Ocean views: The lure of the marine world explored in images
A new book highlights the beauty of the oceans and how they have influenced art through the ages.
Slave traders’ names are still stamped on native plants. It’s time to ‘decolonise’ Australia’s public gardens
Like all botanic gardens, the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney is a classic artefact of the activities that took place during the colonisation of Australia in the 18th and 19th century. It was established to create a patch of landscape that mirrored those found in the United Kingdom, with the aim...
Anti-science beliefs can be a vicious circle
Cognitive scientist Phil Fernbach of the University of Colorado Boulder has uncovered a problem. It’s unsurprising, if unfortunate, that a sampling of people turn out to be kind of sketchy when it comes to science. But the problem is deeper than that. There appears to be, at least for...
AI image generators will help artists, not replace them
Machine learning models are the latest in a long line of technological innovations that artists can use to express their creativity. For years, artist Steve Coulson wanted to make his own comic. "The problem has...
