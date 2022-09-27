ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 6

Related
Wbaltv.com

New Maryland laws begin Oct. 1 include child, driver safety

A number of new Maryland state laws go into effect Saturday, Oct. 1. Take a look at the following laws below. Hb900 -- Death certificates waived first responders killed in the line of duty. SB 369 -- Income Tax - Maryland Earned Income Tax Credit Assistance Program for Low-Income Families.
MARYLAND STATE
cnsmaryland.org

Maryland educators eye better pay following new Baltimore County deal

ANNAPOLIS- Teachers, their unions and school systems across the state are taking note of the deal to give Baltimore County gives teachers a raise as they consider their own local education systems. Baltimore County’s $76 million compensation package plan looks to improve teacher pay and increase teacher retention rates ,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTOP

New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more

A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Maryland announces cost of living adjustment for all state employees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - State employees, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and nurses are getting a financial boost from Maryland. On Thursday, governor Larry Hogan announced that all employees across the state government will receive a 4.5 percent cost of living adjustment increase. The increase will take effect on November 1. According...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Maryland State
Maryland Real Estate
townandtourist.com

The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Maryland Governor Announces Pay Increase for State Employees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday announced that all state government employees employees will receive a 4.5% cost of living adjustment increase. The increase will take effect Nov. 1, as part of a series of measures to enhance statewide workforce recruitment and retention efforts. The Board of...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
WJLA

Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Rent#Rental Home#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Rental Housing Funds#Dhcd
NBC Washington

New Laws Take Effect in DC, Maryland Oct. 1

New laws that begin on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in D.C. and Maryland affect paid leave, car seat safety measures, employer non-compete restrictions and more. Here's a breakdown of what's changing. New Laws in Washington, DC. Paid Leave: Moms and dads who work in D.C. can receive a month more...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Maryland prepares for remnants of Hurricane Ian

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that Maryland was ready for remnants of Hurricane Ian that would affect the state. Earlier in the week, an Incident Management Team went to Florida to help with the response there. “As we always emphasize with potential flooding events, it is critical for drivers […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Study on Maryland’s Purple Line looks to limit gentrification

Maryland’s Purple Line is not scheduled to open until 2026, but the project is already leading to concerns about gentrification around stations. A new study from the public-private group “Purple Line Corridor Coalition” focused on ways to potentially avoid that from happening. “Historically, transit investments of this...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Maryland man convicted for his role in $28 million Ponzi scheme

GREENBELT, MD—A federal jury in Maryland has convicted Arley Ray Johnson, 63, of Bowie, on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud, in connection with a $28 million Ponzi scheme involving 1st Million, a purported wealth management and financial literacy company. Johnson was convicted after a 10-day trial.
BOWIE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
wfmd.com

Several New Laws Implemented in Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Several new bills took effect in Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 1. There are nine new laws that were added. Senate Bill 176 requires children under the age of 2 to be secured in a rear-facing car seat and requires drivers to adhere to manufacturer specifications. Christine Nizer,...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Virginia Declares State of Emergency in Advance of Hurricane Ian; Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Monitoring Storm

On Wednesday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to start impacting parts of DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Friday evening. According to a press release, the State of Emergency “allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts. Virginians should be prepared for the potential of severe rainfall, flooding, wind damage, tornadoes, and other storm-related impacts.” The full text of Executive Order 22 is available here.
MARYLAND STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Up to $500 coming to many Virginia residents soon

holding out moneyPhoto by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Virginia residents. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. You can use this money however you would like. Here are the details to consider.

Comments / 0

Community Policy