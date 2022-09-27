Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Queen Elizabeth II Owned Lake Property in Minnesota
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian

More than 2.5 million Floridians were left without power Thursday.
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian
More than 2.5 million Floridians were left without power Thursday.
LIVE COVERAGE: Ian regains hurricane strength as it barrels toward Carolinas
Ian has regained hurricane strength as it spun toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph. It was centered about 240 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving northeast at 10 mph. Ian made…
Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo
The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
Look: Texas Residents Are Not Happy With Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman has been a hero in Dallas for decades. But during a recent interview with WFAA ahead of this week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, Aikman upset quite a few local Texans. When asked to pick between Texas-born "Whataburger" and the West Coast's "In-N-Out," Aikman...
Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...
As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
Drought in Nebraska exposes SHIPWRECK of cargo steamboat that sank in Missouri River in 1870
A steamboat wreck that dates to 1870 was uncovered in the Missouri River after drought in Nebraska and South Dakota caused the waterway's levels to drop off dramatically. Known as the North Alabama, the steamboat sank near Goat Island, which is on the border between Nebraska and South Dakota. The...
Tom Brady evacuated from Tampa with his children amid Hurricane Ian
Now that it is confirmed that Hurricane Ian will land in Tampa, Florida, Tom Brady decided to take his kids to Miami. According to sources close to the athlete, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, son Benjamin Rein, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, to...
Here's why meteorologists say Ian's exact path is still uncertain
Waking up this morning, there's a sense of dread. Hurricane Ian could be the storm that the west coast of Florida has always feared -- especially Tampa.
Possible Water Disaster in the Making for Florida's West Coast From Ian: Morales
Rapidly strengthening Hurricane Ian will impact Cuba on Monday night and emerge into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday on a now high confidence forecast track that keeps the eye of the tropical cyclone well away from South Florida. The wind field in the system has expanded, so parts of...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
How Hurricane Ian compares to the strongest hurricanes that hit Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, per the NHC, bringing with it "catastrophic" winds and storm surge. The big picture: Ian is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida panhandle in 2018.
Arkansas family stuck at Disney World as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it tracks north in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.
Hurricane Ian leaves entire Florida neighborhoods under water
Ian, now a tropical storm, made landfall in Florida as a powerful category 4 hurricane on Wednesday. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY on the destruction and flooding left behind.Sept. 29, 2022.
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people
A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
"Lights Out Texas" begins tonight to help protect migrating birds
Reunion Tower and other buildings in the downtown Dallas area will be dimming their lights to 50% power starting tonight through October 10th in an effort to help protect birds migrating south through North Texas.
Hurricane Ian almost at Category 5 as it nears Florida packing 155mph winds
Hurricane Ian is just shy of becoming a Category 5 storm as it charges toward Florida’s west coast, packing winds of 155 mph. The storm intensified into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday and is now rapidly approaching the top end of that category, according to the US National Hurricane Center. It is expected to make landfall later on Wednesday. Life-threatening storm surges of up to 16 feet, catastrophic winds and flash flooding are expected in the Florida peninsula. Tornadoes are also possible across central and south of the state, according to the National Hurricane Center. The...
How to watch the Vikings vs Saints early kickoff in London
The Vikings and Saints play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
