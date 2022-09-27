Read full article on original website
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius PPV price: $74.99
By Adam Baskin: Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card has an asking price of $74.99 on FOX Sports pay-per-view on October 15th. The event kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET. While some boxing fans are complaining bitterly about the Wilder-Helenius PPV price, it’s actually a great deal. This is the same price as the recent Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz card on FOX Sports pay-per-view, and that was an excellent fight.
Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford in jeopardy
By Chris Williams: The November 19th undisputed welterweight clash between unified champion Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford is currently in jeopardy over the contract. WBO 147-lb champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) wants transparency to the expenses for the event because he’s not getting a guaranteed purse. Crawford will be getting a percentage of the net revenue for the fight. As a result, he wants the power to be able to approve or reject expenses for the fight.
Gervonta Davis stops Pitbull Cruz in rematch says Jose Benavidez Sr
By Brian Webber: Jose Benavidez Sr believes Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will knock out Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz in a rematch if the two fight again. Benavidez Sr has his doubts that Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) will fight Pitbull Cruz again because he feels their contest last December had a conclusive outcome.
Jermell Charlo rips Terence Crawford, says Lubin KOs him
By Chris Williams: Jermell Charlo took to social media to rip Terence Crawford, saying he’ll be knocked out by Erickson ‘The Hammer’ Lubin when he moves up to 154. Lubin (24-2, 17 KOs) would be a really difficult fight for Crawford because he’s got punching power and toughness to make it a grueling affair. Crawford won’t be looking to fight a dangerous puncher like Lubin when he moves up to 154.
Tyson Fury’s plan-B options: Andy Ruiz Jr, Luis Ortiz & Filip Hrgovic
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury’s dad, John Fury, says they’re looking at Andy Ruiz Jr, Luis Ortiz, and Filip Hrgovic as alternative options for the December 3rd fight if the fight with Anthony Joshua isn’t made. John has serious doubts about the Fury vs. Joshua fight taking...
Adrien Broner calls out Nate Diaz for boxing match
By Dan Ambrose: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner has called out MMA fighter Nate Diaz for a boxing match. Some fans would see this as a sign of desperation on Broner’s part, looking to fight a non-boxer. This move suggests that Broner is no longer confident enough to...
Conor Benn: I’m going to be hitting Eubank Jr “from all angles”
By Barry Holbrook: Conor Benn is vowing to hit Chris Eubank Jr from every angle on October 8th in their headliner on DAZN pay-per-view at the O2 Arena in London. Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) says he doesn’t care about the mind games that Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) is playing by trying to create the impression that he’s not training hard and is eating junk food.
Caleb Plant wants rematch with Canelo in 2024
Former IBF super middleweight champion Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) feels that with three consecutive victories over Anthony Dirrell, Jermall Charlo, and David Benavidez, he’ll be in a position to face Canelo for the undisputed 168-lb championship by 2024. Plant came close to beating Canelo last November, but he ran...
Andre Ward slams Canelo Alvarez & Golovkin
By Sean Jones: Andre Ward says he was shocked that Canelo Alvarez failed to knock out the 40-year-old Gennadiy Golovkin in their fight last month on September 17th. Ward feels that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) should have been able to stop this older version of Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) because he was there for a paycheck and had looked old for the last three years.
Demetrius Andrade: “We just getting started. Keep calm”
By Sam Volz: Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade posted on social media to let his fans know to keep calm following his decision to pull out of his fight against Zach Parker. Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) and Parker were supposed to fight for the interim WBO super middleweight title. However, Andrade opted to pull out of the fight, which makes sense given that he wouldn’t have received a huge purse for the fight.
Shakur Stevenson: “I’m about to take over the [135-lb] division”
By Dan Ambrose: Shakur Stevenson says he’s “about to take over” the lightweight division. Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) has put the 135-lb division on notice that he’s moving up and ready to take control of the weight class following his victory over Robson Conceicao last Friday night.
Eddie Hearn doubts Fury vs. Joshua fight will happen in December
By Robert Segal: Eddie Hearn says he doesn’t think the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight will happen on December 3rd. Hearn feels that he’s wasting his time because Fury keeps setting deadlines and talking about wanting to fight Manuel Charr instead of Joshua. Sooner or later, Fury...
Eddie Hearn & Joshua are backing out Fury fight says Gareth A. Davies
By Barry Holbrook: Gareth A. Davies says by Monday, the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight will be dead. Davies says there’s a “backing out” process going on with Eddie Hearn and Joshua because they’re not happy with the contract. It would take many weeks for...
Dillian Whyte to fight on Nov.26th, Arreola, Wallin, Franklin & McKean possibilities
By Craig Page: Eddie Hearn says he’s planning the next fight for Dillian Whyte on November 26th at the Wembley Arena in London. Whyte is being groomed by Hearn as an opponent for Anthony Joshua next year in a stadium fight. Given the money that can be made from...
Eubank Jr to hang up his gloves if he loses to Benn
By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank Jr has reiterated that he’s going to hang up his gloves if he loses to Conor Benn on October 8th in their 157-lb catchweight fight. Even though Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) admits that he’ll only be 60% for the fight due to the rehydration clause and 157-lb strength-draining catchweight attached to the contest, he still feels that a loss to the 25-year-old Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) would signal that he’s not the fighter that he thought he was.
Eubank thinks Benn is an “easy fight for him” says Eddie Hearn
By Jack Tiernan: Promoter Eddie Hearn says Chris Eubank Jr generally believes Conor Benn is an “easy fight for him.” This is why Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) is putting only 60% effort into training for the October 8th clash on DAZN pay-per-view at the O2 Arena in London, England.
Andy Ruiz Jr wants Tyson Fury on December 3rd
By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Jr says he’s game to challenge WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on December 3rd. Fury’s dad, John Fury, mentioned former unified heavyweight champion Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) as one of the three options to replace Anthony Joshua for a fight against Tyson in December.
Eubank Jr beats Conor Benn with no problem says Roy Jones Jr
By Barry Holbook: Roy Jones Jr says Chris Eubank Jr will easily defeat Conor Benn on October 8th as long as he doesn’t make mistakes. Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) has the advantage in size and experience against Benn (21-0, 14 KOs), and that should be enough for him to win as long as he doesn’t get careless.
Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua negotiations are ongoing
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury and Eddie Hearn have both confirmed that negotiations are ongoing for the December 3rd fight. Hearn says the contract won’t be signed today, but he’s optimistic about the fight eventually getting done. At this point, whatever Fury says in the public has to...
Shakur Stevenson wants Vasyl Lomachenko in first fight at 135
By Jim Calfa: Shakur Stevenson says he’d like to fight Vasyl Lomachenko in his first fight at lightweight. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) has other plans, wanting to take on the winner of the lightweight undisputed champion Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr on October 16th. The former three-division world...
