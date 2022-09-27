ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Verge

Amazon’s 75-inch Fire TV Omni hits a new low price at $400 off

Update September 16th, 6:50PM ET: A previous version of this article made it sound as though you needed a MagSafe-compatible case to use Anker’s 621 Magnetic Battery. We’ve updated the post to clarify that, if you want to use the charger in conjunction with a case, that latter will also need to work with Apple’s MagSafe technology.
ELECTRONICS
CNN

Get ahead with the 12 best deals from the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

If you haven’t already heard, let us be the first to inform you — Amazon is back with another major deals event, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. On Oct. 11 and 12, the retailer will be offering thousands of markdowns on everyday essentials, holiday splurges and everything in between. Here at Underscored, we’re expecting major savings during the fall Prime Day event, and we’ll be here to help our readers navigate the frankly overwhelming number of deals come Oct. 11 — alerting you to deals on products we’ve tested firsthand as well as our editors’ favorites, viral products and can’t-miss savings.
SHOPPING
Creative Bloq

Amazon device Prime Day deals: are there more to come?

Amazon devices are some of the most popular smart devices in the world, and that's not just because of their great features and easy availability. It's also because you'll often find decent deals on Amazon devices such as the Echo, Fire and Kindle. Obviously, the usual time for such Amazon device deals is Amazon Prime Day (which happened in July this year) – but there are rumours that there will be another Amazon-specific retail event on the horizon, so that's why we've put this page together.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Prime Day in October: Amazon Prime Perks You'll Want to Use

Amazon's second Prime Day event of 2022 is coming up on Oct. 11. That means it's time to brush up on all the perks you get with your Amazon Prime subscription -- and we're not just talking about free two-day shipping. Amazon Prime members have access to tons of other perks and bonuses you might not know about.
SHOPPING
CNN

Shop this Echo Dot bundle for under $10 ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale

Following up on July’s Prime Day event, Amazon is back again with the Prime Early Access Sale, live on Oct. 10 and 11. One of the promos on offer is a ridiculously well-priced bundle containing an Amazon Echo Dot as well as a month of Amazon Music Unlimited with auto-renewal. As Amazon breaks it down, that means you get the Echo Dot for 99 cents and Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Amazon is turning your Alexa smart speaker into a Wi-Fi extender

Amazon has announced that its new Alexa-powered Echo smart speakers will help to boost your home's Wi-Fi signal strength. A couple of its older Echo models will also get the feature. At its September 2022 Amazon Launch Event, the retail and device giant unveiled a new feature called Eero in...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Amazon Prime Day 2: Everything you need to know

Prime Day used to be a once-a-year shopping extravaganza, but speculation is growing around an Amazon Prime Day 2 (opens in new tab) coming later this year - potentially named the "Prime Early Access Sale." Exclusive to Prime members, Prime Day offers a smorgasbord of Black Friday-like deals on just...
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Amazon's secret hidden device page is bursting with tech deals today — including an Echo bundle for $100 off

Psst: Did you know Amazon has a hidden section devoted to secret sales on its own devices? It's true! On any given day, the retail giant adds and removes deals from this secret hub on a handful of Echo smart devices, Fire TV video streamers and Kindle e-readers — and the savings are great! If you’re looking to build out a smart home or just want to read mountains of books on one device, you need to know about this page.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Hidden Perks of Amazon Prime Make It Much More Than a Delivery Service

Amazon Prime has changed a lot since it was introduced back in 2005 for $79 a year, but the main appeal is still expedited deliveries -- free two-day shipping for eligible items to anywhere in the US, along with one-day, same-day and even two-hour delivery times for a smaller set of products.
NFL
IGN

Xbox Controllers Have Just Gotten a Big Discount at Amazon

There's an excellent deal on Xbox controllers at Amazon right now, with the gamepad coming down to just $44.99 for a limited time only (or £39.99 in the UK). That's a significant $15 off the regular list price of $59.99. Currently, this deal applies to the Robot White (in stock) and Carbon Black Xbox Controller (sold out for now at Amazon).
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Guide

Amazon's new Fire TV Cube packs a feature that Apple TV and Roku don't

The 3rd gen Fire TV Cube gets smarter to improve older picture quality. The new Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) is here to make streaming devices more interesting. Not only does it pack a feature to make older sub-HD and HD content look sharper, but it's making HDMI-port juggling a little easier, too.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Amazon’s big Echo (and now Kindle) event live blog

Amazon has used its past September events to announce a flying camera drone, a home robot, and an Alexa-enabled microwave. Needless to say, it’s hard to predict what the company has in store at its annual event, but we can be certain there’ll be a lot of products on tap. Chances are high we’ll see updated devices in the Echo lineup, plenty of new things that work with Alexa, and likely some announcements involving other big Amazon brands too, from Fire TV to Ring and Eero.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals 2022: Dates and offers to expect on vacuum cleaners and more

If one wasn’t enough to quench your thirst for deal-hunting, you’ll be pleased to know the rumours are true: Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day sale in just under two weeks’ time.After months of speculation, the dates of the sale have been announced, with the 48-hour shopping event taking place on Tuesday 11 October and Wednesday 12 October.One of the best times to score a saving across TVs, laptops, gaming, home appliances, mattresses and so much more, the Prime Day two-day event took place in its usual slot of July earlier this year. We saw everything from the online...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

It’s Official: Amazon Confirms ‘Prime Day’- Style Shopping Event Next Month

Amazon Prime Day might have ended in July, but shoppers can now get a second day of big savings with the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Billed as sort of like a second “Prime Day,” the event takes place October 11 to 12, 2022. Will There Be a Second Amazon Prime Day This Year? The first Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicked off July 12 and ran through the end of July 13. Aside from a slight scheduling change (due to Covid) in 2020, Amazon Prime Day dates have always been in the middle of summer, and this year’s Prime Day date was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Android Headlines

Amazon Announced A Bunch Of New Echo Devices

Amazon just had its hardware event, and it announced some interesting devices that we should be looking forward to. Among the devices announced, Amazon unveiled a bunch of new Echo smart speakers. These include some affordable Echo Dot devices that could be used as holiday gifts. These new Echo devices...
ELECTRONICS
