milfordmirror.com
New yoga studio opens in Milford's Walnut Beach area
MILFORD — Vernatha Montoute has spent five years helping people with her holistic health and wellness services and products, mainly through her home or traveling to her clients. This summer, that all changed. Montoute now has a place where her business can call home. "This is the first time...
milfordmirror.com
Milford Library's new assistant director is a familiar face
MILFORD — Librarian was not among Suzanne Harrison-Thomas' job dreams when she first joined Milford Library as a page during her college days. But the library grew on her, she says, and 24 years later, Harrison-Thomas was recently named the operation’s assistant director. “I’m excited but also heartbroken,”...
milfordmirror.com
Milford schools host job fair to recruit substitute teachers
MILFORD — Milford Public Schools is hosting its second job fair in October after hosting one in early August. "When we held our first-ever job fair back in August in the Parsons Building, we were pleased with the turnout — with about 40 people visiting us during the event," said Wendy Kopanza, director of the school system's Human Resources Department.
milfordmirror.com
Gabrielli to add second Milford truck dealership
MILFORD — A Mack truck dealership is coming to the former Connecticut Limousine site in Milford. The Planning and Zoning Board recently approved the proposal for the owners of Bridge-Haven Ford Truck Sales, Inc. to use the 43,960-square-foot building at 230 Old Gate Lane for a new location. Bridge-Haven Ford Truck Sales, Inc., currently has a location at 401 Gate Lane called Gabrielli Truck Sales Ltd.
milfordmirror.com
Documentary details Milford business owner's experience during Cambodian genocide
MILFORD — James Taing knew his father's life journey was one of suffering, survival and resilience, but every time he would ask his father to share his story with him, the elder Taing would brush him off. "After years of asking him to tell me his story of how...
milfordmirror.com
Hurricane Ian recovery: How you can help Florida from Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Hurricane Ian continues to rain destruction onto the Florida. Millions have been left dark in the Sunshine State and residents along the low-lying peninsula’s many barrier islands have been cut off from the mainland as vehicles and whole roads were swallowed by the massive Category 4 storm.
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: America finally catches up to Quentin Crisp
As a divinity student at Yale 45 years ago, I invited Britain’s most famous naked man to speak to students and faculty at Yale. His name was Quentin Crisp and his autobiography of coming out as a transvestite in 1930 “The Naked Civil Servant” was booked as a one-man show starring himself for a week in 1977 at New Haven’s Long Wharf Theater three miles from the Yale Divinity School campus. It had previously been made into a 1975 TV show .
milfordmirror.com
Milford girl reads 1,000 books before kindergarten
MILFORD — To say Emma Richards loves reading would be an understatement. The 5-year-old, with her mother Amy Norback, by her side, has proven quite the bookworm, reading 1,000 books just as she enters kindergarten this year as part of The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge sponsored through Milford Library.
milfordmirror.com
Tennessee fast-tracks new forensic jobs amid rape kit delays
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and top legislative leaders announced Thursday that they will fast-track more money to hire 25 additional forensic lab positions as the state’s turnaround times for sexual assault kits face scrutiny after a high-profile killing. The news comes just weeks after...
