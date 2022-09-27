Read full article on original website
Related
Great Weather Is In Store This Sunday For The Fall Foliage Parade In North Adams
It is this Sunday, time for the 66th Fall Foliage parade in North Adams!. This year's theme will be "Holidays On Parade" This year's theme means honoring every holiday, from Valentine’s Day, New Year’s, National Ice Cream Day, Halloween, and everything in between. The 2022 grand marshals are the Arnolds and the Kings, two families who have been a big part of making so many families happy in North Adams and have been doing that for decades.
Pittsfield Road Work For Next Week And Sidewalk Repair Through Mid-October
Monday, 10/3 - curbing on Federico Drive. Wednesday, 10/5 - finish paving on Federico Drive, New West Street, and Southern Avenue. Thursday and Friday, 10/6-10/7 - paving Tamarack Road(one-way traffic from Bousquet to Barker Road) As I always say, if your daily commute involves any of these roads or streets,...
The Best Places to Watch the Parade This Weekend
As we all know, the 66th annual Fall Foliage Parade is this Sunday. Which you can check out the details on Cheryl Adams's post by linking her name. I can remember attending the parade going as far back as being a little guy. Nothing beats hearing all the awesome Marching Bands, Musicians, and even clowns march down through the streets of North Adams.
Pittsfield Residents Can Temporarily Drop Off Yard Waste–What You Need To Know
Here's a question, Pittsfield: Are you wondering what to do with all those bags of raked leaves just sitting in your yard or worse, your garage? What about all those tree branches littering your lawn?. I have some great news to share! The city of Pittsfield has finalized an agreement...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Places To Get Pumpkins In The Berkshires
I was driving my oldest son back from school on Thursday and pumpkins were on the brain. "Hey, Dad, when can we get a pumpkin", he asked. Yes, it's that time, I mean it maybe too early yet to carve one, but, certainly you can get one for the front steps.
The Largest Home in MA Located Here in The Berkshires
Our last home topic, we talked about the oldest house in Massachusetts built in 1641 which you can check out by clicking on the link. We know for a fact that we have a lot of old houses here in Massachusetts including the one I still inherit and where I'm currently living.
This Berkshire Town Was Ranked One Of The Best In The US For Fall Foliage. Which One Got The Honor?
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
Berkshire Residents: How Many Of The Area’s Top Attractions Have You Visited?
Do you know what's amazing to me, Berkshire County? The number of times that we plan vacations or getaways, whether it's a romantic weekend for two or a week-long family road trip, and we forget the number of amazing things we have to see and do that are right here in our own backyard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Service Has Been Problematic In This Berkshire County Town
Many of our local residents prefer to live in remote areas here in the beautiful Berkshires but there are setbacks included regarding their choice of where they reside and in one particular town east of North Adams, telephone service has become a hot button topic. Why you ask? Because they can't even make a call on a basic land line and cell service is practically non-existent.
This Creepy Spot in the Berkshires Has a Unique and Terrifying Backstory
Halloween is slowly creeping up on us and it will certainly be here before we know it. We all know that Massachusetts has a very unique history as it is when it comes to some haunting and frightening stories. What you may not realize is that one of those spots with a unique history has its own terrifying backstory as well. And it's right here in the Berkshires.
What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?
If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
Tuesday Evening Fire On Dartmouth Street In Pittsfield
Thankfully, a fire at a home that housed four families in Pittsfield was quickly extinguished on Tuesday night. Luckily, no one was injured. That's according to Deputy Chief of the Pittsfield Fire Department, Daniel Garner. In a media statement, Deputy Chief Garner reports that at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BEWARE: Traffic Congestion For Berkshire County This Weekend
It is the first weekend of fall here in the Berkshires. Lots of festivities happening everything from apple picking, to pumpkin patches, and even concerts! Concerts? In the cold? Yes one of the biggest events of the year in North Adams is this weekend and that can only mean one thing. TOURISM!
Here’s Where You’ll Find The Tallest Tree In Massachusetts
Climbing trees was never my thing, in fact, I never realized I had a slight fear of heights until I was vacationing in Yellowstone National Park in June. After circling up the side of a mountain in Colorado in an RV, I noticed this shaky feeling in my legs while looking down.
Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022
Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
Hidden Gems On The Mohawk Trail
One of the most picturesque drives is on the Mohawk Trail. When I would go over to visit friends or to the Boston area that is the way I go. Remember that we are in the winter months so the Mohawk trail can get a little sketchy so drive safely. It is also beautiful any time of the year.
State Troopers Arrest Man on Fentanyl and Firearms Charges in Western Massachusetts
Law enforcement officers in Massachusetts are continuing to battle the opioid epidemic that is plaguing the state, and the country, for over a decade now. Earlier this month on September 12, Massachusetts State Trooper Joel Daoust, assigned to State Police in Sturbridge, was on patrol during his evening shift, when his merged his cruiser onto Route 84 from Route 20. It was there he observed a black Audi being operated at a speed he estimated to be much higher than the posted speed limit.
CAUTION: Road Work in Adams Underway
So, it finally begins. It's a miracle if you ask me that resurfacing on Howland Ave. in Adams is finally happening. It seems like it's been long overdue because I remember how bad it was before I even started driving! And not to mention, I can't tell you how many times I've had to replace suspension parts on my vehicles due to unsafe roads.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. There are a Pair of Cemetery Tours Coming Up in...
Before It Gets Real Cold We’ll See More In the Berkshires
Since I have lived here in the Berkshires for years now, most of the time in rural areas, I always thought I would see a bear somewhere along the line. My first experience was living in Hinsdale when we first moved here. Getting ready to go to work I leave out really early in the morning.
WNAW 94.7
Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wnaw.com
Comments / 0