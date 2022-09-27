ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Tripoli, PA

wlvr.org

Former Forks Diner finding new life as auto repair shop

FORKS TWP., Pa. – A long-time spot for scrambled eggs, seafood platters and other fresh eats will switch to dishing out state inspections, suspension repair and other auto services in 2023. The former Forks Diner, at 3315 Sullivan Trail, which closed in the past few years, recently was purchased...
UPPER NAZARETH TOWNSHIP, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Dump the pump: Revisiting the war over the Point Pleasant Water Project

No issue in recent history has divided Bucks County residents more than the Point Pleasant water project, known familiarly as the “Pump.”. First proposed in the 1960s, the plan was designed to draw 95 million gallons a day from the Delaware River to alleviate droughts, support existing homes and businesses as well as future development, and provide cooling water for Philadelphia Electric Company’s Limerick nuclear power plant.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Transportation company expected to create hundreds of jobs in Falls Township

Falls Township and NorthPoint Development announced that a new distribution center is slated to open in fall 2023. Construction on the new 1,159,849-square-foot facility is currently underway at Keystone Trade Center. The distribution center is the latest example of the economic growth in Falls Township and is expected to employ a mix of full- and part-time team members.
FALLS TOWNSHIP, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fugitive arrest leads to closure of Route 61 in Leesport

LEESPORT, Pa. — A law enforcement operation shut down a few roads in Leesport, including Route 61. Northern Berks Regional police, members of the Berks County Emergency Response Team, and U.S. Marshals converged on the 100 block of Centre Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. They were armed with a...
LEESPORT, PA
Berks Weekly

PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 9/26/22

PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.​​. Wernersville on US 422 between Furnace Road and Werner Road for Utility Work being done by a...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

