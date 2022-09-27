ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Holy Cow! This Home Outside Of Laramie Has A Private Beach

Ok, I know there is a lot of awesome real estate across The Cowboy State, but, man, this property outside of Laramie is a real looker. I mean, I was awestricken just looking at this retreat. Not only is it nestled by a smaller mountain range, but it also has a lake. AND, that lake has a beach.
Shucks! Where Is The Closest Corn Maze Or Pumpkin Patch To Cheyenne?

It's that time of the year, we've made it to fall, ya'll. Sorry, I swear that's the only one I'll use in this. Promise. We all know that corn mazes are far and few between in the Cowboy State, due to the, well, lack of corn. I mean, we're not show-offs like Nebraska and form everything around it like that kid on TikTok. But, it's still fun to find a corn maze and work your way through it. It's just unfortunate that we have to hit the road and find one.
Y95 Country

This Weekend in Laramie

Ah YAY! It's finally FRIDAY! TGIF, right? Here's your weekly fun-things-to-do-in-Laramie list! Don't forget, this is the last 2 weeks of the Farmers Market. Make sure to get all that you need! So many options on Saturday, I haven't decided what to do yet!. Friday, Sept 23. Albany County Public...
Y95 Country

Laramie Has A New Mural – Here’s Where!

Just behind Bond's (2nd st. and E Custer st.), there's a very cool mural splashing over. I'm always so jealous of people who have an amazing talent for art. I can't even draw a stick man to save my life. As I was driving over to take a look and appreciate this new mural, I decided to make a little tour of it and went around town to find more murals!
capcity.news

Two men sentenced to pay for damage done to BLM land in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two men have been sentenced for causing damage to property on public land in Wyoming. Steven J. Bledsoe and Matthew L. Hurley were sentenced by Nancy D. Freudenthal today to three years’ probation, and they have to pay $41,140.21 each in restitution for damages done.
Y95 Country

Jeffrey’s Bistro is Now 2nd Street Deli

Did you hear the awesome news? 2nd Street Deli which was once Jeffrey's Bistro is NOW OPEN!. If you missed the news, Jeffrey's Bistro closed down a couple of months ago so that they can revamp the place, and 'move into the future.' With the same local owners bringing the same quality food, they are now back as 2nd Street Deli.
Y95 Country

Spooky Events To Begin This Week In Cheyenne

Fall made its way to Cheyenne last week, by way of the calendar, and cooler temps floated through the area. That means that we are shifting gears to spooky season. While we're still in the tail end of September, grab your hats because spooky season tends to blow by faster than the Wyoming winds that will pick up around the state as fall fully enters.
Y95 Country

Hip Hop Legends Coming To Downtown Cheyenne In 2023

This is big. If you're a fan of music history, this show is can't miss. The Lincoln announced Sugarhill Gang will perform in February, and I can't get over it. They're the original hip-hop group. No one listened to hip hop on a larger scale in the late 70s and early, very early 80s. Sugarhill Gang are hip-hop pioneers and coming to our city.
Y95 Country

University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade Date Announced!

MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade will be happening this October 22nd. If you haven't been to one, you should! It's super fun seeing all the different floats go around town and they will be giving out candies too. It's pretty much as if Halloween came a week early.
Y95 Country

No Tricks, Just Treats at Upcoming Pumpkin Walk for Laramie Kids

Ah yes, we are going into pumpkin month. From Pumpkin Spiced Latte to any pumpkin desserts, and well, pumpkin for Halloween, it definitely is pumpkin month. The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site will be hosting its Kids' Pumpkin Walk next week. There will be so many fun things going on! There will be pumpkins, of course. They are the star of the show. There will also be treats, games, and food trucks.
Y95 Country

Scaramie Downtown is BACK

I hope nobody got SCARED, but Laramie's favorite Scaramie 2022 Downtown will be back this Halloween!. Everyone has about a month to plan out their costume. Every year, Downtown Laramie and all the local businesses would do trick-or-treat. Pop by for some treats, or maybe tricks too! Would be a fun way to get to know the community and just HAVE FUN!
Y95 Country

Huge Comedy Show Coming To Downtown Cheyenne

This show really has my interests piqued. Christopher Titus had a show on Fox aptly called "Titus" that I watched weekly with my Dad while it was on the air. It had the perfect comedy for a budding teen, and I really think my Dad just liked the cars in his car shop. Who knows. The show didn't last as long as it deserved, but it made me a fan of Christopher Titus over 20 years ago.
capcity.news

F.E. Warren Air Force Base to conduct exercise Sept. 28 and 29

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents may hear additional emergency response vehicles, sirens and announcements Wednesday and Thursday. The 90th Missile Wing will conduct an exercise at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base to test wing readiness, the base’s 90th Public Affairs Office announced on Tuesday. There will also...
Y95 Country

Who Wants To Rock?! 80s Rock Is Coming To Cheyenne

It's always a good time when you're getting to blast your favorite 80s bands. I mean, Motley Crue and Def Leppard just made MILLIONS on a summer stadium tour. We love our classic rock and there's nothing wrong with that. The Lincoln wants to serve us some great 80s Hair...
