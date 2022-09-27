As a divinity student at Yale 45 years ago, I invited Britain’s most famous naked man to speak to students and faculty at Yale. His name was Quentin Crisp and his autobiography of coming out as a transvestite in 1930 “The Naked Civil Servant” was booked as a one-man show starring himself for a week in 1977 at New Haven’s Long Wharf Theater three miles from the Yale Divinity School campus. It had previously been made into a 1975 TV show .

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO