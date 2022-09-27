ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Anti-science beliefs can be a vicious circle

Cognitive scientist Phil Fernbach of the University of Colorado Boulder has uncovered a problem. It’s unsurprising, if unfortunate, that a sampling of people turn out to be kind of sketchy when it comes to science. But the problem is deeper than that. There appears to be, at least for...
Science Focus

AI image generators will help artists, not replace them

Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Machine learning models are the latest in a long line of technological innovations that artists can use to express their creativity. For years, artist Steve Coulson wanted to make his own comic. “The problem has...
