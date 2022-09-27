ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Autoblog

2023 Subaru Forester pricing rises, still has a CD player(!)

With a major refresh last year, Subaru has decided it's not making any further changes whatsoever to the 2023 Forester. Well, except for the inevitable upward price adjustment. The base Forester now starts at $27,620, a $1,300 increase over the 2022 model. That base model comes standard with Subaru's EyeSight...
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

CarMax’s huge earnings miss could mean trouble ahead for new-car market

New-car sales are expected to rise in the just-ending third quarter, but a deteriorating market for used vehicles — which sent CarMax Inc. shares tumbling Thursday — suggests trouble ahead for automakers. The resale market often indicates where new-car demand is headed — and CarMax said vehicle sales...
RETAIL
Autoblog

BMW builds its sixth millionth car in the United States

BMW is celebrating a significant milestone: the German company has built six million cars in the United States since opening its factory in Spartanburg, S.C., in 1994. The milestone car is an eye-catching X6 M that was sent directly to the firm's historic collection. BMW made the announcement exactly 30...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Autoblog

Virtual Mercedes-Benz concept designed for "League of Legends" promo

Mercedes-Benz präsentiert erstes rein virtuelles Showcar bei den League of Legends Worlds 2022Mercedes-Benz presents first all-virtual showcar at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. Mercedes-Benz has announced a new concept car. Oddly, it doesn't appear to have a name, a traditional body, or even wheels per se. It's...
TECHNOLOGY
Autoblog

Ford Mustang: Past, present and future | Autoblog Podcast #749

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. They kick things off by talking about the Ford Mustang: which were the best, the Fox Body finally getting its due, and where they think the seventh generation will rank among the 'Stangs of history. They talk about which Mustang they would get if they had $20,000 to spend; or $40,000; or $60,000.
CARS
Autoblog

Toyota's president said he 'did a little happy dance' after the company dethroned GM to become the bestselling carmaker in the US last year

The president of Toyota Motor Corporation said he was so thrilled when the Japanese automaker became the top-selling automaker in the US in 2021 that he started dancing. "I actually did a little 'happy dance' in my office," Akio Toyoda told a network of the automaker's dealers, according to a video seen by Reuters at a press briefing Thursday. "Thankfully nobody saw it!" Toyoda said.
THEATER & DANCE
Autoblog

Charge '67 is an electric AWD Mustang to fulfill your cyberpunk fantasies

If you like the idea of an electric car with modern features, but hate the way they all look like river pebbles, the Charge '67 may be the car for you. At first glance it looks like a 1967 Mustang fastback, but beneath the retro body is an electric AWD powertrain and one of those newfangled interiors with a big screen in the middle of it.
CARS
Autoblog

BMW prototype racers through the decades

Last week BMW revealed its M Hybrid V8 LMDh race car. When it makes its maiden track outing in January 2023 at the 24 Hours of Daytona, it'll be BMW's first prototype race car in nearly a quarter century. At the car's unveiling in Los Angeles, the company brought out three prototype racers from its heritage collection to show the progression.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Autoblog

A brand new all-electric boat racing series begins in 2023

Powerboat racing events have traditionally focused on high-speed, gas-guzzling watercraft, but a gradual shift into electrified racing boats is taking place thanks in part to the introduction of the RaceBird, a fully electric powerboat designed to compete in the all-electric E1 Series starting in 2023. This electric shift is aiming...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

