Combat Sports

BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius PPV price: $74.99

By Adam Baskin: Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card has an asking price of $74.99 on FOX Sports pay-per-view on October 15th. The event kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET. While some boxing fans are complaining bitterly about the Wilder-Helenius PPV price, it’s actually a great deal. This is the same price as the recent Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz card on FOX Sports pay-per-view, and that was an excellent fight.
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford in jeopardy

By Chris Williams: The November 19th undisputed welterweight clash between unified champion Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford is currently in jeopardy over the contract. WBO 147-lb champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) wants transparency to the expenses for the event because he’s not getting a guaranteed purse. Crawford will be getting a percentage of the net revenue for the fight. As a result, he wants the power to be able to approve or reject expenses for the fight.
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis stops Pitbull Cruz in rematch says Jose Benavidez Sr

By Brian Webber: Jose Benavidez Sr believes Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will knock out Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz in a rematch if the two fight again. Benavidez Sr has his doubts that Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) will fight Pitbull Cruz again because he feels their contest last December had a conclusive outcome.
BoxingNews24.com

Jermell Charlo rips Terence Crawford, says Lubin KOs him

By Chris Williams: Jermell Charlo took to social media to rip Terence Crawford, saying he’ll be knocked out by Erickson ‘The Hammer’ Lubin when he moves up to 154. Lubin (24-2, 17 KOs) would be a really difficult fight for Crawford because he’s got punching power and toughness to make it a grueling affair. Crawford won’t be looking to fight a dangerous puncher like Lubin when he moves up to 154.
BoxingNews24.com

Adrien Broner calls out Nate Diaz for boxing match

By Dan Ambrose: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner has called out MMA fighter Nate Diaz for a boxing match. Some fans would see this as a sign of desperation on Broner’s part, looking to fight a non-boxer. This move suggests that Broner is no longer confident enough to...
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn: I’m going to be hitting Eubank Jr “from all angles”

By Barry Holbrook: Conor Benn is vowing to hit Chris Eubank Jr from every angle on October 8th in their headliner on DAZN pay-per-view at the O2 Arena in London. Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) says he doesn’t care about the mind games that Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) is playing by trying to create the impression that he’s not training hard and is eating junk food.
BoxingNews24.com

Caleb Plant wants rematch with Canelo in 2024

Former IBF super middleweight champion Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) feels that with three consecutive victories over Anthony Dirrell, Jermall Charlo, and David Benavidez, he’ll be in a position to face Canelo for the undisputed 168-lb championship by 2024. Plant came close to beating Canelo last November, but he ran...
BoxingNews24.com

Andre Ward slams Canelo Alvarez & Golovkin

By Sean Jones: Andre Ward says he was shocked that Canelo Alvarez failed to knock out the 40-year-old Gennadiy Golovkin in their fight last month on September 17th. Ward feels that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) should have been able to stop this older version of Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) because he was there for a paycheck and had looked old for the last three years.
BoxingNews24.com

Demetrius Andrade: “We just getting started. Keep calm”

By Sam Volz: Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade posted on social media to let his fans know to keep calm following his decision to pull out of his fight against Zach Parker. Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) and Parker were supposed to fight for the interim WBO super middleweight title. However, Andrade opted to pull out of the fight, which makes sense given that he wouldn’t have received a huge purse for the fight.
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn doubts Fury vs. Joshua fight will happen in December

By Robert Segal: Eddie Hearn says he doesn’t think the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight will happen on December 3rd. Hearn feels that he’s wasting his time because Fury keeps setting deadlines and talking about wanting to fight Manuel Charr instead of Joshua. Sooner or later, Fury...
BoxingNews24.com

Eubank Jr to hang up his gloves if he loses to Benn

By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank Jr has reiterated that he’s going to hang up his gloves if he loses to Conor Benn on October 8th in their 157-lb catchweight fight. Even though Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) admits that he’ll only be 60% for the fight due to the rehydration clause and 157-lb strength-draining catchweight attached to the contest, he still feels that a loss to the 25-year-old Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) would signal that he’s not the fighter that he thought he was.
BoxingNews24.com

Eubank thinks Benn is an “easy fight for him” says Eddie Hearn

By Jack Tiernan: Promoter Eddie Hearn says Chris Eubank Jr generally believes Conor Benn is an “easy fight for him.” This is why Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) is putting only 60% effort into training for the October 8th clash on DAZN pay-per-view at the O2 Arena in London, England.
BoxingNews24.com

Andy Ruiz Jr wants Tyson Fury on December 3rd

By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Jr says he’s game to challenge WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on December 3rd. Fury’s dad, John Fury, mentioned former unified heavyweight champion Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) as one of the three options to replace Anthony Joshua for a fight against Tyson in December.
BoxingNews24.com

Eubank Jr beats Conor Benn with no problem says Roy Jones Jr

By Barry Holbook: Roy Jones Jr says Chris Eubank Jr will easily defeat Conor Benn on October 8th as long as he doesn’t make mistakes. Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) has the advantage in size and experience against Benn (21-0, 14 KOs), and that should be enough for him to win as long as he doesn’t get careless.
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua negotiations are ongoing

By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury and Eddie Hearn have both confirmed that negotiations are ongoing for the December 3rd fight. Hearn says the contract won’t be signed today, but he’s optimistic about the fight eventually getting done. At this point, whatever Fury says in the public has to...
BoxingNews24.com

Shakur Stevenson wants Vasyl Lomachenko in first fight at 135

By Jim Calfa: Shakur Stevenson says he’d like to fight Vasyl Lomachenko in his first fight at lightweight. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) has other plans, wanting to take on the winner of the lightweight undisputed champion Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr on October 16th. The former three-division world...
