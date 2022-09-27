Read full article on original website
2023 Subaru Forester pricing rises, still has a CD player(!)
With a major refresh last year, Subaru has decided it's not making any further changes whatsoever to the 2023 Forester. Well, except for the inevitable upward price adjustment. The base Forester now starts at $27,620, a $1,300 increase over the 2022 model. That base model comes standard with Subaru's EyeSight...
Tesla's humanoid robot Optimus waved and danced on stage at the company's AI event. Elon Musk said the bot could do more, but he 'didn't want it to fall on its face'
Tesla's long-anticipated AI robot made its official debut by dancing and waving on stage at the company's AI Day. "The robot can actually do a lot more than we showed you. We just didn't want it to fall on its face," Elon Musk said. At last year's AI Day, Musk...
Elon Musk says Tesla's Cybertruck will be able to 'serve briefly as a boat' to cross rivers and lakes
Over the years, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has slowly revealed details about his company's long-postponed Cybertruck pickup. On Thursday, he said the electric truck will be able to float and work like a boat for short periods. "Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it...
CarMax’s huge earnings miss could mean trouble ahead for new-car market
New-car sales are expected to rise in the just-ending third quarter, but a deteriorating market for used vehicles — which sent CarMax Inc. shares tumbling Thursday — suggests trouble ahead for automakers. The resale market often indicates where new-car demand is headed — and CarMax said vehicle sales...
BMW builds its sixth millionth car in the United States
BMW is celebrating a significant milestone: the German company has built six million cars in the United States since opening its factory in Spartanburg, S.C., in 1994. The milestone car is an eye-catching X6 M that was sent directly to the firm's historic collection. BMW made the announcement exactly 30...
Tesla just gave us a fresh glimpse of its humanoid robot ahead of its big AI Day event. What we know so far about the Optimus project.
Tesla is expected to unveil a prototype of its long-awaited humanoid robot on Friday night, and investors are surely hoping it will be more than the flailing dancer in a robot suit we saw last summer. The company is hosting an AI Day event where it'll provide updates on all...
Elon Musk said Tesla's AI robot Optimus will eventually 'cost less than a car' and could lead to a 'future with no poverty'
Elon Musk has lofty goals for his company's planned humanoid AI robot product. A rough prototype of the bot, which is called Optimus, made its official debut on Friday night at Tesla's annual AI Day by dancing and waving to a crowd. But Elon Musk predicted that as the bot's...
Virtual Mercedes-Benz concept designed for "League of Legends" promo
Mercedes-Benz präsentiert erstes rein virtuelles Showcar bei den League of Legends Worlds 2022Mercedes-Benz presents first all-virtual showcar at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. Mercedes-Benz has announced a new concept car. Oddly, it doesn't appear to have a name, a traditional body, or even wheels per se. It's...
Ford Mustang: Past, present and future | Autoblog Podcast #749
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. They kick things off by talking about the Ford Mustang: which were the best, the Fox Body finally getting its due, and where they think the seventh generation will rank among the 'Stangs of history. They talk about which Mustang they would get if they had $20,000 to spend; or $40,000; or $60,000.
Toyota's president said he 'did a little happy dance' after the company dethroned GM to become the bestselling carmaker in the US last year
The president of Toyota Motor Corporation said he was so thrilled when the Japanese automaker became the top-selling automaker in the US in 2021 that he started dancing. "I actually did a little 'happy dance' in my office," Akio Toyoda told a network of the automaker's dealers, according to a video seen by Reuters at a press briefing Thursday. "Thankfully nobody saw it!" Toyoda said.
Charge '67 is an electric AWD Mustang to fulfill your cyberpunk fantasies
If you like the idea of an electric car with modern features, but hate the way they all look like river pebbles, the Charge '67 may be the car for you. At first glance it looks like a 1967 Mustang fastback, but beneath the retro body is an electric AWD powertrain and one of those newfangled interiors with a big screen in the middle of it.
Tour the $35,000 Ford Maverick Lariat's small but wildly functional truck bed
The 2022 Maverick is Ford's newest, smallest, and cheapest pickup. It starts at $20,000. I tested a well-optioned, $35,000 Maverick Lariat to see the type of bed you get when you spend a bit more. The Maverick Lariat came with a multi-position tailgate, a bed liner, a power outlet, and...
BMW prototype racers through the decades
Last week BMW revealed its M Hybrid V8 LMDh race car. When it makes its maiden track outing in January 2023 at the 24 Hours of Daytona, it'll be BMW's first prototype race car in nearly a quarter century. At the car's unveiling in Los Angeles, the company brought out three prototype racers from its heritage collection to show the progression.
Elon Musk touted the 'importance' of Tesla being a publicly traded company just 4 years after trying to take it private with his 'funding secured' tweet
At Tesla's AI Day event, Elon Musk touted the benefits of Tesla being a publicly traded company. Musk seems to have changed his stance since tweeting that he was considering taking Tesla private in 2018. Part of Musk's initial $44 billion bid to buy Twitter was financed by a huge...
A brand new all-electric boat racing series begins in 2023
Powerboat racing events have traditionally focused on high-speed, gas-guzzling watercraft, but a gradual shift into electrified racing boats is taking place thanks in part to the introduction of the RaceBird, a fully electric powerboat designed to compete in the all-electric E1 Series starting in 2023. This electric shift is aiming...
