Legacy Church in Atascadero to host senior fair

Event is free to the public

– Legacy Church of Atascadero will be hosting a senior fair on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to 20+ organizations and vendors set to attend, a free lunch will be provided, as well as musical guests.

The purpose of the event is to provide seniors and those who provide care (family, neighbors, and friends) access to information about the many resources available within the community.

“We found that there is a profound need in our senior community for connection,” said an event organizer, “The pandemic coupled with the rising cost of living left many in our elderly community isolated, in need and vulnerable. We want to provide an event where those who provide services can showcase all that they have to offer. When we approached state and local agencies we were overwhelmed by their positive response and eagerness to participate.”

This event is free to the public. Legacy Church is located at 5545 Ardilla Ave, in Atascadero. For questions or to secure vendor space, contact the church at (805) 466-2626.