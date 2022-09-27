Read full article on original website
Easton threatens thousands in daily fees over delayed new garage, as Centre Square progresses
Easton officials are considering setting a drop-dead date for completion of the new parking garage on North Fourth Street, or the city could begin collecting thousands in daily damages spelled out in the contract. Mayor Sal Panto Jr. met with city legal advisors Wednesday to review options for dealing with...
walnutport.com
The Lehigh River watershed had more toxic pollution than almost anywhere else in the country, report finds
The Lehigh River ranked 13th in toxic chemicals, 30th in total cancer-causing chemicals and second in chemicals that could affect the ability to have children nationwide, according to a new report. Source: Morningcall.
walnutport.com
4 train cars derail in Bethlehem under Hill to Hill Bridge
Four train cars derailed in Bethlehem. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
wlvr.org
Former Forks Diner finding new life as auto repair shop
FORKS TWP., Pa. – A long-time spot for scrambled eggs, seafood platters and other fresh eats will switch to dishing out state inspections, suspension repair and other auto services in 2023. The former Forks Diner, at 3315 Sullivan Trail, which closed in the past few years, recently was purchased...
buckscountyherald.com
Dump the pump: Revisiting the war over the Point Pleasant Water Project
No issue in recent history has divided Bucks County residents more than the Point Pleasant water project, known familiarly as the “Pump.”. First proposed in the 1960s, the plan was designed to draw 95 million gallons a day from the Delaware River to alleviate droughts, support existing homes and businesses as well as future development, and provide cooling water for Philadelphia Electric Company’s Limerick nuclear power plant.
buckscountyherald.com
Transportation company expected to create hundreds of jobs in Falls Township
Falls Township and NorthPoint Development announced that a new distribution center is slated to open in fall 2023. Construction on the new 1,159,849-square-foot facility is currently underway at Keystone Trade Center. The distribution center is the latest example of the economic growth in Falls Township and is expected to employ a mix of full- and part-time team members.
All Lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Are Closed in Bucks County, PA
This will cause gridlock this afternoon. If you normally travel down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for the evening commute, you won't be able to do that. An accident has closed the Westbound side of the roadway in Feasterville, Pa. It is closed as of 4:30 pm on Tuesday (September 27). The...
walnutport.com
Election 2022: Where Dean Browning and Nick Miller stand on the issues in Pa. Senate 14th District race: inflation, abortion, crime and more
Dean Browning and Nick Miller, candidates in the redrawn Pa. state Senate 14th District in Lehigh and Northampton counties, talk issues of education, abortion, inflation, crime and more. Source: Morningcall.
walnutport.com
Salisbury plane crash: Officials to use dental comparisons to identify man killed
A Salisbury plane crash Wednesday remains under investigation. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
walnutport.com
Pennsylvania spending $45 million to establish three new state parks, first additions in nearly 20 years
Pennsylvania is spending $45 million to add three new state parks at a nature preserve in Tunkhannock, on Big Elk Creek in the Philadelphia suburbs and along the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville. Source: pennnews.
wlvr.org
Lehigh watershed polluted with thousands of pounds of toxic chemicals in 2020, new report says
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A new report using EPA data shows the Lehigh River watershed has among the highest amounts of pollution linked to reproductive health risks and cancer in the country. The 61-page report by the think tanks Environment America, U.S. PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group illustrates how...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fugitive arrest leads to closure of Route 61 in Leesport
LEESPORT, Pa. — A law enforcement operation shut down a few roads in Leesport, including Route 61. Northern Berks Regional police, members of the Berks County Emergency Response Team, and U.S. Marshals converged on the 100 block of Centre Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. They were armed with a...
Report decries Lehigh River toxins. Cement plant blames math error for ranking as major polluter.
A new national report based on federal data shows that one of the biggest river polluters in the U.S. is along the Lehigh. But the cement plant in question — Lafarge Whitehall — says it’s a math error, that it accidentally exaggerated the amount of toxic discharges in its own reports to the Environmental Protection Agency.
walnutport.com
Salisbury plane crash: 1 dead after aircraft flying out of Queen City Airport crashes near home
A plane flying out of Allentown’s Queen City Airport crashed onto the lawn of a Salisbury Township house, killing one person and badly injuring another.
walnutport.com
Lawsuit: Pa. nursing home resident died with paper jammed in windpipe
The mother of a woman with cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities is suing the Philadelphia care home where her daughter Cheryl Yewdall died five days after she was found with a large paper towel or disinfecting wipe in her windpipe. Source: pennnews.
walnutport.com
Lower Macungie man charged in 2021 hit-and-run crash that fatally injured bicyclist
Authorities say Anthony Michael Rutch of Lower Macungie fatally injured Alexander Zarnas of Emmaus after striking him with his car, then left the scene.
WFMZ-TV Online
Forks Diner to be converted into six-bay auto repair shop by Wrenchtec
FORKS TWP., Pa. - The old Forks Diner will be serving auto repair customers by early spring of next year. Dave Fiore and Sherief Elsamra, partners in the Wrenchtec four-bay garage at 20 E. Lawn Road in Nazareth, have acquired the former diner at 3315 Sullivan Trail for $650,000 to open a second location.
skooknews.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Dash Cam Records Tractor Trailer Overturning in Northumberland County
The overturning of a tractor trailer in Northumberland County was caught on video. The incident happened just before 11:00am at the intersection of Route 901 and Route 54 in Mount Carmel Township, approximately a 1/2 mile from the Northumberland/Schuylkill County line, when a tractor trailer hauling garbage overturned. Route 901...
PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 9/26/22
PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.. Wernersville on US 422 between Furnace Road and Werner Road for Utility Work being done by a...
