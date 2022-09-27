BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) today announced that Carolyn Everson, a veteran media and technology executive, will join its Board of Directors, effective November 21. Ms. Everson, 50, a well-respected executive with deep experience in consumer-facing companies, will be included in the Company’s slate of director nominees in the proxy statement for Disney’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005576/en/ Carolyn Everson (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 7 MINUTES AGO