Read full article on original website
Related
Wbaltv.com
New Maryland laws begin Oct. 1 include child, driver safety
A number of new Maryland state laws go into effect Saturday, Oct. 1. Take a look at the following laws below. Hb900 -- Death certificates waived first responders killed in the line of duty. SB 369 -- Income Tax - Maryland Earned Income Tax Credit Assistance Program for Low-Income Families.
cnsmaryland.org
Maryland educators eye better pay following new Baltimore County deal
ANNAPOLIS- Teachers, their unions and school systems across the state are taking note of the deal to give Baltimore County gives teachers a raise as they consider their own local education systems. Baltimore County’s $76 million compensation package plan looks to improve teacher pay and increase teacher retention rates ,...
WTOP
New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more
A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
fox5dc.com
Maryland announces cost of living adjustment for all state employees
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - State employees, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and nurses are getting a financial boost from Maryland. On Thursday, governor Larry Hogan announced that all employees across the state government will receive a 4.5 percent cost of living adjustment increase. The increase will take effect on November 1. According...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS News
Maryland state employees granted 4.5 percent cost of living adjustment increase
BALTIMORE -- All Maryland state employees will receive a 4.5 percent cost of living adjustment increase, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday. The increase goes into effect on Nov. 1. It is part of the state's measures to get and keep employees. "This cost of living adjustment will help state employees...
townandtourist.com
The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
WTOP
Bike groups sue to block demolition of bridge linking Maryland with Virginia
Bicycle trail advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit, trying to prevent Maryland transportation officials from demolishing a bridge across the Potomac River that cyclists say could link bike routes in the southern part of the state to Virginia. The Maryland Transportation Authority is in the final stages of building...
WBOC
Maryland Governor Announces Pay Increase for State Employees
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday announced that all state government employees employees will receive a 4.5% cost of living adjustment increase. The increase will take effect Nov. 1, as part of a series of measures to enhance statewide workforce recruitment and retention efforts. The Board of...
RELATED PEOPLE
wmar2news
Governor Hogan announces nearly $32 million in affordable rental housing awards
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan has announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The funding will is for for the 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. “During our administration, the...
Toxic Releases From Industrial Facilities Compound Maryland’s Water Woes, a New Report Found
With Baltimore’s troubled wastewater treatment plants polluting the Chesapeake Bay and city officials still investigating a recent E. coli outbreak in west Baltimore’s drinking water, a new report catalogs numerous toxic chemicals released into Maryland waterways by industrial facilities. Those plants dumped at least 94,000 pounds of toxic...
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts For Remnants Of Hurricane Ian
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced statewide preparedness efforts as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move up the mid-Atlantic, leading to coastal flood and gale warnings in the region. Earlier this week, the governor announced the deployment of an Incident Management Team to the State of Florida to assist with the response.
WJLA
Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Washington
New Laws Take Effect in DC, Maryland Oct. 1
New laws that begin on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in D.C. and Maryland affect paid leave, car seat safety measures, employer non-compete restrictions and more. Here's a breakdown of what's changing. New Laws in Washington, DC. Paid Leave: Moms and dads who work in D.C. can receive a month more...
Maryland prepares for remnants of Hurricane Ian
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that Maryland was ready for remnants of Hurricane Ian that would affect the state. Earlier in the week, an Incident Management Team went to Florida to help with the response there. “As we always emphasize with potential flooding events, it is critical for drivers […]
WTOP
Study on Maryland’s Purple Line looks to limit gentrification
Maryland’s Purple Line is not scheduled to open until 2026, but the project is already leading to concerns about gentrification around stations. A new study from the public-private group “Purple Line Corridor Coalition” focused on ways to potentially avoid that from happening. “Historically, transit investments of this...
Nottingham MD
Maryland man convicted for his role in $28 million Ponzi scheme
GREENBELT, MD—A federal jury in Maryland has convicted Arley Ray Johnson, 63, of Bowie, on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud, in connection with a $28 million Ponzi scheme involving 1st Million, a purported wealth management and financial literacy company. Johnson was convicted after a 10-day trial.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfmd.com
Several New Laws Implemented in Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Several new bills took effect in Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 1. There are nine new laws that were added. Senate Bill 176 requires children under the age of 2 to be secured in a rear-facing car seat and requires drivers to adhere to manufacturer specifications. Christine Nizer,...
mocoshow.com
Virginia Declares State of Emergency in Advance of Hurricane Ian; Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Monitoring Storm
On Wednesday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to start impacting parts of DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Friday evening. According to a press release, the State of Emergency “allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts. Virginians should be prepared for the potential of severe rainfall, flooding, wind damage, tornadoes, and other storm-related impacts.” The full text of Executive Order 22 is available here.
This Will Be Maryland's Newest Area Code When 240 And 301 Phone Numbers Run Out
Maryland residents may soon have a new area code to dial up if they want to make local calls. Officials in Maryland announced that the “227" area code could soon join the traditional “240” and “301" numbers, which are expected to run out sometime in the coming year.
Up to $500 coming to many Virginia residents soon
holding out moneyPhoto by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Virginia residents. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. You can use this money however you would like. Here are the details to consider.
Comments / 6