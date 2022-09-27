Read full article on original website
Robert Horry says Ime Udoka's infidelity scandal isn't comparable to Phil Jackson-Jeanie Buss relationship
Ime Udoka's infidelity scandal isn't comparable to when Phil Jackson was in a relationship with Jeanie Buss, says former Laker Robert Horry.
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan Reveals The Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers Was A Done Deal Until They Traded For Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers and their blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade over DeMar DeRozan continue to garner attention to this day. And on his part, the now Chicago Bulls forward still feels that his move to the Purple and Gold, to his knowledge, was a done and dusted deal. It wasn’t...
Kyrie Irving Makes His Opinion On Ben Simmons Very Clear
There are a lot of unknowns surrounding the Brooklyn Nets this year, with Ben Simmons being the biggest one. No one can be certain how much of an impact Simmons will have on the Nets, considering he hasn't played NBA basketball in well over a year. Brooklyn acquired the former No. 1 overall pick midway through last season, but he did not appear in a game for the team.
Los Angeles Lakers Acquire DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA’s offseason is a time for speculation. When the league’s teams aren’t playing games with measurable results, we can only guess what decisions they might make. For that reason, the league’s rumor mill churns overtime throughout the summer. Eventually, observers will reach some form of consensus over what’s more or less likely to occur.
Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams
Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice
Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
Cam Newton reportedly turned down 'at least one deal' in offseason
So, it seems as though the NFL really isn’t done with Cam Newton after all. Despite popular belief, there may still be interest in the former Carolina Panthers quarterback—who remains a free agent four weeks into the 2022 campaign. As reported by Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick of FOX Sports Radio 1340 AM, Newton was offered a deal this offseason—one he, obviously, did not accept.
NFL・
Hornets bringing back former player to work in front office
Reuniting LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball is not the only way that the Charlotte Hornets are keeping it in the family this season. Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer reports this week that the Hornets are bringing back retired forward Marvin Williams. The 36-year-old is joining Charlotte’s basketball operations department to help with player programs and player development off the court, Boone adds.
Houston Rockets Officially Announce 8-Player Trade
On Friday, the Houston Rockets officially announced an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The deal included former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Surprising Initial Starting Lineup
It may not be the five you expected to see at the start of camp.
2019 First Round Pick Reportedly Going To Get Waived
According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, "the Houston Rockets plan to waive Ty Jerome." The 2019 first round pick has also played for the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder.
2016 NBA Champion Signs With New Team
2016 NBA Champion Jordan McRae has signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv, BC. The 31-year-old played in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets over four seasons.
NBA・
Sporting News
NFL, players association reportedly nearing agreement to keep concussed players from returning to games
The NFL and the NFL Players Association reportedly are nearing an agreement that would significantly alter the league's concussion protocol. Per a report late Saturday by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the parties are considering a change that would keep any player who "demonstrates any instability" from returning to the game. The reported change could be made as soon as Week 5.
NFL・
