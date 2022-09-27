Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $98.33
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.
tickerreport.com
Veriti Management LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 173,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Wedbush Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $90.00
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAVA. KeyCorp started coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.
tickerreport.com
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tickerreport.com
V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Citigroup
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.79.
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks
Dividend income is the unsung hero of the Oracle of Omaha's investment portfolio. These five supercharged income stocks should collectively account for $4.28 billion in payouts for Berkshire Hathaway over the next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Patience can pay off handsomely for America's aged investors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Growth Stocks Down 48.3% to 74.7% That Billionaires Are Buying
When the going gets tough, these legendary investors go shopping for stocks.
Motley Fool
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Could Raise Their Payouts in October
AbbVie and Exxon Mobil both yield around 4% annually, making them some of the better dividend stocks you can buy right now. These companies also have impressive track records for increasing their dividend payments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
tickerreport.com
Daniel F. Mcnease Acquires 8,450 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock
Shares of ICD opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 5.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
tickerreport.com
North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Icon Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Wednesday's session saw 361 companies set new 52-week lows. Visa V was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Digital Brands Group DBGI. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS made the largest move...
Motley Fool
Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
The Dow Jones Industrial Average just closed more than 20% below its previous high, meeting the definition of a bear market. 3M and Intel have fallen even more sharply since the beginning of 2022 and are at levels not seen since the mid-2010s. Both stocks pay hefty dividend yields, although...
parktelegraph.com
The Street Is Finally Waking Up To Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO)
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$2.91, or +1.56%, to $189. Volume reached 7,641 shares, with price reaching a high of $188.57 and a low of $188.57. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Tractor Supply Foundation Donates $100,000 to Support American Red Cross Disaster Relief.
Comments / 0