ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Makes His Opinion On Ben Simmons Very Clear

There are a lot of unknowns surrounding the Brooklyn Nets this year, with Ben Simmons being the biggest one. No one can be certain how much of an impact Simmons will have on the Nets, considering he hasn't played NBA basketball in well over a year. Brooklyn acquired the former No. 1 overall pick midway through last season, but he did not appear in a game for the team.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masai Ujiri
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams

Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice

Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cam Newton reportedly turned down 'at least one deal' in offseason

So, it seems as though the NFL really isn’t done with Cam Newton after all. Despite popular belief, there may still be interest in the former Carolina Panthers quarterback—who remains a free agent four weeks into the 2022 campaign. As reported by Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick of FOX Sports Radio 1340 AM, Newton was offered a deal this offseason—one he, obviously, did not accept.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Yahoo Sports#Nick Lsb Nurse#Shooti
Larry Brown Sports

Hornets bringing back former player to work in front office

Reuniting LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball is not the only way that the Charlotte Hornets are keeping it in the family this season. Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer reports this week that the Hornets are bringing back retired forward Marvin Williams. The 36-year-old is joining Charlotte’s basketball operations department to help with player programs and player development off the court, Boone adds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

NFL, players association reportedly nearing agreement to keep concussed players from returning to games

The NFL and the NFL Players Association reportedly are nearing an agreement that would significantly alter the league's concussion protocol. Per a report late Saturday by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the parties are considering a change that would keep any player who "demonstrates any instability" from returning to the game. The reported change could be made as soon as Week 5.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy