City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $437.99

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 246.7% during the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO