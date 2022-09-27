Read full article on original website
Only 1 Pickup Truck Increased Sales This Year And It’s Not Ford, Chevy, or Ram
Only one full-size pickup is selling more this year than in 2021. And it's not Ford, Chevy, or Ram. Guess which one. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Increased Sales This Year And It’s Not Ford, Chevy, or Ram appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Mid-Size Truck Is Ford’s Forgotten Pickup
The Ford Explorer Sport Trac is a forgotten mid-size truck by Ford. What exactly is it? The post This Mid-Size Truck Is Ford’s Forgotten Pickup appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Silverado Cost?
The 2023 Chevy Silverado price has been announced, and it runs teh gamut from basic to upscale. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Silverado Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Texas Cops Have 1000 HP Hellcat On Patrol
And yes, they will chase with it. The cops have been clowned on for a while now because of their pretty abysmal choices when it comes to pursuit vehicles. At most a cop might get their hands on an all-wheel-drive 5.7-liter V8 Dodge Charger which has a top speed of 150 mph. This electronically-limited number seems reasonable considering the danger of high-speed chases. However, in Houston Texas, the Department Of Public Safety has taken a different approach to their handling of high-speed situations. So what exactly does the DPS think can pull its reputation out of the gutter when it comes to chasing?
Ford Has Some Bad News for Car Buyers and the Economy
The news feels like a cold shower for the many consumers who have been waiting many months to receive the vehicles they ordered. As for those who have just placed orders for new vehicles, the news also renders the delivery schedules for their cars uncertain. Ford Motor (F) has just...
$10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement
Used EVs and Hybrid might be cheaper but beware battery replacement. The post $10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most Expensive Car In Joey Logano's Collection
Joey Logano is one of the most well-known and successful drivers in NASCAR. He has many cars in his collection, but which is the most expensive car he owns?
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh
Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)
Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
Hellcat Charger Wipes The Floor With ZL1 Camaro
Some people are born to race on the quarter mile track, think Dominique Toroto or Dale Earnhardt. However, others are better reserved for driving in the test and tune class practicing until they can get a little better at it. This was certainly the case with one Camaro owner whose burnout skills and throttle control need a lot of work. Of course, there is something kind of special about this particular race that sets it apart from other interesting competitive runs. That is the cars racing and after you see how this went down you'll be rolling on the floor laughing.
The Chevrolet Corvette That's Worth Over 90 Times Its Original Cost Now
Chevy Corvettes have never been a budget-oriented car. Compared to other high-end performance cars of the same caliber, they are a relative bargain, but the Corvette is not an everyman car in the same way that a Ford Mustang is. Still, when it comes to American performance, the Corvette is the way to go.
C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase
Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, Ford/Lincoln, Kia, Jeep/Ram, Ram Trucks
Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3, A3, and RS3 vehicles. The front passenger air bag may have been folded incorrectly. Remedy. Dealers will replace the front passenger air bag module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected...
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings Is Selling Off His MASSIVE Car Collection
If you are a true gearhead, you have at least one daily car and one project car. Or varying levels of car collections if you have the space. But for Richard Rawlings owner of Gas Monkey Garage, it has been 20 years of car collection obsession. Rawlings, the star of Fast N' Loud reality TV show and restoration garage owner, has decided it's time to liquidate almost all of his extensive car collection from oldies to a modern Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch with RTR upgrades.
The 2023 Chevy Colorado Is a New Mid-Size Truck
The 2023 Chevy Colorado marks the third generation of this mid-size truck. What does it offer? The post The 2023 Chevy Colorado Is a New Mid-Size Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
1967 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1972 Chevelle SS 454: Video
If you love classic GM muscle, then this video is a surefire winner as we head to the drag strip to watch a 1967 Pontiac GTO line up alongside a 1972 Chevelle SS 454. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video is a little over eight minutes long and includes walkarounds and background info for both vehicles, as well as three rounds of racing action at the end.
Hundreds of Classic American Cars Are Heading to Auction
VanDerBrink AuctionsApproximately 300 '50s and 60's American cars are up for grabs, all from the collection of Randy Milan.
Don’t Buy a Toyota Tacoma or Toyota 4Runner Right Now
Don't buy a Toyota Tacoma or Toyota 4Runner. Both are due for a major redesign, and with the Tundra and Sequoia out of the way, these are next. The post Don’t Buy a Toyota Tacoma or Toyota 4Runner Right Now appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
