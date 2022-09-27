The Westside neighborhoods of Blandtown, Berkeley Park, Underwood Hills, Knight Park/Howell Station, and Home Park (west of Northside Drive) are steeped in the city’s stockyards and railroad history. Charming enclaves feature bungalows and shotgun-style houses dating as far back as 1910 and were once home to the area’s workforce. Fast forward to present day, and what some now dub “West Midtown” includes brand new apartment and condo complexes, housing communities squeezed into parcels of previously vacant land, and an emerging commercial Main Street in a growing collection of mixed-used developments popping up along Howell Mill Road near Westside Provisions District.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO