at an event celebrating National Drive Electric Week. While...
Nearly 800,000 parents' California tax rebate fair game for garnishing
(The Center Square) – Next month, millions of Californians will receive a tax refund touted by lawmakers as “inflation relief.” But thousands of California parents who are behind on their child support payments could see that money garnished from their bank accounts as quickly as it was deposited.
Legal adult-use cannabis sales begin Saturday in Vermont
(The Center Square) – Vermont’s legal cannabis market opens Saturday. Just one month after issuing the first licenses for adult-use cannabis sales, adults age 21 and over will be able to purchase up to 1 ounce of marijuana or 8,400 milligrams of THC-infused products. Retail sales will be...
Pennsylvania's local pension funds mostly well-funded, in good shape
(The Center Square) – Even as a pandemic drove down stock returns and caused fluctuations in the economy, Pennsylvania’s city pensions stayed in relatively good shape. A policy brief from the Allegheny Institute noted the breakdown from the auditor general of 1,403 municipalities across the state: “Over 75 percent of municipalities had a score of 0, or no distress. Four municipalities had a score of 3, or severe distress, ranging from 47 percent- to 13 percent-funded.”
New Hampshire to get more fuel aid under stopgap bill
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire could get more fuel assistance aid under a stopgap funding bill in Congress intended to avert a shutdown. The state could get $4 million in emergency grants for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance program from the spending bill which was expected to land on President Joe Biden's desk today before an impending government shutdown.
Indiana finishes distribution of taxpayer refund checks
Just about every Hoosier expecting their $325 in state taxpayer refunds to come as a paper check should by now have received their money. State Auditor Tera Klutz confirmed Thursday her office has printed and mailed over the past month more than 1.5 million paper checks to eligible taxpayers, with the last batch dropped in the mail Sept. 22.
Policy group says Intel’s Ohio tax breaks could be better spent
(The Center Square) – An Ohio nonprofit policy research group criticized state approval of up to $650 million in tax breaks for Intel’s $20 billion project in central Ohio, saying the money could be used for schools or seniors rather than large corporations. Policy Matters Ohio, a Cleveland-based...
EDD touts progress since pandemic, but customer response issues remain
(The Center Square) – More than two years after California’s Employment Development Department was flooded with unemployment claims and saw billions in fraudulent benefits, state auditors say the department has made progress, but “time will tell” if it’s prepared for the next downturn. State auditors...
Task force offers guidance on implementing cashless bail system in Illinois
(The Center Square) – With the SAFE-T Act and cashless bail set to go into effect in January, a task force is looking at ways to assist Illinois counties make the transition. One of the most controversial laws in the criminal justice package is the Pretrial Fairness Act that...
Dramatic uptick in Illinois traffic deaths driven by distractions
(The Center Square) – Motor-vehicle traffic deaths reached a 20-year high during the first quarter of 2022. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 9,560 people died in car accidents, which is a 7% increase compared to the same time the year prior. In Illinois, an estimated 276 traffic deaths took place during the first quarter of this year, which marks a 22.7% increase from the same time in 2022.
State, defense rest in Taylor Parker trial; closing arguments Monday
NEW BOSTON, Texas – After 12 days of testimony, the first-degree murder trial of Taylor Parker wrapped up Thursday with the state resting its case and the defense calling no witnesses. Parker, 27, waived her right to take the stand. She is charged in the Oct. 9, 2020 murder...
DMV offices to close in some Nebraska counties due to staff shortages
The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will be closing offices in several counties on certain days in October because there aren't enough employees available to staff them. The department announced this week that offices in a dozen counties will be closed to the public at least one day in October. All but one of the county DMV offices will be closed only one or two days out of the month. The exception is Madison County's office, which will be closed every Tuesday and Wednesday in October.
