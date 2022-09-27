Read full article on original website
Wyoming Schools With the Most Football State Championships [LIST]
Wyoming High School football has reached the midpoint of the 2022 season. Teams begin the stretch run towards the playoffs, which means that chasing the dream of a state championship is ramping up. The state football championship games will be at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Nov. 11 and 12, 2022.
Holy Cow! This Home Outside Of Laramie Has A Private Beach
Ok, I know there is a lot of awesome real estate across The Cowboy State, but, man, this property outside of Laramie is a real looker. I mean, I was awestricken just looking at this retreat. Not only is it nestled by a smaller mountain range, but it also has a lake. AND, that lake has a beach.
Heads Up Cheyenne and Laramie: Exit 358 on I-80 Now Open
Heads up, commuters and drivers in Cheyenne and Laramie - an accident West of Exit 358 westbound on I-80 resulted in an interstate closure today. If you're wondering why there was a traffic jam in the area today, this may be the source:
Shucks! Where Is The Closest Corn Maze Or Pumpkin Patch To Cheyenne?
It's that time of the year, we've made it to fall, ya'll. Sorry, I swear that's the only one I'll use in this. Promise. We all know that corn mazes are far and few between in the Cowboy State, due to the, well, lack of corn. I mean, we're not show-offs like Nebraska and form everything around it like that kid on TikTok. But, it's still fun to find a corn maze and work your way through it. It's just unfortunate that we have to hit the road and find one.
(UPDATE) Crash, vehicle fire forces I-80 closure in Wyoming; westbound Cheyenne–Laramie travel closed
CASPER, Wyo. — Westbound travel along Interstate 80 is closed between Laramie and Cheyenne as of 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash and a vehicle fire, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “Please use alternate routes if possible,”...
[LOOK] Snowy Range Displays Fall Colors: Here’s Where To See Them
I took some time off this week to get away from the stress of everyday life and spend some time in the Snowy Range west of Laramie, where I took the photos featured in this gallery. It was time well spent. It's amazing how a little time reconnecting with the...
Lawsuit against LDS Church over paintings set for trial
A lawsuit filed against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over a series of paintings has been scheduled for trial.
This Weekend in Laramie
Ah YAY! It's finally FRIDAY! TGIF, right? Here's your weekly fun-things-to-do-in-Laramie list! Don't forget, this is the last 2 weeks of the Farmers Market. Make sure to get all that you need! So many options on Saturday, I haven't decided what to do yet!. Friday, Sept 23. Albany County Public...
Laramie Has A New Mural – Here’s Where!
Just behind Bond's (2nd st. and E Custer st.), there's a very cool mural splashing over. I'm always so jealous of people who have an amazing talent for art. I can't even draw a stick man to save my life. As I was driving over to take a look and appreciate this new mural, I decided to make a little tour of it and went around town to find more murals!
Two men sentenced to pay for damage done to BLM land in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two men have been sentenced for causing damage to property on public land in Wyoming. Steven J. Bledsoe and Matthew L. Hurley were sentenced by Nancy D. Freudenthal today to three years’ probation, and they have to pay $41,140.21 each in restitution for damages done.
Jeffrey’s Bistro is Now 2nd Street Deli
Did you hear the awesome news? 2nd Street Deli which was once Jeffrey's Bistro is NOW OPEN!. If you missed the news, Jeffrey's Bistro closed down a couple of months ago so that they can revamp the place, and 'move into the future.' With the same local owners bringing the same quality food, they are now back as 2nd Street Deli.
Meat Processing Plant Likely Won’t Come To Cheyenne Due To Lack Of Infrastructure
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposed meat packing facility in the Swan Ranch Business Park in Cheyenne could potentially increase Wyoming’s meat processing capacity by 135 times. Even so, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins said in his most recent weekly address that the project won’t...
Spooky Events To Begin This Week In Cheyenne
Fall made its way to Cheyenne last week, by way of the calendar, and cooler temps floated through the area. That means that we are shifting gears to spooky season. While we're still in the tail end of September, grab your hats because spooky season tends to blow by faster than the Wyoming winds that will pick up around the state as fall fully enters.
Hip Hop Legends Coming To Downtown Cheyenne In 2023
This is big. If you're a fan of music history, this show is can't miss. The Lincoln announced Sugarhill Gang will perform in February, and I can't get over it. They're the original hip-hop group. No one listened to hip hop on a larger scale in the late 70s and early, very early 80s. Sugarhill Gang are hip-hop pioneers and coming to our city.
University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade Date Announced!
MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade will be happening this October 22nd. If you haven't been to one, you should! It's super fun seeing all the different floats go around town and they will be giving out candies too. It's pretty much as if Halloween came a week early.
No Tricks, Just Treats at Upcoming Pumpkin Walk for Laramie Kids
Ah yes, we are going into pumpkin month. From Pumpkin Spiced Latte to any pumpkin desserts, and well, pumpkin for Halloween, it definitely is pumpkin month. The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site will be hosting its Kids' Pumpkin Walk next week. There will be so many fun things going on! There will be pumpkins, of course. They are the star of the show. There will also be treats, games, and food trucks.
Scaramie Downtown is BACK
I hope nobody got SCARED, but Laramie's favorite Scaramie 2022 Downtown will be back this Halloween!. Everyone has about a month to plan out their costume. Every year, Downtown Laramie and all the local businesses would do trick-or-treat. Pop by for some treats, or maybe tricks too! Would be a fun way to get to know the community and just HAVE FUN!
Huge Comedy Show Coming To Downtown Cheyenne
This show really has my interests piqued. Christopher Titus had a show on Fox aptly called "Titus" that I watched weekly with my Dad while it was on the air. It had the perfect comedy for a budding teen, and I really think my Dad just liked the cars in his car shop. Who knows. The show didn't last as long as it deserved, but it made me a fan of Christopher Titus over 20 years ago.
F.E. Warren Air Force Base to conduct exercise Sept. 28 and 29
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents may hear additional emergency response vehicles, sirens and announcements Wednesday and Thursday. The 90th Missile Wing will conduct an exercise at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base to test wing readiness, the base’s 90th Public Affairs Office announced on Tuesday. There will also...
Who Wants To Rock?! 80s Rock Is Coming To Cheyenne
It's always a good time when you're getting to blast your favorite 80s bands. I mean, Motley Crue and Def Leppard just made MILLIONS on a summer stadium tour. We love our classic rock and there's nothing wrong with that. The Lincoln wants to serve us some great 80s Hair...
