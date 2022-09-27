In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. They kick things off by talking about the Ford Mustang: which were the best, the Fox Body finally getting its due, and where they think the seventh generation will rank among the 'Stangs of history. They talk about which Mustang they would get if they had $20,000 to spend; or $40,000; or $60,000.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO