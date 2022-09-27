Read full article on original website
Wawa Updates Floridians on Store Openings
Wawa decided to keep Florida residents informed of its Florida store status by providing a detailed and regularly updated list in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The list includes information on each store’s opening status and its fuel supply. The list can be found here and will be continuously updated every day as the openings continue.
October 2022 Issue: Becoming Terrible’s
CStore Decisions October 2022 Digital Edition is sponsored by Invenco . Fresh off a rebranding, Terrible’s taps technology as it eyes expansion. 2022 has been a big year for Terrible’s. The Las Vegas-based chain began the year with a major rebranding initiative, changing its chain name from Terrible Herbst to Terrible’s, complete with a new logo and fresh signage for the convenience stores.
Wawa Honors National Coffee Day with Free Coffee
Wawa announced its offer of free any-sized hot coffee for rewards members on Thursday, Sept. 29, for National Coffee Day. Wawa customers could choose from eight varieties of hot coffee and a rotation of limited-time-offer coffee, with pumpkin spice as one of the flavors. Customers can also earn rewards for...
