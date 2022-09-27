The Minnesota Twins are planning some BIG changes for 2023-- both on AND off the field. Okay, I don't actually *know* that the Twins front office is planning on some big changes when it comes to the players on the team next year, but after this season's epic September collapse that knocked them out of playoff contention, I'm guessing hoping there are some changes coming.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO