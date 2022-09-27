Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 173,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

