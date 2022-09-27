Read full article on original website
BBQ on the River is in full swing! Officers will be roving the area and doing their part keep everyone safe.deacon920Paducah, KY
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bagsdeacon920Marshall County, KY
25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole on Mondaydeacon920Paducah, KY
westkentuckystar.com
Delta Regional Authority puts $1.4M into six southern IL projects
Federal economic provider The Delta Regional Authority announced a $1.4 million investment into six different southern Illinois projects to boost economic development. The city of Vienna will receive over $260,000 to make road improvements to support new and future businesses in their industrial park. Shawneetown Regional Port District will receive...
westkentuckystar.com
Nominations open for Distinguished Veteran and Patriot awards
Nominations have opened for Paducah's 2022 Distinguished Veteran Award and 2022 Patriot Award. Priority will be given to Distinguished Veteran nominees that live or work in Paducah or McCracken County and to veterans that served in the Korean War or World War II. Each nomination must specify why the person...
westkentuckystar.com
Suicide prevention grant to benefit Lyon, Hickman counties
Kentucky has been awarded a grant aimed at reducing suicide among young people, and two western Kentucky counties will directly benefit. Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Kentucky received a $3.6 million Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention grant, awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The...
westkentuckystar.com
October deadline for Caldwell tornado victims to apply for Long Term Recovery Group funds
Victims of last year's devastating tornadoes in Caldwell County have a deadline coming up in October to apply for a share in donations received by the county's Long Term Recovery Group. The Caldwell County Fiscal Court reminds affected residents to pick up the application form at Princeton City Hall, and...
westkentuckystar.com
Ballard County hosts county-wide yard sales this weekend
On Saturday, October 1, more than 30 yard sales will run across Ballard County. Wickliffe, LaCenter, Barlow and Kevil will all be active with participants listed on the maps. As always, please be aware of your surroundings when parking in high-traffic areas.
westkentuckystar.com
Federal funds awarded to Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force
The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force was awarded funds on Thursday to support its mission across western Kentucky. The group received $281,453 as part of the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant. The task force is comprised of 11 counties, including Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Lyon, Livingston, and Trigg. In total, nearly...
westkentuckystar.com
Taxes, Civic Center, BBQ on the River among topics for commissioners
On Tuesday the Paducah City Commission tackled taxes, the crash at the Robert Cherry Civic Center, and a discussion of BBQ on the River. The most important piece of business was almost overshadowed by the news of the day, but the commission did set the property tax rate for 2023. Commissioners approved a rate of 26.5 cents per $100 assessed value, which is lower than last year's 27.1 cents per $100.
westkentuckystar.com
Barlow Annual Mum Festival starts Friday
Barlow will host the Annual Mum Festival Friday and Saturday. Activities include a fish fry, Queen Mum Pageant, movie in the park, parade and other entertainment throughout the day on Saturday.
westkentuckystar.com
More paving on Blandville Road in McCracken County
More paving as a part of the widening of US 62/Blandville Road in McCracken County got underway, Wednesday. The widening project will take Blandville Road to four lanes from Olivet Church Road to McCracken Boulevard. The work that started Wednesday was out of traffic flow, as traffic was already two-way...
westkentuckystar.com
Lyon County's White one step closer to TVA board
Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White is another step closer to joining the board of directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority. Kentucky's U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell introduced White at a hearing of the Senate Subcommittee on Clean Air, Climate, and Nuclear Safety after recommending White. McConnell announced Thursday that the U.S....
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police help elderly man during medical emergency
Officers with the Paducah Police Department recently helped an elderly man during a medical emergency. Police said they were called to a home on Adams Street on Wednesday in reference to unknown trouble. Once at the residence they could hear someone yelling for help inside the home. Officers Brandon Cupp...
westkentuckystar.com
Hickman County paving project Monday
A section of KY 575 will close in Hickman County on Monday for a paving project. The road will be paved full width, with the closure taking place at the paving site. The project covers the entire length of KY 575 at the KY 58 intersection and extending northward to the KY 123 intersection.
westkentuckystar.com
Culvert replacement in Ballard County closes Turner Landing Road
Culvert replacement work has closed KY 310/Turner Landing Road in Ballard County. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said that the road will be closed for approximately two weeks, while a crew from the Ballard County Highway Maintenance Department removes a steel culvert and install an aluminum one to carry a section of Humphreys Creek.
westkentuckystar.com
Kuttawa Days, Live On the Lawn this weekend
Kuttawa pairs up two big events into one weekend, with the annual Kuttawa Days teamed up with Live On the Lawn III, happening this Friday and Saturday. Live On the Lawn is two days of live rock bands on stage in the amphitheater in Silver Cliff Park. That's the soundtrack to all the rest of Kuttawa Days with kayaks, a ferris wheel, mechanical bull, food trucks, an Oktoberfest craft beer festival, inflatables, zip lines and more.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah police make arrest in Metropolis shooting
Paducah Police arrested a suspect in a shooting that took place Saturday in Metropolis. A Wickliffe man told Metropolis Police that he went to a residence to buy a PlayStation but instead was held there against his will. The man told police that he got free after a couple of hours and got to his vehicle, but that the suspect, 59-year-old Anita C. Prater, fired a shotgun at him.
westkentuckystar.com
Murray man jailed on burglary, theft charges in Paducah
Reports of an attempted burglary in Paducah on Tuesday led to a Murray man's arrest. Officers were called to a home on Jones Street late in the night after it was reported that a man was trying to break in. The man reportedly fled when authorities arrived, but was detained...
westkentuckystar.com
Elevated fire danger today
The National Weather Service in Paducah warns that fire danger will again be elevated this afternoon across the region. Breezy and dry conditions will combine with moderate drought to raise the fire danger. Winds are forecast to gust over 20 miles per hour, and humidity in the afternoon will be less than 30 percent. The lowest humidity is expected on Saturday.
westkentuckystar.com
Drug arrest at tornado relief camper in Mayfield
Complaints from residents in the area led detectives from the Graves County Sheriff's Office to search a location on Dorothy Lane in Mayfield. On Wednesday detectives searched a tornado relief camper that was housing two individuals. The search reportedly uncovered syringes containing meth and meth pipes with drug residue. Deputies...
westkentuckystar.com
Old Mayfield Road back open after accident involving pedestrian
Old Mayfield Road is back open after an accident involving a pedestrian on Wednesday night. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department investigated the accident near Rosewood Drive. Old Mayfield Road was closed from Bleich Road to Bogart Schmitt Road while the accident was investigated. Details or identities of those...
westkentuckystar.com
Suspect in custody after stabbing in Princeton
A suspect is in custody after a stabbing incident in Princeton on Tuesday. Officers went to a home on North Seminary Street and found 45-year old Joseph D. Traylor, of Princeton, lying on the street with a stab wound to his chest. Traylor was taken to Caldwell County Hospital and...
