Pittsfield, MA

WNAW 94.7

Great Weather Is In Store This Sunday For The Fall Foliage Parade In North Adams

It is this Sunday, time for the 66th Fall Foliage parade in North Adams!. This year's theme will be "Holidays On Parade" This year's theme means honoring every holiday, from Valentine’s Day, New Year’s, National Ice Cream Day, Halloween, and everything in between. The 2022 grand marshals are the Arnolds and the Kings, two families who have been a big part of making so many families happy in North Adams and have been doing that for decades.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNAW 94.7

The Best Places to Watch the Parade This Weekend

As we all know, the 66th annual Fall Foliage Parade is this Sunday. Which you can check out the details on Cheryl Adams's post by linking her name. I can remember attending the parade going as far back as being a little guy. Nothing beats hearing all the awesome Marching Bands, Musicians, and even clowns march down through the streets of North Adams.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNAW 94.7

Phone Service Has Been Problematic In This Berkshire County Town

Many of our local residents prefer to live in remote areas here in the beautiful Berkshires but there are setbacks included regarding their choice of where they reside and in one particular town east of North Adams, telephone service has become a hot button topic. Why you ask? Because they can't even make a call on a basic land line and cell service is practically non-existent.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNAW 94.7

What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?

If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Tuesday Evening Fire On Dartmouth Street In Pittsfield

Thankfully, a fire at a home that housed four families in Pittsfield was quickly extinguished on Tuesday night. Luckily, no one was injured. That's according to Deputy Chief of the Pittsfield Fire Department, Daniel Garner. In a media statement, Deputy Chief Garner reports that at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022

Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Hidden Gems On The Mohawk Trail

One of the most picturesque drives is on the Mohawk Trail. When I would go over to visit friends or to the Boston area that is the way I go. Remember that we are in the winter months so the Mohawk trail can get a little sketchy so drive safely. It is also beautiful any time of the year.
SHELBURNE FALLS, MA
WNAW 94.7

State Troopers Arrest Man on Fentanyl and Firearms Charges in Western Massachusetts

Law enforcement officers in Massachusetts are continuing to battle the opioid epidemic that is plaguing the state, and the country, for over a decade now. Earlier this month on September 12, Massachusetts State Trooper Joel Daoust, assigned to State Police in Sturbridge, was on patrol during his evening shift, when his merged his cruiser onto Route 84 from Route 20. It was there he observed a black Audi being operated at a speed he estimated to be much higher than the posted speed limit.
WNAW 94.7

CAUTION: Road Work in Adams Underway

So, it finally begins. It's a miracle if you ask me that resurfacing on Howland Ave. in Adams is finally happening. It seems like it's been long overdue because I remember how bad it was before I even started driving! And not to mention, I can't tell you how many times I've had to replace suspension parts on my vehicles due to unsafe roads.
ADAMS, MA
WNAW 94.7

WNAW 94.7

Pittsfield, MA
